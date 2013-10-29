5 Party-Perfect Sangria Recipes
Try these sangria recipes for a refreshing, fruity drink that's perfect for entertaining large crowds. A sweet and tangy sangria recipe is the best addition to any summer party. Sangria can be made using white, red, or sparkling wines. A red wine sangria recipe is the most traditional and we suggest using fruits like oranges, cherries, and lemons to add flavor and colorful garnish. If you are a making a big batch sangria recipe, you can add club soda right before serving to give it an extra sparkling touch. A white wine sangria is also a delightful recipe. In addition to the lemons, oranges, and cherries – this pairs wonderfully with lime and cubed apples. Sparkling sangria is also delicious especially if prepared with fresh mint and strawberries. This will be a summer recipe not to disappoint!
Southern Sangria Recipes
Recipe: Carolina Peach Sangria
Southern sangria recipes are light and fresh, and create perfectly pleasing warm-weather libations. Stir up a batch for a refreshing sipper. This delicious Carolina Peach Sangria calls for fresh peach slices, fresh raspberries, and peach nectar for its fantastic flavor. You can substitute peach-flavored vodka for the peach nectar if you prefer. Otherwise, just under a cup of vodka will amp up the taste. It also has some lemonade concentrate for a little bit of tart bite, and some chilled club soda so it brings just the right amount of bubble and sparkle. Be sure to use rosé, not white Zinfandel, in this cool sangria.
Strawberry and Peach Sangria
Recipe: Strawberry and Peach Sangria
Dry white wine, sparkling water, and peach brandy combine for a fruity, refreshing sangria that is so refreshing you may find yourself a pitcher deep before you realize it.
Watermelon Sangria
Recipe: Watermelon Sangria
This pink drink has the tartness of lime juice to balance the sweetness of fresh watermelon juice. How do you get watermelon juice? Blend watermelon in a blender, then strain through a fine-mesh sieve. The pulp is left behind, but all the juice drips out for the most exquisite fresh juice.
Cranberry Sangria Punch
Recipe: Cranberry Sangria Punch
Sangria isn't just a summer sipper. This sangria recipe is delicious in winter, when the flavors of brut Champagne, citrus, and fresh cranberries are a nod to the warmer flavors we prefer when it's chilly out.
Caramel Apple Sangria
Recipe: Caramel Apple Sangria
While others are enjoying warm cocoa and piping hot cider, you can imbibe those same flavors but in a refreshing, chilled sangria.