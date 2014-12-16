Our Favorite Oyster Recipes That You Can Make At Home

Oysters are a hallmark Southern seafood. From the Lowcountry to New Orleans, there are countless Southern communities slurping up half-shells. Although oysters can be a bit divisive, those who love them really love them. They are a delicacy that can make any meal feel instantly elegant. Best of all, they don't require much fuss to be truly great. Focus on finding the best quality oysters from your local fishmonger—our simple oyster recipes will take it from there.

Whether you like 'em grilled, fried, or even in a casserole, we guarantee you're going to love these oyster recipes. Oysters make an appearance at our dinner parties, our tailgates (if you've never tried Grilled Oysters, now is the time), and even on our Thanksgiving table (Oyster Casserole is a tried-and-true holiday staple). Once you master these oyster preparations, you'll be ready to host your very own oyster roast at home. However you take yours—wild or farmed, raw or cooked, Gulf or East Coast—the hour of the pearl is now.

Oven-Roasted Oysters with Mushrooms and Watercress

Recipe: Oven-Roasted Oysters with Mushrooms and Watercress

This elegant oven-roasted oyster dish would be a great option to pass around at your next party.

Scalloped Oysters

Recipe: Scalloped Oysters

This decadent recipe makes use of every part of the oyster, from the actual oyster to the salty oyster liquid.

Broiled Oysters with Tasso Breadcrumbs

Recipe: Broiled Oysters with Tasso Breadcrumbs

Talk about a small bite that punches above its weight. With a crown of Tasso Breadcrumbs, these oysters are downright unforgettable.

Oyster Casserole

Recipe: Oyster Casserole

Whether you call it oyster casserole, oyster dressing, or some other variation, we can take a pretty good guess that you're from the Lowcountry if your family eats this dish every year at Christmastime. If you're not, it's about time you tried it.

Classic Oyster Stew

Recipe: Classic Oyster Stew

There are countless versions of this simple, elegant stew. To achieve the perfect texture of just-cooked oysters, poach them in the milk until their edges begin to curl, set aside, and return them to the stew just before serving.

Oyster-and-Shrimp Po' Boys

Recipe: Oyster-and-Shrimp Po' Boys

You can make this New Orleans-favorite sandwich right at home.

Oysters Rockefeller

Recipe: Oysters Rockefeller

Any oyster lover who hasn't had Oysters Rockefeller isn't a true oyster lover. Created by Jules Alciatore at the famed New Orleans restaurant Antoine's, Oysters Rockefeller dates back to 1899.

Texas BBQ Oysters

Recipe: Texas BBQ Oysters

We'll have our oysters Texas-style: barbecued on the grill, topped with butter and hot sauce.

Grilled Oysters

Recipe: Grilled Oysters

Sure, you can enjoy your oysters raw, but a quick trip to the grill infuses them with tantalizing, smoky flavor.

Baked Oysters with Bacon, Greens, and Parmesan

Recipe: Baked Oysters with Bacon, Greens, and Parmesan

Complete with bacon, greens, and cheese, you might just consider these oysters to be a full square meal in one little package.

