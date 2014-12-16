Oysters are a hallmark Southern seafood. From the Lowcountry to New Orleans, there are countless Southern communities slurping up half-shells. Although oysters can be a bit divisive, those who love them really love them. They are a delicacy that can make any meal feel instantly elegant. Best of all, they don't require much fuss to be truly great. Focus on finding the best quality oysters from your local fishmonger—our simple oyster recipes will take it from there.

Whether you like 'em grilled, fried, or even in a casserole, we guarantee you're going to love these oyster recipes. Oysters make an appearance at our dinner parties, our tailgates (if you've never tried Grilled Oysters, now is the time), and even on our Thanksgiving table (Oyster Casserole is a tried-and-true holiday staple). Once you master these oyster preparations, you'll be ready to host your very own oyster roast at home. However you take yours—wild or farmed, raw or cooked, Gulf or East Coast—the hour of the pearl is now.