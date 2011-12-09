Old-Fashioned Pie and Cobbler Recipes That Are Simply Delicious

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Get ready to dig into some comfort with our freshly baked homemade sweets. When you talk about classic dessert recipes, if you say that something is old-fashioned, Southerners believe you might as well say that it is tried-and-true or that it just tastes good. These pies and cobblers may be old-fashioned, but here that means that they are made with classic dessert recipes. They may be called old-fashioned, but they taste like you will want to eat them each and every day.

Classic Southern Buttermilk Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Classic Southern Buttermilk Pie

Silky, sweet, and perfectly decadent—this classic Southern pie is going to have you going in for seconds.

Fresh Peach Cobbler

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Fresh Peach Cobbler

It doesn't get more classic (or easy) than this peach cobbler recipe. 

Old-Fashioned Apple Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Apple Pie

Apple pie is easy, delicious, and has stood the test of time. 

Shaker Lemon Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Ana Kelly

Recipe: Shaker Lemon Pie

 This pie makes use of the whole lemon—skin and all. 

Best-Ever Lemon Meringue Pie

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Best-Ever Lemon Meringue Pie

A tart lemon filling is piled high with fluffy meringue for a dessert that is impossible to resist.

Strawberry Cobbler

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Strawberry Cobbler

You'll need 2 quarts of fresh strawberries for this cobbler recipe so there's no shortage of fruity flavor. 

Fudge Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Fudge Pie

This simple, decadent chocolate pie filling can easily be used in your favorite purchased or homemade piecrust.

Classic Apple Cobbler

Credit: Photo: Stephen DeVries; Prop Styling: Kaye E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Classic Apple Cobbler

Two types of apples give this cobbler plenty of flavor and of course we think it's best enjoyed with a scoop of ice cream on top. 

Coconut Cream Pie

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Coconut Cream Pie

When it comes to pie recipes, this classic coconut pie recipe takes the blue ribbon. A refrigerated pie crust makes it easy, and the whipped cream and toasted coconut make it stunning.

Pecan Pie

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Pecan Pie

This classic pecan pie is short, simple, and sweet. 

Berry Cobbler

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Berry Cobbler

No need to choose just one berry for your cobbler, this recipe uses no one and not two, but four types of berries. 

Egg Custard Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Egg Custard Pie

Refrigerated pie crust with help this pie come together with just a few stirs of the whisk. 

Chocolate Cobbler

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Chocolate Cobbler

Chocolate cobbler creates layers of tender cake that are filled with pudding-like pockets of fudge. 

Heavenly Key Lime Pie

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Leigh Anne Montgomery

Recipe: Heavenly Key Lime Pie

Refreshing Key Lime Pie will instantly make you feel like you're on vacation, whether that's true or not. 

Apple-Cherry Cobbler with Pinwheel Biscuits

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Apple-Cherry Cobbler with Pinwheel Biscuits

Our twist on apple cobbler is both darling and delectable. Who could resist buttery biscuit dough rolled with almonds and brown sugar baked into a pretty pinwheel crust?

Chess Pie

Credit: Jessica Colyer

Recipe: Chess Pie

The good news is that you probably already have most of the ingredients for this pie recipe on hand in your pantry. 

Pecan-Peach Cobbler

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Pecan-Peach Cobbler

Showcase two of the South’s most beloved products—peaches and pecans—in this old-fashioned peach cobbler recipe.

Old-Fashioned Shoofly Pie

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Shoofly Pie

Molasses and shortbread come together to create this tangy, crumbly pie that has a flavor unlike any other. 

Easy Blackberry Cobbler

Credit: John O'Hagan

Recipe: Easy Blackberry Cobbler

This blackberry cobbler is so simple—it only uses six ingredients. To make it special, top with whipped cream and a mint garnish.

Sweet Potato Pie

Credit: Jennifer R. Davick

Recipe: Sweet Potato Pie

Soul-soothing Sweet Potato Pie starts with a premade piecrust and is filled with the nutmeg-flavored sweet potato mixture we all love.

Winter Blackberry Cobbler

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Winter Blackberry Cobbler

Take advantage of the abundance of packaged frozen blackberries in the winter months and whip up this special treat.

Grapefruit Chess Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Grapefruit Chess Pie

The refreshing hint of citrus tempers the overt sweetness of the traditional version.

