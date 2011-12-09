Old-Fashioned Pie and Cobbler Recipes That Are Simply Delicious
Get ready to dig into some comfort with our freshly baked homemade sweets. When you talk about classic dessert recipes, if you say that something is old-fashioned, Southerners believe you might as well say that it is tried-and-true or that it just tastes good. These pies and cobblers may be old-fashioned, but here that means that they are made with classic dessert recipes. They may be called old-fashioned, but they taste like you will want to eat them each and every day.
Classic Southern Buttermilk Pie
Recipe: Classic Southern Buttermilk Pie
Silky, sweet, and perfectly decadent—this classic Southern pie is going to have you going in for seconds.
Fresh Peach Cobbler
Recipe: Fresh Peach Cobbler
It doesn't get more classic (or easy) than this peach cobbler recipe.
Old-Fashioned Apple Pie
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Apple Pie
Apple pie is easy, delicious, and has stood the test of time.
Shaker Lemon Pie
Recipe: Shaker Lemon Pie
This pie makes use of the whole lemon—skin and all.
Best-Ever Lemon Meringue Pie
Recipe: Best-Ever Lemon Meringue Pie
A tart lemon filling is piled high with fluffy meringue for a dessert that is impossible to resist.
Strawberry Cobbler
Recipe: Strawberry Cobbler
You'll need 2 quarts of fresh strawberries for this cobbler recipe so there's no shortage of fruity flavor.
Fudge Pie
Recipe: Fudge Pie
This simple, decadent chocolate pie filling can easily be used in your favorite purchased or homemade piecrust.
Classic Apple Cobbler
Recipe: Classic Apple Cobbler
Two types of apples give this cobbler plenty of flavor and of course we think it's best enjoyed with a scoop of ice cream on top.
Coconut Cream Pie
Recipe: Coconut Cream Pie
When it comes to pie recipes, this classic coconut pie recipe takes the blue ribbon. A refrigerated pie crust makes it easy, and the whipped cream and toasted coconut make it stunning.
Pecan Pie
Recipe: Pecan Pie
This classic pecan pie is short, simple, and sweet.
Berry Cobbler
Recipe: Berry Cobbler
No need to choose just one berry for your cobbler, this recipe uses no one and not two, but four types of berries.
Egg Custard Pie
Recipe: Egg Custard Pie
Refrigerated pie crust with help this pie come together with just a few stirs of the whisk.
Chocolate Cobbler
Recipe: Chocolate Cobbler
Chocolate cobbler creates layers of tender cake that are filled with pudding-like pockets of fudge.
Heavenly Key Lime Pie
Recipe: Heavenly Key Lime Pie
Refreshing Key Lime Pie will instantly make you feel like you're on vacation, whether that's true or not.
Apple-Cherry Cobbler with Pinwheel Biscuits
Recipe: Apple-Cherry Cobbler with Pinwheel Biscuits
Our twist on apple cobbler is both darling and delectable. Who could resist buttery biscuit dough rolled with almonds and brown sugar baked into a pretty pinwheel crust?
Chess Pie
Recipe: Chess Pie
The good news is that you probably already have most of the ingredients for this pie recipe on hand in your pantry.
Pecan-Peach Cobbler
Recipe: Pecan-Peach Cobbler
Showcase two of the South’s most beloved products—peaches and pecans—in this old-fashioned peach cobbler recipe.
Old-Fashioned Shoofly Pie
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Shoofly Pie
Molasses and shortbread come together to create this tangy, crumbly pie that has a flavor unlike any other.
Easy Blackberry Cobbler
Recipe: Easy Blackberry Cobbler
This blackberry cobbler is so simple—it only uses six ingredients. To make it special, top with whipped cream and a mint garnish.
Sweet Potato Pie
Recipe: Sweet Potato Pie
Soul-soothing Sweet Potato Pie starts with a premade piecrust and is filled with the nutmeg-flavored sweet potato mixture we all love.
Winter Blackberry Cobbler
Recipe: Winter Blackberry Cobbler
Take advantage of the abundance of packaged frozen blackberries in the winter months and whip up this special treat.
Grapefruit Chess Pie
Recipe: Grapefruit Chess Pie
The refreshing hint of citrus tempers the overt sweetness of the traditional version.