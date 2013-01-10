Whether you're purposefully skipping the booze or just looking for something refreshing to sip while reading on the porch, it's helpful to have a handful of nonalcoholic drink options that don't taste like you're drinking from a juice box. It's not that we don't love fruity flavor; you'll be hard pressed to find a scenario where we'd turn down a fresh, fruit-infused sipper. But a sophisticated mix of flavor is what transforms an everyday drink into a real treat.

From creative mocktails to new twists on your classic sweet tea, this collection of cool, non-alcoholic drinks is sure to quench anyone's thirst. Prepare a pitcher full for your backyard barbecue or a single serving for an afternoon treat. One sip in, and you won't be missing the booze one bit.