Refreshing Non-Alcoholic Drinks Everyone Can Enjoy
Whether you're purposefully skipping the booze or just looking for something refreshing to sip while reading on the porch, it's helpful to have a handful of nonalcoholic drink options that don't taste like you're drinking from a juice box. It's not that we don't love fruity flavor; you'll be hard pressed to find a scenario where we'd turn down a fresh, fruit-infused sipper. But a sophisticated mix of flavor is what transforms an everyday drink into a real treat.
From creative mocktails to new twists on your classic sweet tea, this collection of cool, non-alcoholic drinks is sure to quench anyone's thirst. Prepare a pitcher full for your backyard barbecue or a single serving for an afternoon treat. One sip in, and you won't be missing the booze one bit.
Peach Sweet Tea
Try this refreshing and fruity twist on a classic hot-weather recipe.
Strawberry-Mint Tea
Strawberries are the star of this upgraded Southern staple. Garnish with whole strawberries for a party-worthy look.
Latria's Fruit Punch
Fruit punch isn't just for the kids. This non-alcoholic, sophisticated take on a childhood favorite features a medley of summer fruits, from strawberries and peaches to cherries and pineapple.
Ginger-Orange Mocktails
This citrus flavored mocktail is a go-to with or without alcohol. Perfect for backyard parties and porch sitting alike, you, you're sure to be refreshed after just a few sips.
Frozen Lemonade
Make this frozen treat feel extra special by keeping your glasses chilled until you're ready to pour.
Sparkling Punch
The perfect shade of pink for showers and ladies lunches, this sweet-tart punch features pink lemonade for a festive perk-me-up.
Pineapple-Sweet Tea Punch
Infuse chilled black yea with pineapple simple syrup for a burst of tropical flavor.
Homemade Cherry Limeade
Garnished with a festive Maraschino cherry, these cool drinks are a childhood favorite adults don't have to be ashamed to say they adore.
Frozen Strawberry Lemonade
Both tangy and sweet, this fruit-infused frozen drink is always a welcomed party guest.
Lemonade Iced Tea
Lemonade and fresh mint leaves provide a flavorful fruit twist to this classic summer drink. One reader suggested adding a tablespoon of orange-flavored vodka to a glass of the drink to add a grown-up kick.
Berry Splash
Mix up a colorful drink for the whole family with cherry drink mix and white cranberry juice. Serve Berry Splash with blueberry-filled Berry Ice Cubes.
Ginger-and-Honey Sweet Tea
Instead of sweetening your iced tea with sugar, use honey instead. Add some grated fresh ginger for a delightful twist.
Mulled Cranberry Sipper
Kick back and relax with this satisfying mocktail.
Lime Fizz
This lime soda is a refreshing drink for a picnic. For an adult version, stir in 2/3 cup vodka. The leftover simple syrup can always be stirred into unsweetened iced tea.
Vanilla-Rosemary Lemonade
This is exceptional when made with freshly squeezed lemon juice.
Cran-Raspberry-Vanilla Punch
We'll always have an extra cup of punch when it's made with sorbet. Garnish this centerpiece-worthy recipe with frozen whole cranberries for a true party in a bowl.
Lemon Mint Sparklers
Make the Lemon-Mint Syrup a week ahead, and keep cold. Chill the club soda, too, but mix the drink just before serving to keep it nice and fizzy. Use leftover syrup to make boozy Lemon-Mint-Bourbon Sparklers for the grown-ups in your crowd, and set up a self-serve beverage station with fresh lemon and mint leaves.
Blueberry-Lemon Iced Tea Recipe
We transformed classic iced tea into the ultimate berry-bursting thirst-quencher.