Refreshing Non-Alcoholic Drinks Everyone Can Enjoy

By Mary Beard
Updated February 16, 2021
Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Whether you're purposefully skipping the booze or just looking for something refreshing to sip while reading on the porch, it's helpful to have a handful of nonalcoholic drink options that don't taste like you're drinking from a juice box. It's not that we don't love fruity flavor; you'll be hard pressed to find a scenario where we'd turn down a fresh, fruit-infused sipper. But a sophisticated mix of flavor is what transforms an everyday drink into a real treat. 

From creative mocktails to new twists on your classic sweet tea, this collection of cool, non-alcoholic drinks is sure to quench anyone's thirst. Prepare a pitcher full for your backyard barbecue or a single serving for an afternoon treat. One sip in, and you won't be missing the booze one bit. 

Peach Sweet Tea

Credit: Elesia Johnson

Recipe: Peach Sweet Tea

Try this refreshing and fruity twist on a classic hot-weather recipe.

Strawberry-Mint Tea

Credit: Alison Miksch; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Strawberry-Mint Tea

Strawberries are the star of this upgraded Southern staple. Garnish with whole strawberries for a party-worthy look.

Latria's Fruit Punch

Credit: Latria Graham

Recipe: Latria's Fruit Punch

Fruit punch isn't just for the kids. This non-alcoholic, sophisticated take on a childhood favorite features a medley of summer fruits, from strawberries and peaches to cherries and pineapple. 

Ginger-Orange Mocktails

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Recipe: Ginger-Orange Mocktails

This citrus flavored mocktail is a go-to with or without alcohol. Perfect for backyard parties and porch sitting alike, you, you're sure to be refreshed after just a few sips. 

Frozen Lemonade

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Frozen Lemonade

Make this frozen treat feel extra special by keeping your glasses chilled until you're ready to pour. 

Sparkling Punch

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Sparkling Punch

The perfect shade of pink for showers and ladies lunches, this sweet-tart punch features pink lemonade for a festive perk-me-up. 

Pineapple-Sweet Tea Punch

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Pineapple-Sweet Tea Punch

Infuse chilled black yea with pineapple simple syrup for a burst of tropical flavor. 

Homemade Cherry Limeade

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Homemade Cherry Limeade

Garnished with a festive Maraschino cherry, these cool drinks are a childhood favorite adults don't have to be ashamed to say they adore.

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

Recipe: Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

Both tangy and sweet, this fruit-infused frozen drink is always a welcomed party guest. 

Lemonade Iced Tea

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lemonade Iced Tea

Lemonade and fresh mint leaves provide a flavorful fruit twist to this classic summer drink. One reader suggested adding a tablespoon of orange-flavored vodka to a glass of the drink to add a grown-up kick.

Berry Splash

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Berry Splash

Mix up a colorful drink for the whole family with cherry drink mix and white cranberry juice. Serve Berry Splash with blueberry-filled Berry Ice Cubes.

Ginger-and-Honey Sweet Tea

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Ginger-and-Honey Sweet Tea

Instead of sweetening your iced tea with sugar, use honey instead. Add some grated fresh ginger for a delightful twist.

Mulled Cranberry Sipper

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Mulled Cranberry Sipper

Kick back and relax with this satisfying mocktail.

Lime Fizz

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lime Fizz

This lime soda is a refreshing drink for a picnic. For an adult version, stir in 2/3 cup vodka. The leftover simple syrup can always be stirred into unsweetened iced tea.

Vanilla-Rosemary Lemonade

Credit: Ralph Anderson

Recipe: Vanilla-Rosemary Lemonade

This is exceptional when made with freshly squeezed lemon juice.

Cran-Raspberry-Vanilla Punch

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Cran-Raspberry-Vanilla Punch

We'll always have an extra cup of punch when it's made with sorbet. Garnish this centerpiece-worthy recipe with frozen whole cranberries for a true party in a bowl. 

Lemon Mint Sparklers

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Lemon-Mint Sparklers

Make the Lemon-Mint Syrup a week ahead, and keep cold. Chill the club soda, too, but mix the drink just before serving to keep it nice and fizzy. Use leftover syrup to make boozy Lemon-Mint-Bourbon Sparklers for the grown-ups in your crowd, and set up a self-serve beverage station with fresh lemon and mint leaves.

Blueberry-Lemon Iced Tea Recipe

Credit: Photo: Van Chaplin

Recipe: Blueberry-Lemon Iced Tea Recipe

We transformed classic iced tea into the ultimate berry-bursting thirst-quencher.

