40+ No-Cook Desserts Too Easy Not To Try

Recipe: Blueberry-Cheesecake Ice-Cream Pie

This recipe is so much easier than its mouthful of a name lets off. Before a cookout, family gathering, or dinner party, you've got tons of planning and cooking to do. Instead of spending hours baking a dessert from scratch, save time and effort with this no-bake dessert that both kids and adults will love. After assembling each layer of this pie, you need to put it in the freezer to allow time for it to set. In between adding your layers, you can focus on cooking and setting up for your guests. This blueberry-cheesecake ice-cream pie is so refreshing, and not to mention, it's really pretty. Topped with whipped cream, fresh blueberries, fresh mint, and lemon twists, this ice-cream pie looks much more difficult to make than it is. With this cool, no-bake dessert, you get layers of blueberry goodness with every bite.

Start this recipe by making a simple piecrust with shortbread cookies and melted butter. If you don't have a food processor to crumble the cookies, put them in a large zip-top bag and break them up with a rolling pin. Spread the piecrust into a lightly greased pan and put it in the freezer for half an hour to set. This no-bake pie's filling starts with a thin layer of blueberry preserves. Once the bottom of the crust is covered, put the pan back in the freezer for 15 minutes. Now it's time for the ice cream. Smooth out a layer of Blueberry-Cheesecake Ice Cream (don't skimp!), and let the pie set in the freezer for another 15 minutes. Repeat adding a layer of blueberry preserves, freezing, adding a layer of Blueberry-Cheesecake Ice Cream, and freezing. Your piecrust should be filled to the brim with blueberry goodness, so it's time to add the toppings. A lightly sweetened, whipped cream, fresh blueberries, and lemon twists make this pie company-ready.