40+ No-Cook Desserts Too Easy Not To Try

By Southern Living Editors
Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Although Southern cooks love to bake beautiful layer cakes, tricky meringues, and flavorful bread pudding recipes to show off their skills, there's not always time for an elaborate dessert. When you're in a last-minute rush (or if it's just too darn hot to cook during Southern summers!), turn to our favorite no-cook desserts. Not only are these delicious desserts no-bake, but they're no-cook, which means you don't even have to turn the stovetop on. From classic icebox pies to fun new milkshakes and multi-layer bars, there is a no-cook dessert for every event you can imagine. Give no-cook peanut brittle or bourbon balls as a Christmas hostess gift. End your child's birthday party on a memorable note with an ice cream sandwich cake. Or show off fresh summer produce at the Fourth of July cookout with a peach icebox cake or watermelon popsicles. If you're short on time, don't preheat that oven—stick with our best no-cook desserts.  

Start Slideshow

1 of 50

No-Bake Blueberry-Cheesecake Ice-Cream Pie

Recipe: Blueberry-Cheesecake Ice-Cream Pie

This recipe is so much easier than its mouthful of a name lets off. Before a cookout, family gathering, or dinner party, you've got tons of planning and cooking to do. Instead of spending hours baking a dessert from scratch, save time and effort with this no-bake dessert that both kids and adults will love. After assembling each layer of this pie, you need to put it in the freezer to allow time for it to set. In between adding your layers, you can focus on cooking and setting up for your guests. This blueberry-cheesecake ice-cream pie is so refreshing, and not to mention, it's really pretty. Topped with whipped cream, fresh blueberries, fresh mint, and lemon twists, this ice-cream pie looks much more difficult to make than it is. With this cool, no-bake dessert, you get layers of blueberry goodness with every bite.

Start this recipe by making a simple piecrust with shortbread cookies and melted butter. If you don't have a food processor to crumble the cookies, put them in a large zip-top bag and break them up with a rolling pin. Spread the piecrust into a lightly greased pan and put it in the freezer for half an hour to set. This no-bake pie's filling starts with a thin layer of blueberry preserves. Once the bottom of the crust is covered, put the pan back in the freezer for 15 minutes. Now it's time for the ice cream. Smooth out a layer of Blueberry-Cheesecake Ice Cream (don't skimp!), and let the pie set in the freezer for another 15 minutes. Repeat adding a layer of blueberry preserves, freezing, adding a layer of Blueberry-Cheesecake Ice Cream, and freezing. Your piecrust should be filled to the brim with blueberry goodness, so it's time to add the toppings. A lightly sweetened, whipped cream, fresh blueberries, and lemon twists make this pie company-ready.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 50

Key Lime Icebox Cake

Credit: Photo: Hector M Sanchez; Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck; Food Stylist: Vanessa Rocchio

Recipe: Key Lime Icebox Cake

Layers of tangy-sweet Key lime custard and graham crackers stack up to make one quick and easy layer cake with just enough pucker to take the heat off summer. Add the lime juice once you've fully cooked the custard to let the cornstarch thicken the mixture properly.

3 of 50

Granitas

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Cucumber-Basil Granita

Recipe: Raspberry Limeade Granita

Recipe: Chocolate Milk Granita

Recipe: Orange Cream Granita

These fresh and fruity shaved ice desserts are a breeze to make. Throwing a party? Add your favorite spirit for slushy cocktails.

Advertisement

4 of 50

Orange-and-Basil Macerated Cherries

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Orange-and-Basil Macerated Cherries

Cloud-like ricotta is the perfect complement to juicy cherries infused with herbal-citrus zing.

5 of 50

Build Your Own Ice-Cream Pie

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Blueberry-Cheesecake Ice-Cream Pie

Recipe: Strawberry-Pretzel Ice-Cream Pie

Recipe: Key Lime Ice-Cream Pie

These simple pies are fit for any occasion. Try one of our combos below, or choose your own adventure by mixing and matching flavors. Simply pick a cookie crust, add a homemade ice cream and top with sweetened whipped cream and summer fruit or sundae toppings. Just be sure to freeze the pie after adding each layer to ensure easy assembly and a layered look.

6 of 50

Buttermilk Ice Cream

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Master Recipe: Buttermilk Ice Cream
Variation 1: Avocado-Key Lime Pie Ice Cream
Variation 2: Lemon Meringue Ice Cream
Variation 3: Blueberry-Cheesecake Ice Cream
Vartiation 4: Strawberry-Pretzel Ice Cream

A new freezer favorite has arrived. One genius (and easy!) master recipe and four over-the-top variations provide an endless array of sweet and creamy ideas. The secret to these dreamy treats? Soft-baked cookies from your bakery. Go large or small—just don't go with the crunchy kind.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 50

No-Cook Peach Ice Cream

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: No-Cook Peach Ice Cream

Many homemade ice cream recipes require cooking a custard base, but this easy peach ice cream is made from sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, whole milk, and fresh peaches.

8 of 50

Quick & Tasty Banana Pudding

Credit: Van Chaplin

Recipe: Quick & Tasty Banana Pudding

This super easy banana pudding calls for just four ingredients: a banana, thawed whipping topping, prepared vanilla pudding, and vanilla wafers.

9 of 50

Lemonade Pie

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lemonade Pie

For a homemade look, freeze crust for five minutes, and then slip it into your favorite pie plate before adding filling.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 50

No-Cook Strawberry Ice Cream

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: No-Cook Strawberry Ice Cream

Velvety ice cream meets the sweet, juiciness of strawberries in this frozen summer treat. Serve it in ice cream sundae glasses for a parlor-perfect presentation.

11 of 50

No-Cook Fig-Mint Ice Cream

Recipe: No-Cook Fig-Mint Ice Cream

Combine seasonal fresh figs and chopped fresh mint in this unique, no-cook, egg-free homemade ice cream.

12 of 50

Easy Mocha Chip Ice-Cream Cake

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Easy Mocha Chip Ice-Cream Cake

This frozen dessert comes together quickly then just needs a little time to set in the freezer. Use premium-quality ice cream for rich, luscious results.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 50

Strawberry-Buttermilk Sherbet

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Strawberry-Buttermilk Sherbet

Four fresh ingredients are all you need to make a refreshing frozen sherbet dessert tonight. In a pinch, substitute frozen strawberries for fresh.

14 of 50

Key Lime Frozen Yogurt

Recipe: Key Lime Frozen Yogurt

Serve with fresh raspberries or blackberries, pressed between graham crackers or gingersnaps, or on its own for a tangy treat.

15 of 50

Free-form Strawberry Cheesecake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Free-form Strawberry Cheesecake

Powdered sugar dissolves almost instantly when stirred into berries, while granulated sugar needs stand time. We chose powdered for this quick-to-put-together recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 50

Strawberry-Orange Trifle

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Strawberry-Orange Trifle

Fresh fruit makes for a refreshing dessert recipe sure to satisfy everyone at your table.

17 of 50

Chocolate Parfaits

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chocolate Parfaits

We tried using both sugar-free instant and regular pudding mixes. To our surprise, we preferred the flavor of the sugar-free.

18 of 50

Tomato-Watermelon Sorbet

Credit: Ralph Anderson

Recipe: Tomato-Watermelon Sorbet

While a bit unexpected, this duo creates a flavorful combination. Consisting of only five ingredients, this refreshing treat is also simple to make.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    19 of 50

    Lemon Granita

    Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

    Recipe: Lemon Granita

    Imagine a fresh glass of lemonade, but make it flaky and icy, like a snowflake. It's a summer-perfect no-cook dessert that will make everyone ask for more.

    20 of 50

    Raspberry Tiramisù Bites

    Credit: William Dickey

    Recipe: Raspberry Tiramisù Bites

    There are crisp Italian cookies also called ladyfingers, but be sure to use soft ones in this recipe. Look for them in the bakery or produce section of your supermarket.

    21 of 50

    Classic Peanut Brittle

    Credit: Charles Walton

    Recipe: Classic Peanut Brittle

    No Southerner has ever been upset to see a candy tray full of homemade peanut brittle.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    22 of 50

    Chocolate Covered Strawberries

    Credit: Micah A. Leal

    Recipe: Chocolate Covered Strawberries

    Chocolate covered strawberries are a favorite but often overpriced treat, so make them at home with this easy method.

    23 of 50

    Icebox Cheesecake

    Recipe: Icebox Cheesecake

    This dreamy dessert combines all the cheesecake flavor you love with the ease of an icebox pie.

    24 of 50

    Rum Balls

    Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

    Recipe: Rum Balls

    This recipe, which we brought back from our December 1993 issue, has stood the test of time.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    25 of 50

    Banana Pudding Milk Shake

    Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

    Recipe: Banana Pudding Milk Shake

    Everything you love about classic banana pudding in one beautiful, no-cook package.

    26 of 50

    Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

    Credit: Caitlin Bensel

    Recipe: Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

    This showstopping dessert will be the star of every summer party.

    27 of 50

    No-Bake Chocolate-Peppermint Cookies

    Credit: Romulo Yanes

    Recipe: No-Bake Chocolate-Peppermint Cookies

    If chocolate and mint are your favorite combo, these sweet cookies are the easiest way to get it homemade.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    28 of 50

    Clementine-Gingersnap Trifles

    Credit: Jennifer Davick / Styling Lisa Powell Bailey / Food Styling Marian Cooper Cairns

    Recipe: Clementine-Gingersnap Trifles

    These pretty little trifles are the perfect way to finish a baby shower or luncheon.

    29 of 50

    Chewy Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bars

    Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

    Recipe: Chewy Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bars

    You only need your microwave's help to throw together these easy, delectable bars.

    30 of 50

    Bourbon Ice Cream Float

    Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Karen Rankin; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

    Recipe: Bourbon Ice Cream Float

    Add a little pizazz to your dinner party with a boozy dessert as your nightcap.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    31 of 50

    No-Bake Almond Butter Thumbprints

    Credit: Jen Causey

    Recipe: No-Bake Almond Butter Thumbprints

    You only need five ingredients and a few minutes to get a plate of these colorful cookies ready for company.

    32 of 50

    Peach Icebox Cake

    Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

    Recipe: Peach Icebox Cake

    Let fresh summer peaches be the star of this simple, delicious dessert.

    33 of 50

    Fresh Strawberry Milkshake

    Credit: Antonis Achilleos

    Recipe: Fresh Strawberry Milkshake

    Let those market-fresh strawberries shine in a creamy, cool milkshake.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    34 of 50

    Chocolate Banana Puddings

    Credit: Greg DuPree

    Recipe: Chocolate Banana Puddings

    If the kids are having last-minute company, these cute puddings are so easy to throw together.

    35 of 50

    No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie

    Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

    Recipe: No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie

    There's nothing better during a hot Southern summertime than a creamy, chilled pie.

    36 of 50

    Watermelon-Lime Pops with Chile Dipping Salt

    Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

    Recipe: Watermelon-Lime Pops with Chile Dipping Salt

    Celebrate summer with fresh watermelon pops by the pool.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    37 of 50

    Bourbon Balls

    Credit: Jennifer Davick

    Recipe: Bourbon Balls

    Every Southerner knows that sweet, boozy bourbon balls are a party must-have.

    38 of 50

    Turtle Trifle

    Credit: John O'Hagan; Styling: Lisa Powell Bailey

    Recipe: Turtle Trifle

    This decadent trifle has all the flavor you love from the classic turtle candy.

    39 of 50

    Salted Caramel-Pecan Milk Shake

    Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

    Recipe: Salted Caramel-Pecan Milk Shake

    This dreamy milkshake has the perfect amount of salt and plenty of sweet.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    40 of 50

    Fruitcake Bark

    Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

    Recipe: Fruitcake Bark

    Not everyone remembers Aunt Lucy's fruitcake with fondness, but this chocolate bark twist on the vintage dessert will be a hit.

    41 of 50

    Chocolate Lasagna

    Credit: Southern Living

    Recipe: Chocolate Lasagna

    This vintage dessert was made to feed a crowd, so it's perfect for potlucks and big family gatherings.

    42 of 50

    Millionaire Pie

    Credit: Micah A. Leal

    Recipe: Millionaire Pie

    This tropical treat will make every guest feel like a million bucks.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    43 of 50

    Triple-Chocolate Milkshake

    Credit: Antonis Achilleos

    Recipe: Triple-Chocolate Milkshake

    For true chocolate lovers, only triple-chocolate shakes will do, and that's fine by us.

    44 of 50

    Strawberry-Mango Semifreddo

    Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Hadas Smirnoff

    Recipe: Strawberry-Mango Semifreddo

    This colorful dessert, which combines creamy mango sorbet and classic strawberry ice cream, will be the prettiest centerpiece.

    45 of 50

    Chocolate Covered Pretzels

    Credit: Micah A. Leal

    Recipe: Chocolate Covered Pretzels

    The perfect mix of sweet and salty, these chocolate-covered pretzels are the perfect gift for a neighbor or drop-by guest.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    46 of 50

    Red, White, and Blue Popsicles

    Credit: Jennifer Causey

    Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Popsicles

    Don't chase the ice cream truck down—make these nostalgic treats at home!

    47 of 50

    Ambrosia Meringue Trifles

    Credit: Greg DuPree

    Recipe: Ambrosia Meringue Trifles

    Old-school ambrosia was the inspiration for this cute dessert that's perfect for last-minute dinners.

    48 of 50

    Milk Chocolate-Peppermint Bark

    Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Buffy Hargett

    Recipe: Chocolate Peppermint Bark

    This festive treat will make adorable homemade stocking stuffers or teacher gifts around the holiday season.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    49 of 50

    White Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

    Credit: Micah A. Leal

    Recipe: White-Chocolate Covered Strawberries

    These white-chocolate covered strawberries make an easy but elegant end to any meal.

    50 of 50

    Peanut Butter Pie Milk Shake

    Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

    Recipe: Peanut Butter Pie Milk Shake

    Peanut butter pie in a glass? Yes, please.

    Replay gallery

    Share the Gallery

    Up Next

    By Southern Living Editors