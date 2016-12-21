Here's What To Bring To That New Year's Eve Party

By Hallie Milstein Updated August 19, 2022
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Good guests bring a bottle of bubbly to a New Year's Eve party. Great guests bring a bottle of bubbly, and a little something delicious to go along with it. Here are our favorite party foods that you can bring to any New Year's Eve gathering. These New Year's Eve appetizers and party side dishes are easy to make and portable, so that you can pack them up and carry them to the party. Bite-sized, cheese-filled, and hand-held for party mingling, these delicious New Year's Eve recipes are exactly what you should bring to ring in the New Year. If you'd really like to ring in the new year with a bang, we've even included a few ways to jazz up that bottle of champagne. We've even thrown in a few recipes with a dash of good luck for the year to come. This New Year's Eve, start the countdown and dig into some of these delicious party-ready recipes.

Orange-Basil Baked Brie

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Orange-Basil Baked Brie

Creamy, sweet, and slightly addicting (okay, very addicting), Baked Brie always steals the show. Be the guest who brings the best dish with this gourmet-level baked Brie recipe.

Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups

You know a recipe is good when it gets a review like, "one of my girlfriends did not like mushrooms, and she loved these." Because when phyllo, thyme, and Gruyère cheese combine, there's nothing not to love.

Sautéed Mustard Greens with Garlic and Lemon

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn; Food Styling: William Smith; Prop Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Sautéed Mustard Greens with Garlic and Lemon

This dish is a fast take on the usual long-simmered greens. To make this dish New Year's Eve ready, swap out mustard greens for collards.

Mini Caprese Bites

Credit: William Dickey

Recipe: Mini Caprese Bites

When it comes to party snacks, convenience is essential. Served on skewers, these tomato-mozzarella bites burst with flavor in easy hand-held form.

Spicy Bisquick Sausage Balls

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel Food Styling: Ali Ramee Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Recipe: Spicy Bisquick Sausage Balls

It wouldn't be a Southern affair without sausage balls. This recipe is made fluffy and soft with Bisquick and adds flair with a hint of spice.

Champagne Punch

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Champagne Punch

Get the party started with a big batch of Champagne Punch. This elegant cocktail is perfect for the occasion's celebration and surprisingly simple to throw together with the potential to flavor and garnish it with fruit, juice, and mint.

Smoked Vidalia Onion Dip with Grilled Crudités

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Smoked Vidalia Onion Dip with Grilled Crudités

Party guests won't be able to get enough of this onion dip upgrade. We like to use applewood chips to elevate this dip's smoky flavor alongside the sweeter onion choice.

Melon, Mozzarella, and Prosciutto Skewers

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lisa Powell Bailey

Recipe: Melon, Mozzarella, and Prosciutto Skewers

Sweet melon, creamy cheese, and salty cured meat make a dynamic trio piled conveniently onto skewers. Alternate cantaloupe and honeydew cubes for colorful variety.

Southwest Black-Eyed Pea Dip

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christina Lane; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Southwest Black-Eyed Pea Dip

Get your fill of lucky black-eyed peas in delicious dip form. We like to think of this snack as a toasty warm take on the ever-popular Texas Caviar.

Baked Brie with Jezebel Peaches

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Baked Brie with Jezebel Peaches

If there's any of this dish left at the end of the party, odds are pigs are also flying. Everybody loves baked brie but this simple touch-up is a game-changer with sweet heat to spare from peaches and jalapeño pepper jelly.

Collard Green-and-Rice Fritters with Green Pesto

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Collard Green-and-Rice Fritters with Green Pesto

It's tradition to eat collards on New Years Eve for good luck and these fritters make for a fortunate, portable party snack. Spoon on a hearty helping of  parsley-pecan dipping sauce sweetened with honey and you're in for a sweet new year.

Bacon Bites

Credit: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Bacon Bites

Bacon-wrapped pretzel bites will go fast at the party. They're coated in brown sugar glaze, so they're the perfect combination of salty, sweet, and indulgent.

Party Poppers

Credit: Hector M. Sanchez Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Party Poppers

This spicy two-bite celebration snack is like a jalapeño on steroids. The pepper is stuffed with chicken-cream cheese filling and wrapped in bacon. What more could you want?

Elderflower-Champagne Cocktail

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Katie Jacobs

Recipe: Elderflower-Champagne Cocktail

This fresh take on a Champagne cocktail will blow your ordinary flute of bubbly out of the water. It's elegant, floral, and slightly sweet from elderflower liqueur. Party-goers will be endlessly impressed by floral-infused ice cubes—our easy trick to adding wow-factor.

Smoked-Fish Dip

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Smoked-Fish Dip

Fish dip is elegant yet easy, coming together in just 20 minutes. Use crackers and crunchy veggies to scoop up this smoky, creamy whitefish dip. 

Texas Caviar

Credit: Photo: Caitlin Bensel; Food Stylist: Torie Cox

Recipe: Texas Caviar

New Years calls for black-eyed peas and this dish has got you covered. Scoop up a helping of good luck cowboy-style with a tortilla chip.

Mama's Cheese Ball

Credit: Charlie Muncaster

Recipe: Mama's Cheese Ball

Cheese balls are a guaranteed crowd-pleaser and for this classic dish, we're taking our cues from the masters: Southern mothers, of course. The result is nostalgic and just as tasty as we remember served with crackers or vegetables.

Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Tami Hardeman

Recipe: Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

We can't get enough of these straightforward treats and your guests won't be able to, either. You may want to make a couple batches of bacon-wrapped buttery crackers so everyone can enjoy this popular snack.

Cheddar Cheese Straws

Credit: Lee Harrelson

Recipe: Cheddar Cheese Straws

Cheese straws are a must-have at any function. Our recipe has just the right amount of pepper to kick the party up a notch.

Baked Pimiento Cheese Dip

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell

Recipe: Baked Pimiento Cheese Dip

Whether New Years time where you celebrate is icy cold or there's just a slight chill, this warmed-up take on pimiento cheese will be a hit. Serve it in your slow cooker to keep it warm through the ball drop.

Bloody Mary Poached Shrimp

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Bloody Mary Poached Shrimp

Marinated shrimp gets a boozy, but still polished, twist. Party guests will be impressed by this fun appetizer, but really it's as easy as whipping up a bloody Mary and letting your shrimp drink it in. 

Baked Brie Bites

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Baked Brie Bites

Impressive Baked Brie Bites are only five ingredients and less than 20 minutes away. Melty brie cheese inside miniature phyllo shells are topped with a dollop of pepper jelly, flaky sea salt, and crunchy toasted pecans for a show-stopping appetizer.

Rotel Sausage Dip

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Rotel Sausage Dip

Six-ingredient cheese and sausage dip is incredibly comforting and delicious. Served with scoop-able chips, this dip recipe will become a go-to for parties to come.

Jalapeño Cornbread Sticks

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Jalapeño Cornbread Sticks

Break out your cast-iron corn stick pan (or mini muffin pan) for this fun, spicy recipe. We love cornbread always, but especially on New Years Eve. 

Crispy Baked Chicken Wings

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Crispy Baked Chicken Wings

When the night's festivities don't call for a formal sit-down meal, chicken wings are a great, convenient way to pack in filling protein and big flavor. They're easy (and not too messy) to prepare so you'll have a happy chef and happy guests.

Spicy Cheese Twists

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Spicy Cheese Twists

These snacks will be the newest obsession for all cheese straw fans at the party. Their flaky, cheesy layers have just the right amount of spicy kick from cayenne pepper that pairs deliciously with garlicky flavors.

Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham

Credit: Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham

Recipe: Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham

This take on classic, warm spinach dip can be made ahead of time and warmed up in a skillet when the party gets going. Country ham seals the deal on an all-star party dip.

Mini Potato Skins

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop styling: Claire Spollen; Food styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Mini Potato Skins

If you're looking for a snack that will steal the show, this recipe's the one for you. A dollop of sour cream tops off flavorful baby potatoes that travel well to make it to the party looking and tasting delicious.

Stuffed Okra Poppers

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Stuffed Okra Poppers

Jalapeño poppers? Been there, done that. Try this decidedly Southern twist using Okra that packs a bit less heat but just as much flavor.

Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese

Pepper jelly and cream cheese are a fail-proof combination, but seafood takes this go-to snack to the next level. Step up your cracker game with a medley of spices and pan-fried shrimp.

By Hallie Milstein