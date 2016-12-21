Here's What To Bring To That New Year's Eve Party
Good guests bring a bottle of bubbly to a New Year's Eve party. Great guests bring a bottle of bubbly, and a little something delicious to go along with it. Here are our favorite party foods that you can bring to any New Year's Eve gathering. These New Year's Eve appetizers and party side dishes are easy to make and portable, so that you can pack them up and carry them to the party. Bite-sized, cheese-filled, and hand-held for party mingling, these delicious New Year's Eve recipes are exactly what you should bring to ring in the New Year. If you'd really like to ring in the new year with a bang, we've even included a few ways to jazz up that bottle of champagne. We've even thrown in a few recipes with a dash of good luck for the year to come. This New Year's Eve, start the countdown and dig into some of these delicious party-ready recipes.
Orange-Basil Baked Brie
Creamy, sweet, and slightly addicting (okay, very addicting), Baked Brie always steals the show. Be the guest who brings the best dish with this gourmet-level baked Brie recipe.
Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups
You know a recipe is good when it gets a review like, "one of my girlfriends did not like mushrooms, and she loved these." Because when phyllo, thyme, and Gruyère cheese combine, there's nothing not to love.
Sautéed Mustard Greens with Garlic and Lemon
This dish is a fast take on the usual long-simmered greens. To make this dish New Year's Eve ready, swap out mustard greens for collards.
Mini Caprese Bites
When it comes to party snacks, convenience is essential. Served on skewers, these tomato-mozzarella bites burst with flavor in easy hand-held form.
Spicy Bisquick Sausage Balls
It wouldn't be a Southern affair without sausage balls. This recipe is made fluffy and soft with Bisquick and adds flair with a hint of spice.
Champagne Punch
Get the party started with a big batch of Champagne Punch. This elegant cocktail is perfect for the occasion's celebration and surprisingly simple to throw together with the potential to flavor and garnish it with fruit, juice, and mint.
Smoked Vidalia Onion Dip with Grilled Crudités
Party guests won't be able to get enough of this onion dip upgrade. We like to use applewood chips to elevate this dip's smoky flavor alongside the sweeter onion choice.
Melon, Mozzarella, and Prosciutto Skewers
Sweet melon, creamy cheese, and salty cured meat make a dynamic trio piled conveniently onto skewers. Alternate cantaloupe and honeydew cubes for colorful variety.
Southwest Black-Eyed Pea Dip
Get your fill of lucky black-eyed peas in delicious dip form. We like to think of this snack as a toasty warm take on the ever-popular Texas Caviar.
Baked Brie with Jezebel Peaches
If there's any of this dish left at the end of the party, odds are pigs are also flying. Everybody loves baked brie but this simple touch-up is a game-changer with sweet heat to spare from peaches and jalapeño pepper jelly.
Collard Green-and-Rice Fritters with Green Pesto
It's tradition to eat collards on New Years Eve for good luck and these fritters make for a fortunate, portable party snack. Spoon on a hearty helping of parsley-pecan dipping sauce sweetened with honey and you're in for a sweet new year.
Bacon Bites
Bacon-wrapped pretzel bites will go fast at the party. They're coated in brown sugar glaze, so they're the perfect combination of salty, sweet, and indulgent.
Party Poppers
This spicy two-bite celebration snack is like a jalapeño on steroids. The pepper is stuffed with chicken-cream cheese filling and wrapped in bacon. What more could you want?
Elderflower-Champagne Cocktail
This fresh take on a Champagne cocktail will blow your ordinary flute of bubbly out of the water. It's elegant, floral, and slightly sweet from elderflower liqueur. Party-goers will be endlessly impressed by floral-infused ice cubes—our easy trick to adding wow-factor.
Smoked-Fish Dip
Fish dip is elegant yet easy, coming together in just 20 minutes. Use crackers and crunchy veggies to scoop up this smoky, creamy whitefish dip.
Texas Caviar
New Years calls for black-eyed peas and this dish has got you covered. Scoop up a helping of good luck cowboy-style with a tortilla chip.
Mama's Cheese Ball
Cheese balls are a guaranteed crowd-pleaser and for this classic dish, we're taking our cues from the masters: Southern mothers, of course. The result is nostalgic and just as tasty as we remember served with crackers or vegetables.
Bacon Bow Tie Crackers
We can't get enough of these straightforward treats and your guests won't be able to, either. You may want to make a couple batches of bacon-wrapped buttery crackers so everyone can enjoy this popular snack.
Cheddar Cheese Straws
Cheese straws are a must-have at any function. Our recipe has just the right amount of pepper to kick the party up a notch.
Baked Pimiento Cheese Dip
Whether New Years time where you celebrate is icy cold or there's just a slight chill, this warmed-up take on pimiento cheese will be a hit. Serve it in your slow cooker to keep it warm through the ball drop.
Bloody Mary Poached Shrimp
Marinated shrimp gets a boozy, but still polished, twist. Party guests will be impressed by this fun appetizer, but really it's as easy as whipping up a bloody Mary and letting your shrimp drink it in.
Baked Brie Bites
Impressive Baked Brie Bites are only five ingredients and less than 20 minutes away. Melty brie cheese inside miniature phyllo shells are topped with a dollop of pepper jelly, flaky sea salt, and crunchy toasted pecans for a show-stopping appetizer.
Rotel Sausage Dip
Six-ingredient cheese and sausage dip is incredibly comforting and delicious. Served with scoop-able chips, this dip recipe will become a go-to for parties to come.
Jalapeño Cornbread Sticks
Break out your cast-iron corn stick pan (or mini muffin pan) for this fun, spicy recipe. We love cornbread always, but especially on New Years Eve.
Crispy Baked Chicken Wings
When the night's festivities don't call for a formal sit-down meal, chicken wings are a great, convenient way to pack in filling protein and big flavor. They're easy (and not too messy) to prepare so you'll have a happy chef and happy guests.
Spicy Cheese Twists
These snacks will be the newest obsession for all cheese straw fans at the party. Their flaky, cheesy layers have just the right amount of spicy kick from cayenne pepper that pairs deliciously with garlicky flavors.
Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham
This take on classic, warm spinach dip can be made ahead of time and warmed up in a skillet when the party gets going. Country ham seals the deal on an all-star party dip.
Mini Potato Skins
If you're looking for a snack that will steal the show, this recipe's the one for you. A dollop of sour cream tops off flavorful baby potatoes that travel well to make it to the party looking and tasting delicious.
Stuffed Okra Poppers
Jalapeño poppers? Been there, done that. Try this decidedly Southern twist using Okra that packs a bit less heat but just as much flavor.
Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese
Pepper jelly and cream cheese are a fail-proof combination, but seafood takes this go-to snack to the next level. Step up your cracker game with a medley of spices and pan-fried shrimp.