43 Mother's Day Brunch Recipes Mama Will Love

Tradition calls to celebrate Mother's Day with breakfast in bed, but here in the South, we have other plans. Mama needs her beauty sleep, and she always likes to dress up for an occasion. Why bombard her early in the morning when you can prepare an elegant Mother's Day brunch, allowing her ample time to get all dolled up? We're talking the whole nine yards: Pretty tablescapes and floral arrangements, dresses and pearls, a pitcher of sweet tea and, of course, a stellar brunch spread that rivals anything Mama could've whipped up. Our menu will feature frittatas, casseroles, bread puddings, and breakfast breads. Start the meal with a plate of scones or muffins, then mix sweet and savory with egg dishes and platters of syrup-bathed French toast.

Mother's Day is a chance to celebrate all of the hard work our Mamas do every day to support our families. It's a chance for us to say "thank you" for all the unconditional love she's given us throughout a lifetime. This Mother's Day, get Mama out of the kitchen for once and prepare a special brunch to honor the woman who does it all. Mama will be talking about this Mother's Day for many years to come.