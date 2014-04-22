43 Mother's Day Brunch Recipes Mama Will Love

By Zoe Denenberg Updated June 28, 2022
Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Tradition calls to celebrate Mother's Day with breakfast in bed, but here in the South, we have other plans. Mama needs her beauty sleep, and she always likes to dress up for an occasion. Why bombard her early in the morning when you can prepare an elegant Mother's Day brunch, allowing her ample time to get all dolled up? We're talking the whole nine yards: Pretty tablescapes and floral arrangements, dresses and pearls, a pitcher of sweet tea and, of course, a stellar brunch spread that rivals anything Mama could've whipped up. Our menu will feature frittatas, casseroles, bread puddings, and breakfast breads. Start the meal with a plate of scones or muffins, then mix sweet and savory with egg dishes and platters of syrup-bathed French toast.

Mother's Day is a chance to celebrate all of the hard work our Mamas do every day to support our families. It's a chance for us to say "thank you" for all the unconditional love she's given us throughout a lifetime. This Mother's Day, get Mama out of the kitchen for once and prepare a special brunch to honor the woman who does it all. Mama will be talking about this Mother's Day for many years to come.

1 of 43

Asparagus Quiche

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Asparagus Quiche

This fancy, veggie-filled quiche is perfect for springtime.

2 of 43

Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole

Buttery croissants take this breakfast casserole to the next level.

3 of 43

Orange Rolls

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Orange Rolls

This citrus-forward Alabamian take on Cinnamon Rolls is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

4 of 43

Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole

An ideal recipe for the busy hostess, this stunning Cinnamon Roll Casserole comes together in your slow cooker. Icing is optional, but highly recommended.

5 of 43

Cheese-and-Sausage Quiche

Credit: Will Dickey

Recipe: Cheese-and-Sausage Quiche

Mild pork sausage, green peppers, and sharp Cheddar cheese are the perfect partners to the creamy egg custard that makes up the base of this easy quiche recipe. You can follow this quiche recipe precisely, or feel free to riff with what you have in the fridge.

6 of 43

Sheet Pan Berry Pancakes with Honey-Butter Syrup

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Sheet Pan Berry Pancakes with Honey-Butter Syrup

Keep the skillet in the cabinet. These sheet pan pancakes will feed your whole crowd...no flipping required.

7 of 43

Lemon-Poppyseed Muffins

Credit: Southern Living

With only 10 minutes of active time, these sweet muffins come together in a snap.

8 of 43

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Treat mom to a slice of this indulgent, cinnamon swirled coffee cake. The secret ingredient? Sour cream.

9 of 43

Overnight French Toast Casserole with Bourbon-Maple Syrup

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Overnight French Toast Casserole with Bourbon-Maple Syrup

The Bourbon-Maple Syrup is the crowning glory of this easy overnight casserole.

10 of 43

Easy Huevos Rancheros Bake

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Easy Huevos Rancheros Bake

Crowned with gleaming fried eggs, this simple corn tostada casserole is a show-stopper.

11 of 43

Coffee Cake Muffins

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist Karen Rankin

Recipe: Coffee Cake Muffins

These coffee cake-inspired muffins are magic on their own, but if you're looking to get creative you can add in chocolate chips or blueberries too. 

12 of 43

Biscuits-and-Gravy Skillet

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Biscuits-and-Gravy Skillet

The South's favorite breakfast gets a big-batch upgrade with the help of a cast-iron skillet.

13 of 43

Shrimp and Grits Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Shrimp and Grits Casserole

We've turned the South's favorite dish into a casserole, ideal for feeding a family.

14 of 43

Peach Scones

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Peach Scones

No Southern table is complete without a fair dose of peach, and these seasonal scones will satisfy all your cravings.

15 of 43

Mini Bananas Foster Sticky Buns

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Mini Bananas Foster Sticky Buns

There's no better way to start or end a brunch than with a sweet treat in miniature. These adorable sticky buns fit the bill.

16 of 43

Double Chocolate Chip Muffins

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist Karen Rankin

Recipe: Double Chocolate Chip Muffins

If mom's a chocolate lover, you've landed on the right recipe. 

17 of 43

Biscuit Cinnamon Sweet Rolls

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Biscuit Cinnamon Sweet Rolls

Combine Mama's two favorite things—biscuits and cinnamon rolls—into one stunning dish.

18 of 43

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

There's nothing like a special occasion to inspire us to prepare the best of both worlds. Here, cinnamon rolls and pancakes combine to create a brown-sugar, cinnamon flavor bomb that mom is sure to love. 

19 of 43

Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole

Feel free to swap out blueberries for any berry of your choice to add color to this creative casserole.

20 of 43

Sparkling Punch

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Sparkling Punch

Pretty enough for a party, this Sparkling Punch doesn't call for any alcohol. But if mom is in the mood to celebrate, simply add a dash of champagne.

21 of 43

Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Crumbly sausage meets crispy hash browns in this soon-to-be favorite breakfast casserole.

22 of 43

Asparagus Frittata

Credit: Photography and Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Asparagus Frittata

Thanks to mascarpone cheese, this will be the lightest and fluffiest frittata recipe you've ever made.

23 of 43

Buttermilk Breakfast Scones

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Buttermilk Breakfast Scones

If you're lucky enough to have leftovers, these scones—slathered with butter and jam—make an ideal afternoon snack or breakfast.

24 of 43

Tomato-Herb Frittata

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Tomato-Herb Frittata

A frittata is an easy solution to making big-batch eggs for a crowd.

25 of 43

Spiked Watermelon Lemonade

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Kick off the celebrate with a little something spiced. Today of all days, mom deserves to relax, right? 

26 of 43

Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins

These cute-as-can-be doughnut poppers are rolled in cinnamon and sugar. They surely won't last long on your brunch table.

27 of 43

Classic Belgian Waffles

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

That Belgian waffle maker that hasn't been used since 1990? Time to dust it off.

28 of 43

Mini Quiche Recipe with Asparagus and Goat Cheese

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Mini Quiche Recipe with Asparagus and Goat Cheese

They may be mini, but they'll still make a mighty impression. Serve these individual-size portions for a brunch dish no one with have to share. 

29 of 43

Fried Chicken Biscuits with Rosemary Hot Honey

Credit: Skyler Burt

Recipe: Fried Chicken Biscuits with Rosemary Hot Honey

For the Mama who prefers lunch to breakfast, these fried chicken sliders are the ultimate indulgence.

30 of 43

Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake

It isn't a Southern brunch without a big pot of grits—why not make an extra-indulgent side out of it with ham and corn?

31 of 43

Fried Skillet Potatoes

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Fried Skillet Potatoes

Diced and cooked to a crisp in a skillet, these breakfast potatoes might just outshine those pancakes.

32 of 43

Baked Oatmeal

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Baked Oatmeal

If Mama is watching her figure, she'll appreciate this tasty, cinnamon-spiced baked oatmeal.

33 of 43

Country Ham Hash

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Country Ham Hash

Any good brunch spread needs ample sides, and this Country Ham Hash is our go-to.

34 of 43

Cinnamon-Pecan Breakfast Bread Pudding

Recipe: Cinnamon-Pecan Breakfast Bread Pudding

An almost-stale loaf of bread gets a new lease on life in this utterly decadent Cinnamon-Pecan Breakfast Bread Pudding.

35 of 43

Quiche Lorraine

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Quiche Lorraine

Wow mom with this French classic that tastes as pretty as it looks.

36 of 43

Blueberry-Cornmeal Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Blueberry-Cornmeal Cake

This cake can double as breakfast or dessert, making it the perfect option for a Mother's Day brunch.

37 of 43

Glazed Buttermilk Donut Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Margaret Dickey, Prop Styling: Kay E Clarke

Recipe: Glazed Buttermilk Donut Cake

This show-stopping Bundt combines the flavor of a donut with the richness of a pound cake. The result? Your new favorite dessert.

38 of 43

Fresh Fruit Salad

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Fresh Fruit Salad

This simple side is easy to throw together and adds a pop of freshness to your brunch spread.

39 of 43

Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding

Sneak in some greens in the most delicious fashion with this Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding.

40 of 43

Buttermilk Biscuits

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Buttermilk Biscuits

Nobody can compete with Mama's homemade biscuits, but you may just come close to perfection with this trusty recipe.

41 of 43

Stewed Tomato Shirred Eggs with Ham Chips

Credit: Iain Bagwell

For the adventurous eaters, this Middle Eastern-inspired brunch dish will be a welcome change of pace.

42 of 43

Citrus Pull-Apart Bread

Recipe: Citrus Pull-Apart Bread

Have a slice of sunshine with this bright, shareable Citrus Pull-Apart Bread.

43 of 43

Ricotta Pancakes

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Ricotta Pancakes

A platter of fluffy ricotta pancakes is made complete with brown butter-maple syrup and blueberry compote.

