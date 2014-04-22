43 Mother's Day Brunch Recipes Mama Will Love
Tradition calls to celebrate Mother's Day with breakfast in bed, but here in the South, we have other plans. Mama needs her beauty sleep, and she always likes to dress up for an occasion. Why bombard her early in the morning when you can prepare an elegant Mother's Day brunch, allowing her ample time to get all dolled up? We're talking the whole nine yards: Pretty tablescapes and floral arrangements, dresses and pearls, a pitcher of sweet tea and, of course, a stellar brunch spread that rivals anything Mama could've whipped up. Our menu will feature frittatas, casseroles, bread puddings, and breakfast breads. Start the meal with a plate of scones or muffins, then mix sweet and savory with egg dishes and platters of syrup-bathed French toast.
Mother's Day is a chance to celebrate all of the hard work our Mamas do every day to support our families. It's a chance for us to say "thank you" for all the unconditional love she's given us throughout a lifetime. This Mother's Day, get Mama out of the kitchen for once and prepare a special brunch to honor the woman who does it all. Mama will be talking about this Mother's Day for many years to come.
Asparagus Quiche
Recipe: Asparagus Quiche
This fancy, veggie-filled quiche is perfect for springtime.
Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole
Recipe: Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole
Buttery croissants take this breakfast casserole to the next level.
Orange Rolls
Recipe: Orange Rolls
This citrus-forward Alabamian take on Cinnamon Rolls is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.
Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole
An ideal recipe for the busy hostess, this stunning Cinnamon Roll Casserole comes together in your slow cooker. Icing is optional, but highly recommended.
Cheese-and-Sausage Quiche
Recipe: Cheese-and-Sausage Quiche
Mild pork sausage, green peppers, and sharp Cheddar cheese are the perfect partners to the creamy egg custard that makes up the base of this easy quiche recipe. You can follow this quiche recipe precisely, or feel free to riff with what you have in the fridge.
Sheet Pan Berry Pancakes with Honey-Butter Syrup
Recipe: Sheet Pan Berry Pancakes with Honey-Butter Syrup
Keep the skillet in the cabinet. These sheet pan pancakes will feed your whole crowd...no flipping required.
Lemon-Poppyseed Muffins
With only 10 minutes of active time, these sweet muffins come together in a snap.
Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Recipe: Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Treat mom to a slice of this indulgent, cinnamon swirled coffee cake. The secret ingredient? Sour cream.
Overnight French Toast Casserole with Bourbon-Maple Syrup
Recipe: Overnight French Toast Casserole with Bourbon-Maple Syrup
The Bourbon-Maple Syrup is the crowning glory of this easy overnight casserole.
Easy Huevos Rancheros Bake
Recipe: Easy Huevos Rancheros Bake
Crowned with gleaming fried eggs, this simple corn tostada casserole is a show-stopper.
Coffee Cake Muffins
Recipe: Coffee Cake Muffins
These coffee cake-inspired muffins are magic on their own, but if you're looking to get creative you can add in chocolate chips or blueberries too.
Biscuits-and-Gravy Skillet
Recipe: Biscuits-and-Gravy Skillet
The South's favorite breakfast gets a big-batch upgrade with the help of a cast-iron skillet.
Shrimp and Grits Casserole
Recipe: Shrimp and Grits Casserole
We've turned the South's favorite dish into a casserole, ideal for feeding a family.
Peach Scones
Recipe: Peach Scones
No Southern table is complete without a fair dose of peach, and these seasonal scones will satisfy all your cravings.
Mini Bananas Foster Sticky Buns
Recipe: Mini Bananas Foster Sticky Buns
There's no better way to start or end a brunch than with a sweet treat in miniature. These adorable sticky buns fit the bill.
Double Chocolate Chip Muffins
Recipe: Double Chocolate Chip Muffins
If mom's a chocolate lover, you've landed on the right recipe.
Biscuit Cinnamon Sweet Rolls
Recipe: Biscuit Cinnamon Sweet Rolls
Combine Mama's two favorite things—biscuits and cinnamon rolls—into one stunning dish.
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
There's nothing like a special occasion to inspire us to prepare the best of both worlds. Here, cinnamon rolls and pancakes combine to create a brown-sugar, cinnamon flavor bomb that mom is sure to love.
Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole
Recipe: Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole
Feel free to swap out blueberries for any berry of your choice to add color to this creative casserole.
Sparkling Punch
Recipe: Sparkling Punch
Pretty enough for a party, this Sparkling Punch doesn't call for any alcohol. But if mom is in the mood to celebrate, simply add a dash of champagne.
Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
Recipe: Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
Crumbly sausage meets crispy hash browns in this soon-to-be favorite breakfast casserole.
Asparagus Frittata
Recipe: Asparagus Frittata
Thanks to mascarpone cheese, this will be the lightest and fluffiest frittata recipe you've ever made.
Buttermilk Breakfast Scones
Recipe: Buttermilk Breakfast Scones
If you're lucky enough to have leftovers, these scones—slathered with butter and jam—make an ideal afternoon snack or breakfast.
Tomato-Herb Frittata
Recipe: Tomato-Herb Frittata
A frittata is an easy solution to making big-batch eggs for a crowd.
Spiked Watermelon Lemonade
Kick off the celebrate with a little something spiced. Today of all days, mom deserves to relax, right?
Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins
Recipe: Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins
These cute-as-can-be doughnut poppers are rolled in cinnamon and sugar. They surely won't last long on your brunch table.
Classic Belgian Waffles
That Belgian waffle maker that hasn't been used since 1990? Time to dust it off.
Mini Quiche Recipe with Asparagus and Goat Cheese
Recipe: Mini Quiche Recipe with Asparagus and Goat Cheese
They may be mini, but they'll still make a mighty impression. Serve these individual-size portions for a brunch dish no one with have to share.
Fried Chicken Biscuits with Rosemary Hot Honey
Recipe: Fried Chicken Biscuits with Rosemary Hot Honey
For the Mama who prefers lunch to breakfast, these fried chicken sliders are the ultimate indulgence.
Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake
Recipe: Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake
It isn't a Southern brunch without a big pot of grits—why not make an extra-indulgent side out of it with ham and corn?
Fried Skillet Potatoes
Recipe: Fried Skillet Potatoes
Diced and cooked to a crisp in a skillet, these breakfast potatoes might just outshine those pancakes.
Baked Oatmeal
Recipe: Baked Oatmeal
If Mama is watching her figure, she'll appreciate this tasty, cinnamon-spiced baked oatmeal.
Country Ham Hash
Recipe: Country Ham Hash
Any good brunch spread needs ample sides, and this Country Ham Hash is our go-to.
Cinnamon-Pecan Breakfast Bread Pudding
Recipe: Cinnamon-Pecan Breakfast Bread Pudding
An almost-stale loaf of bread gets a new lease on life in this utterly decadent Cinnamon-Pecan Breakfast Bread Pudding.
Quiche Lorraine
Recipe: Quiche Lorraine
Wow mom with this French classic that tastes as pretty as it looks.
Blueberry-Cornmeal Cake
Recipe: Blueberry-Cornmeal Cake
This cake can double as breakfast or dessert, making it the perfect option for a Mother's Day brunch.
Glazed Buttermilk Donut Cake
Recipe: Glazed Buttermilk Donut Cake
This show-stopping Bundt combines the flavor of a donut with the richness of a pound cake. The result? Your new favorite dessert.
Fresh Fruit Salad
Recipe: Fresh Fruit Salad
This simple side is easy to throw together and adds a pop of freshness to your brunch spread.
Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding
Recipe: Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding
Sneak in some greens in the most delicious fashion with this Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding.
Buttermilk Biscuits
Recipe: Buttermilk Biscuits
Nobody can compete with Mama's homemade biscuits, but you may just come close to perfection with this trusty recipe.
Stewed Tomato Shirred Eggs with Ham Chips
For the adventurous eaters, this Middle Eastern-inspired brunch dish will be a welcome change of pace.
Citrus Pull-Apart Bread
Recipe: Citrus Pull-Apart Bread
Have a slice of sunshine with this bright, shareable Citrus Pull-Apart Bread.
Ricotta Pancakes
Recipe: Ricotta Pancakes
A platter of fluffy ricotta pancakes is made complete with brown butter-maple syrup and blueberry compote.