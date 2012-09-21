60 Spirited Cocktail Recipes Sure to Quench Your Thirst

By Southern Living Editors
Updated March 04, 2021
Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Every Southern hostess needs a signature cocktail recipe in her repertoire, and we’ve gathered our all-time favorites for you. With our best cocktail recipes, you won’t just find one signature cocktail recipe—you’ll find a signature cocktail recipe for every season, event, holiday, dinner party, and tailgate. With cozy fall cocktails like our classic Hot Toddy, you’ll be prepped for game day and beyond. With refreshing summery cocktails like our Grapefruit Gin Slush or Watermelon Sangria, your porch parties will never be boring. Raise a glass and celebrate with our elegant champagne cocktails like the French 75 or Gingered Seelbach, or kick it casual with our Raspberry Beer Cocktail or Big Batch Bloody Marys. Instead of setting out wine and beer the next time you host, refer to this incredible list of cocktail recipes to shake up your night. These are the best cocktails to quench your thirst and generate party buzz.

1 of 60

Blackberry Bramble Pisco Sours

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Stylist: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Blackberry Bramble Pisco Sours

Pisco is a South American grape brandy popular in Peru and Chile. If you can't find it in your area, feel free to substitute white tequila, grappa, or vodka. Don't be alarmed by the strength of this new classic; it's a cocktail that's meant to be sipped and savored.

2 of 60

Mint Julep

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Mint Julep

A hallmark Southern cocktail, we always have the ingredients for a mint julep handy.

3 of 60

Salty Dog Cocktail

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Salty Dog Cocktail

Don’t let this cocktail’s pretty color fool you: It’s not one of those too-sweet drinks. Refreshing and slightly tart, this simple cocktail recipe will be a hit with every party goer.

4 of 60

Moscow Mules

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Moscow Mule

Served in a copper mug, this classic cocktail will keep you cool all summer long.

5 of 60

French 75

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: French 75

This timeless cocktail recipe is dressy enough for a fancy dinner party but easy enough for a sunset drink on the porch.

6 of 60

Cherry Bourbon Cheerwine

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Cherry Bourbon Cheerwine

This cocktail mixes two all-time Southern favorites—bourbon and Cheerwine.

7 of 60

White Wine Sangria

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: White Wine Sangria

Chilled white wine and fresh peaches make this sangria ready for every summer luncheon.

8 of 60

Pitcher Mojitos

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Pitcher Mojitos

Don’t fuss with the cocktail shaker all night when you’re hosting. Whip up a batch of pitcher mojitos and enjoy the party yourself, too.

9 of 60

Old Fashioned Cocktail

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Old Fashioned

We put a slight twist on this old-school cocktail to make it more approachable for a crowd.

10 of 60

Aperol Bourbon Fizz

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Aperol-Bourbon Fizz

A fresh orange peel twist is the prettiest garnish for this festive cocktail.

11 of 60

Watermelon Sangria

Credit: Katie Jacobs

Recipe: Watermelon Sangria

This big-batch summer cocktail is our new favorite way to cool off.

12 of 60

Frozen Margarita

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Frozen Margarita

Taco Tuesday just got a lot more fun.

13 of 60

Hot Toddy

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Hot Toddy

This classic cocktail will soothe a sore throat and warm you up on cold winter nights.

14 of 60

Lavender-Plum Shrub

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Lavender-Plum Shrub

If you’ve never tried this old-fashioned cocktail, it’s the ultimate make-ahead drink before a party since it needs time to chill for the flavors to combine.

15 of 60

Grapefruit Gin Slush

Credit: Caroline Rogers

Recipe: Grapefruit Gin Slush

Refreshing and cool, this slushee cocktail is the perfect porch sipper for hot summer days.

16 of 60

Black and Blue Sparkler

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Black and Blue Sparkler

Instead of throwing them in another cobbler or bowl of oatmeal, use the last of your fresh summer berries for a fun and festive cocktail.

17 of 60

Big Batch Bloody Marys

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Big-Batch Bloody Marys

If you’re hosting brunch, there’s no better way to serve drinks than with a favorite pitcher recipe.

18 of 60

Carrot-Ginger Beer

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Carrot-Ginger Beer

Use brown sugar and aromatic mint leaves when making the simple syrup for this thirst-quencher. 

19 of 60

Watermelon-Ginger Mojitos

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Watermelon-Ginger Mojitos

This incredibly refreshing pitcher drink has fresh mint and summer watermelon.

20 of 60

Basil Bourbon Orange Smash

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Basil Bourbon Orange Smash

This citrusy cocktail is oh-so-refreshing regardless the season.

21 of 60

Summer Cobbler Cocktail

Credit: Helen Norman; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Summer Cobbler Cocktail

This refreshing cocktail makes use of those summer blackberries you’ve been picking up at the farmers’ market each weekend.

22 of 60

Bourbon and Hard Pear Cider Cocktail

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Bourbon and Hard Pear Cider Cocktail

Apple cider is everywhere during the fall, so this pear cider cocktail will be unique when you host.

23 of 60

Mojitarita

Credit: Katie Jacobs

Recipe: Mojitarita

Can’t decide between a mojito and a margarita? This so-fresh cocktail combines the best of both.

24 of 60

Sparkling Punch

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Sparkling Punch

Every shower needs a pretty punch bowl filled with a crowd-pleasing recipe.

25 of 60

Bee's Knees Honey Cocktail

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Bee’s Knees Honey Cocktail

This cocktail recipe dates all the way back to Prohibition, and there’s a reason it’s stuck around our bar carts all that time—it truly is the bee’s knees.

26 of 60

Big Batch Mint Tea Juleps

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Big Batch Mint Tea Juleps

You don’t have to waste valuable party time individually measuring ingredients for each cocktail glass with this big-batch recipe.

27 of 60

Mint Julep Slush

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Mint Julep Slush

What do we do when we love a cocktail recipe? Make it into an icy slush so we can drink it on even the hottest summer day.

28 of 60

Spicy Bourbon-Citrus Punch

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Spicy Bourbon-Citrus Punch 

Spicy ginger is balanced by sweet orange and lemon juice. Before serving, add orange slices to punch bowl for garnish. 

29 of 60

Bourbon Pink Grapefruit Fizz

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Bourbon Pink Grapefruit Fizz

This fizzy and fun cocktail will be a hit with every guest.

30 of 60

Gingered Seelbach Cocktail

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Gingered Seelbach Cocktail

Vintage-inspired and prettier than plain-ole champagne, this elegant cocktail will become your signature dinner party drink.

31 of 60

Honeysuckle Lemonade Cocktail

Credit: Walden

Recipe: Honeysuckle Lemonade Cocktail

This light, refreshing cocktail will be your summer go-to for last-minute gatherings.

32 of 60