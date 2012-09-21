60 Spirited Cocktail Recipes Sure to Quench Your Thirst
Every Southern hostess needs a signature cocktail recipe in her repertoire, and we’ve gathered our all-time favorites for you. With our best cocktail recipes, you won’t just find one signature cocktail recipe—you’ll find a signature cocktail recipe for every season, event, holiday, dinner party, and tailgate. With cozy fall cocktails like our classic Hot Toddy, you’ll be prepped for game day and beyond. With refreshing summery cocktails like our Grapefruit Gin Slush or Watermelon Sangria, your porch parties will never be boring. Raise a glass and celebrate with our elegant champagne cocktails like the French 75 or Gingered Seelbach, or kick it casual with our Raspberry Beer Cocktail or Big Batch Bloody Marys. Instead of setting out wine and beer the next time you host, refer to this incredible list of cocktail recipes to shake up your night. These are the best cocktails to quench your thirst and generate party buzz.
Blackberry Bramble Pisco Sours
Recipe: Blackberry Bramble Pisco Sours
Pisco is a South American grape brandy popular in Peru and Chile. If you can't find it in your area, feel free to substitute white tequila, grappa, or vodka. Don't be alarmed by the strength of this new classic; it's a cocktail that's meant to be sipped and savored.
Mint Julep
Recipe: Mint Julep
A hallmark Southern cocktail, we always have the ingredients for a mint julep handy.
Salty Dog Cocktail
Recipe: Salty Dog Cocktail
Don’t let this cocktail’s pretty color fool you: It’s not one of those too-sweet drinks. Refreshing and slightly tart, this simple cocktail recipe will be a hit with every party goer.
Moscow Mules
Recipe: Moscow Mule
Served in a copper mug, this classic cocktail will keep you cool all summer long.
French 75
Recipe: French 75
This timeless cocktail recipe is dressy enough for a fancy dinner party but easy enough for a sunset drink on the porch.
Cherry Bourbon Cheerwine
Recipe: Cherry Bourbon Cheerwine
This cocktail mixes two all-time Southern favorites—bourbon and Cheerwine.
White Wine Sangria
Recipe: White Wine Sangria
Chilled white wine and fresh peaches make this sangria ready for every summer luncheon.
Pitcher Mojitos
Recipe: Pitcher Mojitos
Don’t fuss with the cocktail shaker all night when you’re hosting. Whip up a batch of pitcher mojitos and enjoy the party yourself, too.
Old Fashioned Cocktail
Recipe: Old Fashioned
We put a slight twist on this old-school cocktail to make it more approachable for a crowd.
Aperol Bourbon Fizz
Recipe: Aperol-Bourbon Fizz
A fresh orange peel twist is the prettiest garnish for this festive cocktail.
Watermelon Sangria
Recipe: Watermelon Sangria
This big-batch summer cocktail is our new favorite way to cool off.
Frozen Margarita
Recipe: Frozen Margarita
Taco Tuesday just got a lot more fun.
Hot Toddy
Recipe: Hot Toddy
This classic cocktail will soothe a sore throat and warm you up on cold winter nights.
Lavender-Plum Shrub
Recipe: Lavender-Plum Shrub
If you’ve never tried this old-fashioned cocktail, it’s the ultimate make-ahead drink before a party since it needs time to chill for the flavors to combine.
Grapefruit Gin Slush
Recipe: Grapefruit Gin Slush
Refreshing and cool, this slushee cocktail is the perfect porch sipper for hot summer days.
Black and Blue Sparkler
Recipe: Black and Blue Sparkler
Instead of throwing them in another cobbler or bowl of oatmeal, use the last of your fresh summer berries for a fun and festive cocktail.
Big Batch Bloody Marys
Recipe: Big-Batch Bloody Marys
If you’re hosting brunch, there’s no better way to serve drinks than with a favorite pitcher recipe.
Carrot-Ginger Beer
Recipe: Carrot-Ginger Beer
Use brown sugar and aromatic mint leaves when making the simple syrup for this thirst-quencher.
Watermelon-Ginger Mojitos
Recipe: Watermelon-Ginger Mojitos
This incredibly refreshing pitcher drink has fresh mint and summer watermelon.
Basil Bourbon Orange Smash
Recipe: Basil Bourbon Orange Smash
This citrusy cocktail is oh-so-refreshing regardless the season.
Summer Cobbler Cocktail
Recipe: Summer Cobbler Cocktail
This refreshing cocktail makes use of those summer blackberries you’ve been picking up at the farmers’ market each weekend.
Bourbon and Hard Pear Cider Cocktail
Recipe: Bourbon and Hard Pear Cider Cocktail
Apple cider is everywhere during the fall, so this pear cider cocktail will be unique when you host.
Mojitarita
Recipe: Mojitarita
Can’t decide between a mojito and a margarita? This so-fresh cocktail combines the best of both.
Sparkling Punch
Recipe: Sparkling Punch
Every shower needs a pretty punch bowl filled with a crowd-pleasing recipe.
Bee's Knees Honey Cocktail
Recipe: Bee’s Knees Honey Cocktail
This cocktail recipe dates all the way back to Prohibition, and there’s a reason it’s stuck around our bar carts all that time—it truly is the bee’s knees.
Big Batch Mint Tea Juleps
Recipe: Big Batch Mint Tea Juleps
You don’t have to waste valuable party time individually measuring ingredients for each cocktail glass with this big-batch recipe.
Mint Julep Slush
Recipe: Mint Julep Slush
What do we do when we love a cocktail recipe? Make it into an icy slush so we can drink it on even the hottest summer day.
Spicy Bourbon-Citrus Punch
Recipe: Spicy Bourbon-Citrus Punch
Spicy ginger is balanced by sweet orange and lemon juice. Before serving, add orange slices to punch bowl for garnish.
Bourbon Pink Grapefruit Fizz
Recipe: Bourbon Pink Grapefruit Fizz
This fizzy and fun cocktail will be a hit with every guest.
Gingered Seelbach Cocktail
Recipe: Gingered Seelbach Cocktail
Vintage-inspired and prettier than plain-ole champagne, this elegant cocktail will become your signature dinner party drink.
Honeysuckle Lemonade Cocktail
Recipe: Honeysuckle Lemonade Cocktail
This light, refreshing cocktail will be your summer go-to for last-minute gatherings.