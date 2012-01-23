Mardi Gras Appetizers to Celebrate the Carnival Season

By Southern Living Editors Updated December 09, 2021
Credit: Greg DuPree

Mardi Gras is French for Fat Tuesday, referring to the practice of the last night of eating richer, fatty foods before the ritual fasting of the Lenten season, which begins on Ash Wednesday. Try these festive Mardi Gras appetizers before the fasting begins! We included Creole favorites like BBQ shrimp, mini muffulettas, and Oysters Rockefeller, plus new twists on old classics like shrimp boil skewers and andouille hush puppies. Even if you live in a town where Mardi Gras isn't observed, you can still throw your own Carnival celebration! Start off with these amazing Mardi Gras appetizers and finish with your own homemade King Cake. Laissez les bons temps rouler!

Start Slideshow

1 of 40

Mini Muffulettas

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Amy Burke

Recipe: Mini Muffulettas

You can easily make these Mini Muffulettas the day before the party. Just assemble, place in zip-top plastic freezer bags, and refrigerate overnight. Store-bought craft paper and simple twine create clever sandwich wrappers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 40

Mini Crab Cakes With Garlic-Chive Sauce

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Mini Crab Cakes With Garlic-Chive Sauce

Garlic-Chive Sauce and a squeeze of lemon juice add zesty flavor to Mini Crab Cakes.

3 of 40

Creole Shrimp Deviled Eggs

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell

Recipe: Creole Shrimp Deviled Eggs

These deviled eggs have a Creole flavor and are perfect as a Mardi Gras appetizer.

Advertisement

4 of 40

Shrimp Boil Skewers

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

Recipe: Shrimp Boil Skewers

These mini shrimp skewers pack all the flavor of a Creole shrimp boil into a few bites.

5 of 40

West Indies Crab Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: West Indies Crab Salad

This recipe originated in Mobile, Alabama, the city where Mardi Gras began.

6 of 40

Crispy Andouille Hush Puppies

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Crispy Andouille Hush Puppies

You're going to love this twist on classic hush puppies that has a bit of a kick from Andouille sausage.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 40

Easy BBQ Shrimp

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Easy BBQ Shrimp

The key to this easy shrimp appetizer is in the tangy marinade.

8 of 40

Muffuletta Deviled Eggs

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Muffuletta Deviled Eggs

There's always a welcome place for a tray of deviled eggs at Southern parties, and this sandwich-inspired spin is delicious.

9 of 40

Lump Crab Mornay

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Lump Crab Mornay

This creamy dip will bring you right to the bayou.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 40

Oysters Rockefeller

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Oysters Rockefeller

Created by Jules Alciatore at the famed New Orleans restaurant Antoine's, Oysters Rockefeller dates back to 1899.

11 of 40

Shrimp-Stuffed Mirlitons

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Shrimp-Stuffed Mirlitons

There is actually a festival in New Orleans dedicated to the mirliton, and if you haven't tried this interesting squash, this recipe is the perfect primer.

12 of 40

Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage

Adapt these quick skewers to an appetizer portion with mini skewers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 40

Crawfish Cakes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Crawfish Cakes

This spicy Louisiana riff on crab cakes will be a fun surprise for guests. Make your crawfish cakes mini and serve with toothpicks for a grab-and-go appetizer.

14 of 40

Roasted Oysters with Bacon-Saltine Topping

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Roasted Oysters with Bacon-Saltine Topping

Bacon is an amazing complement to Gulf oysters, which look beautiful on a platter with coarse sea salt to prevent them from wobbling around and retain heat.

15 of 40

Shrimp Rémoulade Deviled Eggs

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Shrimp Rémoulade Deviled Eggs

Southerners will never turn down a platter of deviled eggs, and this Creole version was made for Mardi Gras.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 40

Crawfish Dip

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Crawfish Dip

The slow cooker makes hosting so much easier because you can both make and serve this dip in it.

17 of 40

Crab Cake Hush Puppies

Credit: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Crab Cake Hush Puppies

If you thought hush puppies couldn't get any more addicting, try this crowd-pleasing recipe.

18 of 40

Spicy Shrimp with Jalapeño Cornbread and Aïoli

Credit: Cedric Angeles; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Spicy Shrimp with Jalapeño Cornbread and Aïoli

This incredible dish from JoAnn Clevenger of Upperline in New Orleans can be adapted to a mini appetizer version by making small portions and sticking them with toothpicks.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 40

Mini Crab Cakes with Cajun Sauce

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Mini Crab Cakes with Cajun Sauce

The best part about these pretty little crab cakes is that they can be prepared up to five days in advance.

20 of 40

Deviled Crab Melts

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Deviled Crab Melts

If you love crab but are burnt out on crab cakes, these crunchy crostinis are our new favorite way to serve it.

21 of 40

Shrimp-Okra-and-Sausage Kebabs

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Shrimp-Okra-and-Sausage Kebabs

Sprinkled with Cajun seasoning and brushed with a hot sauce mixture, your Louisiana friends will love these kebabs, which you can put on mini skewers for easy serving.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 40

Creamy Crab Dip

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Crab Dip

Get your seafood fix with an updated version of your retro crab dip recipe.

23 of 40

Shrimp with Honey-Garlic Sauce

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Recipe: Shrimp with Honey-Garlic Sauce

Skip the shrimp cocktails and go straight for this easy seafood appetizer that's ready in just 15 minutes.

24 of 40

Grilled Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Grilled Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

These lettuce wraps are the ideal light, and refreshing, appetizer for your Mardi Gras menu, and they only take 20 minutes to prepare.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 40

Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese

Now this is one flavor-packed snack. What better way to welcome your guests?!

26 of 40

Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip

This dip is coming in hot, but once it hits the table, it won't be around for long.

27 of 40

Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp Skewers with Chipotle Comeback Sauce

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp Skewers with Chipotle Comeback Sauce

You can prepare these skewers and the sauce a day in advance so all there is to do before your party is fire up the grill.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 40

Shrimp-and-Andouille Gumbo Dip

Credit: Brian Woodcock; Styling: Rachael Burrow

Recipe: Shrimp-and-Andouille Gumbo Dip

Classic gumbo is turned into a praise-worthy appetizer in this warm dip.

29 of 40

Old Bay Remoulade with Crudités and Shrimp

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Old Bay Remoulade with Crudités and Shrimp

Serve fresh veggies and peel-and-eat shrimp with Ivy's Old Bay Remoulade for a light, tasty appetizer as an ode to summer days by the water.

30 of 40

Creamy Crab Dip with Peppadews

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Creamy Crab Dip with Peppadews

Be sure to gently fold the crab meat into the cream cheese mixture so that the chunks of crab are preserved.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 40

Crispy-Shrimp Salad with Avocado Dressing

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Crispy-Shrimp Salad with Avocado Dressing

You may argue that a salad with protein is filling enough to be a main course, but we think that a small portion of this salad paired with the right entrée (like our Andouille Sausage and Smoked Chicken Gumbo) is a match made in heaven.

32 of 40

Pickled Shrimp-and-Citrus Endive Cups

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Pickled Shrimp-and-Citrus Endive Cups

Our Test Kitchen recommends using red and yellow Belgian endive to make these elegant morsels pop on any appetizer plate.

33 of 40

Shrimp Cakes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Shrimp Cakes

Your guests may be expecting crab cakes, but one bite of these cakes will be a wonderful surprise of shrimp and a little heat from paprika.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 40

Creamy Shrimp Dip with Crispy Wonton Chips

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Shrimp Dip with Crispy Wonton Chips

This is certainly not your average party dip.

35 of 40

Curried Shrimp Tarts

Recipe: Curried Shrimp Tarts

Poppable, creamy, and oh-so-tasty, these shrimp tarts are the missing piece in your appetizer spread.

36 of 40

Cheesy-Spinach Crab Dip

Credit: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Cheesy-Spinach Crab Dip

If you like your dips hot and spicy, increase the amount of ground red pepper in this recipe, or add crushed red pepper flakes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 40

Mini Shrimp Rolls

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Mini Shrimp Rolls

Everyone will be excited when you bring these sliders as an appetizer. Shrimp salad gets a bit of an upgrade on a toasty roll with fresh toppings.

38 of 40

Garlic Butter-Roasted Shrimp Cocktail

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Garlic Butter-Roasted Shrimp Cocktail

Swap out your cold shrimp platter for warm roasted shrimp in a garlicky butter drizzle. It's even better when paired with zesty cocktail sauce.

39 of 40

Shrimp and Bacon Salad Sliders

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Shrimp and Bacon Salad Sliders

We've upgraded the traditional shrimp salad with chopped basil, fresh lemon and orange juices, fresh orange zest, and Old Bay seasoning.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 40

Crab Cake Bites with Old Bay Mayo, Chive, and Lemon

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Crab Cake Bites with Old Bay Mayo, Chive, and Lemon

Trust us, the Old Bay Mayo takes these cakes to the next level. 

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors