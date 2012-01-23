Mardi Gras Appetizers to Celebrate the Carnival Season
Mardi Gras is French for Fat Tuesday, referring to the practice of the last night of eating richer, fatty foods before the ritual fasting of the Lenten season, which begins on Ash Wednesday. Try these festive Mardi Gras appetizers before the fasting begins! We included Creole favorites like BBQ shrimp, mini muffulettas, and Oysters Rockefeller, plus new twists on old classics like shrimp boil skewers and andouille hush puppies. Even if you live in a town where Mardi Gras isn't observed, you can still throw your own Carnival celebration! Start off with these amazing Mardi Gras appetizers and finish with your own homemade King Cake. Laissez les bons temps rouler!
Mini Muffulettas
You can easily make these Mini Muffulettas the day before the party. Just assemble, place in zip-top plastic freezer bags, and refrigerate overnight. Store-bought craft paper and simple twine create clever sandwich wrappers.
Mini Crab Cakes With Garlic-Chive Sauce
Garlic-Chive Sauce and a squeeze of lemon juice add zesty flavor to Mini Crab Cakes.
Creole Shrimp Deviled Eggs
These deviled eggs have a Creole flavor and are perfect as a Mardi Gras appetizer.
Shrimp Boil Skewers
These mini shrimp skewers pack all the flavor of a Creole shrimp boil into a few bites.
West Indies Crab Salad
This recipe originated in Mobile, Alabama, the city where Mardi Gras began.
Crispy Andouille Hush Puppies
You're going to love this twist on classic hush puppies that has a bit of a kick from Andouille sausage.
Easy BBQ Shrimp
The key to this easy shrimp appetizer is in the tangy marinade.
Muffuletta Deviled Eggs
There's always a welcome place for a tray of deviled eggs at Southern parties, and this sandwich-inspired spin is delicious.
Lump Crab Mornay
This creamy dip will bring you right to the bayou.
Oysters Rockefeller
Created by Jules Alciatore at the famed New Orleans restaurant Antoine's, Oysters Rockefeller dates back to 1899.
Shrimp-Stuffed Mirlitons
There is actually a festival in New Orleans dedicated to the mirliton, and if you haven't tried this interesting squash, this recipe is the perfect primer.
Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage
Adapt these quick skewers to an appetizer portion with mini skewers.
Crawfish Cakes
This spicy Louisiana riff on crab cakes will be a fun surprise for guests. Make your crawfish cakes mini and serve with toothpicks for a grab-and-go appetizer.
Roasted Oysters with Bacon-Saltine Topping
Bacon is an amazing complement to Gulf oysters, which look beautiful on a platter with coarse sea salt to prevent them from wobbling around and retain heat.
Shrimp Rémoulade Deviled Eggs
Southerners will never turn down a platter of deviled eggs, and this Creole version was made for Mardi Gras.
Crawfish Dip
The slow cooker makes hosting so much easier because you can both make and serve this dip in it.
Crab Cake Hush Puppies
If you thought hush puppies couldn't get any more addicting, try this crowd-pleasing recipe.
Spicy Shrimp with Jalapeño Cornbread and Aïoli
This incredible dish from JoAnn Clevenger of Upperline in New Orleans can be adapted to a mini appetizer version by making small portions and sticking them with toothpicks.
Mini Crab Cakes with Cajun Sauce
The best part about these pretty little crab cakes is that they can be prepared up to five days in advance.
Deviled Crab Melts
If you love crab but are burnt out on crab cakes, these crunchy crostinis are our new favorite way to serve it.
Shrimp-Okra-and-Sausage Kebabs
Sprinkled with Cajun seasoning and brushed with a hot sauce mixture, your Louisiana friends will love these kebabs, which you can put on mini skewers for easy serving.
Creamy Crab Dip
Get your seafood fix with an updated version of your retro crab dip recipe.
Shrimp with Honey-Garlic Sauce
Skip the shrimp cocktails and go straight for this easy seafood appetizer that's ready in just 15 minutes.
Grilled Shrimp Lettuce Wraps
These lettuce wraps are the ideal light, and refreshing, appetizer for your Mardi Gras menu, and they only take 20 minutes to prepare.
Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese
Now this is one flavor-packed snack. What better way to welcome your guests?!
Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip
This dip is coming in hot, but once it hits the table, it won't be around for long.
Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp Skewers with Chipotle Comeback Sauce
You can prepare these skewers and the sauce a day in advance so all there is to do before your party is fire up the grill.
Shrimp-and-Andouille Gumbo Dip
Classic gumbo is turned into a praise-worthy appetizer in this warm dip.
Old Bay Remoulade with Crudités and Shrimp
Serve fresh veggies and peel-and-eat shrimp with Ivy's Old Bay Remoulade for a light, tasty appetizer as an ode to summer days by the water.
Creamy Crab Dip with Peppadews
Be sure to gently fold the crab meat into the cream cheese mixture so that the chunks of crab are preserved.
Crispy-Shrimp Salad with Avocado Dressing
You may argue that a salad with protein is filling enough to be a main course, but we think that a small portion of this salad paired with the right entrée (like our Andouille Sausage and Smoked Chicken Gumbo) is a match made in heaven.
Pickled Shrimp-and-Citrus Endive Cups
Our Test Kitchen recommends using red and yellow Belgian endive to make these elegant morsels pop on any appetizer plate.
Shrimp Cakes
Your guests may be expecting crab cakes, but one bite of these cakes will be a wonderful surprise of shrimp and a little heat from paprika.
Creamy Shrimp Dip with Crispy Wonton Chips
This is certainly not your average party dip.
Curried Shrimp Tarts
Poppable, creamy, and oh-so-tasty, these shrimp tarts are the missing piece in your appetizer spread.
Cheesy-Spinach Crab Dip
If you like your dips hot and spicy, increase the amount of ground red pepper in this recipe, or add crushed red pepper flakes.
Mini Shrimp Rolls
Everyone will be excited when you bring these sliders as an appetizer. Shrimp salad gets a bit of an upgrade on a toasty roll with fresh toppings.
Garlic Butter-Roasted Shrimp Cocktail
Swap out your cold shrimp platter for warm roasted shrimp in a garlicky butter drizzle. It's even better when paired with zesty cocktail sauce.
Shrimp and Bacon Salad Sliders
We've upgraded the traditional shrimp salad with chopped basil, fresh lemon and orange juices, fresh orange zest, and Old Bay seasoning.
Crab Cake Bites with Old Bay Mayo, Chive, and Lemon
Trust us, the Old Bay Mayo takes these cakes to the next level.