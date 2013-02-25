Main-Dish Salads
There is no rule that says salads have to leave you hungry. Try one of these hearty salad recipes as your next meal.
Georgia Shrimp and Radish Salad
Radishes at the farmers' market can seem as varied and abundant as the colors of Easter eggs. Two different varieties give this salad vibrant color, texture, and flavor: watermelon radishes and D'avignon (French breakfast) radishes. If you're looking for a quick-fix try this salad, hands on time for this recipe is only 20 minutes.
Dixie Chicken Salad with Grapes, Honey, Almonds, and Broccoli
This gorgeous salad features breaded chicken tossed with lettuce, broccoli, and grapes, and topped with almonds and a honey and Dijon mustard vinaigrette.
Spring Salmon and Vegetable Salad
This flavorful salmon dish is quick to make and easy to clean up! It pairs perfectly with a crisp white wine and the salad dressing is versatile enough to use throughout the week. Line your pan with foil for easy cleanup. The dressing will keep in the fridge up to one week.
Grilled Chicken and Toasted Couscous Salad with Lemon-Buttermilk Dressing
This hearty dish can take down the biggest of appetites. It begins with tender chicken marinated in olive oil, garlic, and lemon, which is then added to a tasty medley of fresh asparagus, couscous, and red onions. All of that is covered in a rich, lemony buttermilk dressing.
Skillet Steak and Wilted Kale
Sprinkle this restaurant-style steak salad with crumbled blue cheese for even more flavor.
Cobb Potato Salad
Transform a Cobb salad into a potato salad by adding avocado, blue cheese, bacon, tomato, and lettuce to noiled red potatoes.
Grilled Steak-and-Ratatouille Salad with Basil-Garlic Vinaigrette
Grilled veggies, crisp lettuce, and tender beef fillets make up this summertime salad. Top it off with a Basil-Garlic Vinaigrette and you'll have a satisfying salad supper.
Greek Salsa Salad with Grouper
If you have 15 minutes, pick up steamed fish from your grocery seafood counter, and create this easy seafood recipe paired with fresh salsa.
Tangy Tzatziki Pasta Salad
Make a hearty meal out of you favorite barbecue side dish by adding in delicious Greek ingredients and chicken.
Steak-and-Blue Cheese Potato Salad
Fire up the grill for this hearty one-dish meal of Steak-and-Blue Cheese Potato Salad. Simply toss together the grilled vegetables, potatoes, and flank steak with blue cheese and a homemade vinaigrette for a quick and satisfying meal.
Marinated Shrimp Salad with Avocado
Enjoy shrimp in a salad with this easy, fresh recipe. Drizzle with Citrus Viniagrette for the perfect punch of flavor.
Grilled Chicken Supper With Citrus Vinaigrette
Not only is this dish top-rated and delicious, but it is also good for you. Citrus-flavored chicken breasts are grilled then served on a bed of mixed greens with crisp bell peppers and green onions. Plump golden raisins and crunchy peanuts add great texture and flavor to this healthy, fiber-and-protein-rich salad.
Shrimp-Boil Potato Salad
Your favorite ingredients of a Lowcountry boil are tossed together in this main-dish salad.
Grilled Shrimp and Spinach Salad
A colorful mix of sliced mangoes, fresh raspberries, goat cheese, and of course, grilled shrimp pumps up this spinach salad.
Mixed Fruit Chicken Salad
Pineapples, grapes, mandarin oranges, and pecans combine with chicken for a delicious and healthy meal. Drizzle with Orange-Raspberry Vinaigrette to fully satisfy your sweet tooth.
Crab Salad with Peaches and Avocados
The crab salad can be made ahead, but the avocado and peach layers are best prepared just before serving.