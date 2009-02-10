24 Light and Refreshing Recipes for Your Next Ladies' Lunch

By Southern Living Test Kitchen Updated July 28, 2022
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Ali Ramee; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Lunch with friends is a delight, and these luncheon recipes make midday dining a delicious pleasure. When your friends are dropping in, our quick, appetizing, and simple ladies' lunch recipes will make hosting a breeze. Our assortment of cold salads, tea sandwiches, and charming miniature desserts are just what the doctor ordered. Classic recipes like Tarragon Chicken Salad and Egg Salad Sandwiches will have your guests enjoying just one more bite. With our light lunch recipes, you'll make gathering for a ladies' lunch a weekly ritual.

Of course, no ladies' luncheon would be complete without a dessert cart. What is it about this rolling relic that delights us so much? Maybe it's the sound of the squeaky wheels that signifies sweets are a-comin', the colorful assortment of confections that makes us feel like a kid in a candy shop, or the irresistible invitation to linger just a little longer over a shared slice of—oh, forget it, your own slice of something sinful. Whatever it is, we'll have the cheesecake, please.

Tarragon Chicken Salad

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Tarragon Chicken Salad

This Tarragon Chicken Salad is one of those vintage recipes that we'll be keeping around forever.

Picnic Egg Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Picnic Egg Salad

Whether you serve it on bread or all on its own, there's no denying that this Picnic Egg Salad is a forever staple.

Tomato Tea Sandwiches

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Tomato Tea Sandwiches

We Southerners are rather picky about our tomato sandwiches, so trust us when we say that this version is one of the best.

Three-Layer Mold

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Three-Layer Mold

This tri-colored salad will certainly make a statement at your luncheon table.

Chicken Salad With Grapes and Pecans

Credit: Will Dickey

Recipe: Chicken Salad With Grapes and Pecans

This creamy chicken salad pairs perfectly with the crunch of pecans and sweet red and green grapes.

Orange Sherbet Salad

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Orange Sherbet Salad

This neon sherbet salad was the first congealed salad to be published in Southern Living's pages.

Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham

In a sea of finger sandwiches, you'll want to have a substantial side for the ladies to fill up on, like this Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham.

Kentucky Benedictine Sandwiches

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Kentucky Benedictine Sandwiches

Composed of bread, cream cheese cucumber, and herbs, these Kentucky Benedictine Sandwiches are a light, refreshing treat.

Molded Egg Salad

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Molded Egg Salad

Egg salad gets the molded aspic treatment in this retro recipe.

Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad

This potato salad is so good that it just might make you shout Hallelujah.

Spring Salad with Berries and Bacon

Credit: Johnny Autry; Food and Prop Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Spring Salad with Berries and Bacon

This spring salad makes a joyful entree or side at any daytime gathering.

Creamy Grape Salad with Pecans

Credit: therecipecritic.com

Recipe: Creamy Grape Salad with Pecans

Looking for a vegetarian alternative to chicken salad? This Creamy Grape Salad with Pecans fits the bill.

Lime Gelatin and Cottage Cheese Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Lime Gelatin and Cottage Cheese Salad

This congealed salad is a cool, delicious twist on a retro luncheon staple.

Ham Salad

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Ham Salad

Serve this ham salad on biscuits or cheese puffs to make a lovely tower treat.

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Egg Salad Sandwiches

This is our best-ever recipe for Egg Salad Sandwiches. There, we said it.

Tomato Aspic

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Tomato Aspic

Some love it, some hate it, but nobody can deny that the Tomato Aspic is utterly iconic.

Dainty Cucumber Sandwiches

Recipe: Dainty Cucumber Sandwiches

Treat the ladies to these light, cute-as-can be Dainty Cucumber Sandwiches.

Lemon-Orange Chiffon Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lemon-Orange Chiffon Cake

Serve this decadent dessert at your next ladies' luncheon and wow the crowd with edible flowers.

Mini Confetti Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Mini Confetti Cake

With this easy-as-can-be Mini Confetti Cake recipe, you'll always be looking for an excuse to celebrate.

Buttermilk-Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla-Mascarpone Buttercream

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Buttermilk-Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla-Mascarpone Buttercream

These cakes may look vanilla, but they're layered with tang from buttermilk, mascarpone, and lime—which means they're spiked with plenty of flavor.

Petite Blueberry Cheesecakes

Recipe: Petite Blueberry Cheesecakes

Sure, we could share our cheesecake, but why would we ever want to?

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Banana Pudding Cheesecake

This sinfully sweet dessert is the perfect blend of fresh bananas, creamy cheesecake, and crunchy vanilla wafers.

Mini Strawberry Chiffon Pies

Credit: Cedric Angeles; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Mini Strawberry Chiffon Pies

These cute personal pies are a great, refreshing treat for the warm-weathered months.

Citrus-Avocado Salad with Grapefruit Vinaigrette

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Ali Ramee; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Citrus-Avocado Salad with Grapefruit Vinaigrette

This light, fruit-based salad is a wonderful choice for a hot summer day.

