24 Light and Refreshing Recipes for Your Next Ladies' Lunch

Lunch with friends is a delight, and these luncheon recipes make midday dining a delicious pleasure. When your friends are dropping in, our quick, appetizing, and simple ladies' lunch recipes will make hosting a breeze. Our assortment of cold salads, tea sandwiches, and charming miniature desserts are just what the doctor ordered. Classic recipes like Tarragon Chicken Salad and Egg Salad Sandwiches will have your guests enjoying just one more bite. With our light lunch recipes, you'll make gathering for a ladies' lunch a weekly ritual.

Of course, no ladies' luncheon would be complete without a dessert cart. What is it about this rolling relic that delights us so much? Maybe it's the sound of the squeaky wheels that signifies sweets are a-comin', the colorful assortment of confections that makes us feel like a kid in a candy shop, or the irresistible invitation to linger just a little longer over a shared slice of—oh, forget it, your own slice of something sinful. Whatever it is, we'll have the cheesecake, please.