24 Light and Refreshing Recipes for Your Next Ladies' Lunch
Lunch with friends is a delight, and these luncheon recipes make midday dining a delicious pleasure. When your friends are dropping in, our quick, appetizing, and simple ladies' lunch recipes will make hosting a breeze. Our assortment of cold salads, tea sandwiches, and charming miniature desserts are just what the doctor ordered. Classic recipes like Tarragon Chicken Salad and Egg Salad Sandwiches will have your guests enjoying just one more bite. With our light lunch recipes, you'll make gathering for a ladies' lunch a weekly ritual.
Of course, no ladies' luncheon would be complete without a dessert cart. What is it about this rolling relic that delights us so much? Maybe it's the sound of the squeaky wheels that signifies sweets are a-comin', the colorful assortment of confections that makes us feel like a kid in a candy shop, or the irresistible invitation to linger just a little longer over a shared slice of—oh, forget it, your own slice of something sinful. Whatever it is, we'll have the cheesecake, please.
Tarragon Chicken Salad
This Tarragon Chicken Salad is one of those vintage recipes that we'll be keeping around forever.
Picnic Egg Salad
Whether you serve it on bread or all on its own, there's no denying that this Picnic Egg Salad is a forever staple.
Tomato Tea Sandwiches
We Southerners are rather picky about our tomato sandwiches, so trust us when we say that this version is one of the best.
Three-Layer Mold
This tri-colored salad will certainly make a statement at your luncheon table.
Chicken Salad With Grapes and Pecans
This creamy chicken salad pairs perfectly with the crunch of pecans and sweet red and green grapes.
Orange Sherbet Salad
This neon sherbet salad was the first congealed salad to be published in Southern Living's pages.
Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham
In a sea of finger sandwiches, you'll want to have a substantial side for the ladies to fill up on, like this Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham.
Kentucky Benedictine Sandwiches
Composed of bread, cream cheese cucumber, and herbs, these Kentucky Benedictine Sandwiches are a light, refreshing treat.
Molded Egg Salad
Egg salad gets the molded aspic treatment in this retro recipe.
Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad
This potato salad is so good that it just might make you shout Hallelujah.
Spring Salad with Berries and Bacon
This spring salad makes a joyful entree or side at any daytime gathering.
Creamy Grape Salad with Pecans
Looking for a vegetarian alternative to chicken salad? This Creamy Grape Salad with Pecans fits the bill.
Lime Gelatin and Cottage Cheese Salad
This congealed salad is a cool, delicious twist on a retro luncheon staple.
Ham Salad
Serve this ham salad on biscuits or cheese puffs to make a lovely tower treat.
Egg Salad Sandwiches
This is our best-ever recipe for Egg Salad Sandwiches. There, we said it.
Tomato Aspic
Some love it, some hate it, but nobody can deny that the Tomato Aspic is utterly iconic.
Dainty Cucumber Sandwiches
Treat the ladies to these light, cute-as-can be Dainty Cucumber Sandwiches.
Lemon-Orange Chiffon Cake
Serve this decadent dessert at your next ladies' luncheon and wow the crowd with edible flowers.
Mini Confetti Cake
With this easy-as-can-be Mini Confetti Cake recipe, you'll always be looking for an excuse to celebrate.
Buttermilk-Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla-Mascarpone Buttercream
These cakes may look vanilla, but they're layered with tang from buttermilk, mascarpone, and lime—which means they're spiked with plenty of flavor.
Petite Blueberry Cheesecakes
Sure, we could share our cheesecake, but why would we ever want to?
Banana Pudding Cheesecake
This sinfully sweet dessert is the perfect blend of fresh bananas, creamy cheesecake, and crunchy vanilla wafers.
Mini Strawberry Chiffon Pies
These cute personal pies are a great, refreshing treat for the warm-weathered months.
Citrus-Avocado Salad with Grapefruit Vinaigrette
This light, fruit-based salad is a wonderful choice for a hot summer day.