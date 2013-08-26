These Impressive Desserts Will Make Guests Think You Took Up Classes to Become a Pastry Chef

Even though our Test Kitchen professionals are capable of any culinary feat you can imagine, Southern Living has long developed recipes with ease, quickness, and affordability in mind. We're no stranger to a five-ingredient supper or even a dump cake, and most of our dishes can be easily picked up by novice cooks looking to learn something new without a headache. But all athletes have to flex their muscles from time to time, and our Test Kitchen experts do, too. From the towering white cakes that have graced December covers past to upside-down confections and the fluffiest soufflés, we're sharing some of the most impressive dessert recipes we have with you. Whether you want to wow a fall crowd with an impressive Pumpkin Spice Cake or Apple Stack Cake or you're in need of a beautiful dessert to leave the supper club speechless as they sip their coffee, this is the list of recipes you need. Hone your decorating skills with beautiful desserts like our Buche de Noel or Apple Rose Tart, or perfect your baking chops with our Crème Brûlée Cheesecake or Little Layer Chocolate Cake. Whichever you choose, these impressive dessert recipes will give your meal a showstopping finish that your guests won't soon forget.