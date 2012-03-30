8 Fresh Ways with Hummingbird Cake That Can't Get Any Sweeter
Since the Hummingbird Cake recipe originally ran in 1978, it has become the most requested recipe in Southern Living history. A signature Southern dessert, the Hummingbird Cake has been a favorite of our readers for almost 40 years. We gathered our best Hummingbird Cake recipes, all of which put a special spin on the sweet pineapple-banana-cream cheese combination. Though it's hard to improve on the original—there are more than a few readers dedicated to Mrs. L.H. Wiggins' classic 1978 version—we have a selection of delectable Hummingbird Cake recipes that take the original to new heights. Equally stackable and delicious, we have the family-favorite recipe for Hummingbird Pancakes, a sweet treat ideal for leisurely weekend mornings. Don't forget our lightened version and the simplified bundt cake style; try out any of these tasty Hummingbird Cake recipes and savor one this season.
Hummingbird Bundt Cake
Recipe: Hummingbird Bundt Cake
From pineapple to cream cheese, the same ingredients first featured in the 1978 version of this popular layer cake still shine in our new version— simplified by baking in a Bundt pan.
Hummingbird Cake
Recipe: Hummingbird Cake
The first Hummingbird Cake recipe was submitted to Southern Living in 1978 by Mrs. L.H. Wiggins of Greensboro, North Carolina. Little did we know it would become one of our most popular cake recipes of all time.
Lightened Hummingbird Cake
Recipe: Lightened Hummingbird Cake
The lightened version makes simple substitutions such as using applesauce for some of the oil and light rather than regular cream cheese. Your whole family will love the sweet pineapple and banana cake topped with delicious Cream Cheese Frosting.
Hummingbird Pancakes
Recipe: Hummingbird Pancakes
This showstopping stack has the same flavor profile as the original Hummingbird Cake recipe, and the cream cheese frosting is transformed into a lip-smacking Cream Cheese Anglaise to drizzle on top.
Hummingbird Snack Cake with Brown Butter Frosting
Recipe: Hummingbird Snack Cake with Brown Butter Frosting
All the Hummingbird Cake flavors you love, but with only 20 minutes of hands-on time to thank for that sweet payoff. What's even better? The entire batter comes together in just one mixing bowl.
Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges
Recipe: Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges
You can skip the Candied Pineapple Wedges, but why would you want to? They come together in a snap thanks to store-bought candied dried pineapple rings and a quick zap in the microwave. Dust them in sparkling sugar and voila—the prettiest little garnish you ever did see.
Hummingbird Cake Whoopie Pies
Recipe: Hummingbird Cake Whoopie Pies
Take Hummingbird Cake on the move with our handheld whoopie pies. You'll still get all the classic Hummingbird Cake flavors you love (cinnamon, pineapple, bananas, and pecans), but in 30 mini whoopie pies that are perfect for giving to neighbors and friends or keeping all to yourself. We won't blame you a bit if you go for the latter.
The Original Hummingbird Cake Recipe
Originally submitted by Mrs. L.H. Wiggins of Greensboro, North Carolina and featured in our February 1978 issue, this Hummingbird Cake recipe is known to have won numerous blue ribbons at county fairs.