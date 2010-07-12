Homemade Ice Cream Recipes Made for Hot Summer Days

Cold, creamy ice cream is essential for surviving sweltering days of summer, and you don't have to visit an ice cream parlor to get your fix. Break out the ice cream maker collecting dust in your closet and churn up a batch of our easy homemade ice cream in your favorite flavor. We have plenty of delicious ice cream recipes to choose from, whether you like chocolate, vanilla, fruity flavors, or all of the above. Just follow these expert tips and your batch of ice cream will come out smooth and creamy every time. No ice cream maker on hand? No problem. Get a little creative with technique and you can make an equally stunning batch of ice cream. Our Birthday Cake Ice Cream comes together in a loaf pan in the freezer, and our Strawberry Ice Cream in a Bag miraculously freezes with a little salt and shaking.

In the mood for something special for a summer party? Make an Ice Cream Sandwich Cake or a Creamy Peach Icebox Cake. No matter how you enjoy your ice cream, one thing's for sure: This frozen treat is supremely satisfying.