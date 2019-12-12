The Unspoken Rules of Assisting a Southern Hostess in the Kitchen

There is no place more sacred to a Southern hostess than her kitchen. While she may present a picture of unflappable poise as she flits about the party serving her guests, there's a good chance that she is a little less composed when she steals away to the kitchen to prep those last-minute appetizers. Here are three unspoken rules to keep in mind the next time you find yourself in someone else's kitchen.

1. You should not be in the kitchen without an explicit invitation from your host.

No matter how close you are to the hostess, you cannot assume that your perching on the countertop with a glass of wine "to keep her company" is welcomed. Nor can you assume that your jumping in to help toss the salad or prepare the potatoes is appreciated. Sometimes, all that help proves no help at all.

Instead, upon your arrival, you can ask your hostess, "What may I do to help?" You can also suggest something more specific like, "Would it be helpful for me to fill the glasses with ice?" or "Could you use a hand with the ham?" If your hostess does not provide you a task or declines your offer, she's likely not just being polite. She has things handled, and it's easier for her to continue with her own workflow than to bring someone else into the mix. In that case, do not insist on helping her and stay out of the kitchen.

2. Keep unsolicited opinions to yourself.

Congratulations! Your host has invited you into the holiest of sanctuaries and given you a task. In your own kitchen, you make the rules, but in his, he decides the way things go. Unless he asks for your opinion on the roux, you should keep your thoughts to yourself…even if you know it would thicken up more quickly with another pinch of flour. Don't take charge, either: You can play dictator around your own island.

3. Leave things cleaner than you found them.