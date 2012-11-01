The Father's Day Brunch Recipe That'll Make Dad Feel Extra Special

Here's to the dads! When it comes to planning a perfect day for all the special men in your life–father, husband, grandfather, brother, uncle–it can look very different. Maybe he will spend the day on the golf course, or out on the boat fishing, or spending time with the grandkids. Or maybe he'd prefer to spend time lounging in the yard. Regardless of how he decides to spend his day, it will start with something extra delicious. We decided to create a grits bar so that he could start with his basic Southern favorite, but provide staples that your guests can mix-and-match to create mouth-watering flavor combos.