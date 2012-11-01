The Father's Day Brunch Recipe That'll Make Dad Feel Extra Special
Come Sunday morn, serve up any of our basic grits recipes with decadent toppings.
Here's to the dads! When it comes to planning a perfect day for all the special men in your life–father, husband, grandfather, brother, uncle–it can look very different. Maybe he will spend the day on the golf course, or out on the boat fishing, or spending time with the grandkids. Or maybe he'd prefer to spend time lounging in the yard. Regardless of how he decides to spend his day, it will start with something extra delicious. We decided to create a grits bar so that he could start with his basic Southern favorite, but provide staples that your guests can mix-and-match to create mouth-watering flavor combos.
Start with the grits.
When it comes to grits, we love this tried-and-true Slow-Cooker Buttermilk recipe. While the entire family loves classic grits, we would rather not spend a ton of time stirring over a hot stove. This set-it-and-forget, slow-cooker version is a terrific option but does require time to make.
Prep your toppings bar.
Now is the time to have some fun. The more options for mixing and matching ingredients, the more fun everyone will have. For this occasion, we went all out with different pairings and flavors. We also wanted to make sure there was something for everyone, from vegetables to seafood to meat.
- Scrambled Egg + Cubed Ham + Shredded Cheddar + Cherry Tomatoes + Fresh Chives
- Fried Egg + Cubed Chorizo + Cubed Avocado + Crumbled Queso Fresco + Hot Sauce
- Poached Egg + Crumbled Bacon + Sautéed Spinach + Shaved Parmesan
- Boiled Shrimp + Easy Creole Sauce
- Bourbon Mushrooms + Spinach + Swiss + Crumbled Bacon
- Chopped Ham + Shredded Cheddar
- Caramelized Onions + Shredded Smoked Gruyère
- Shredded Barbecued Pork + BBQ Sauce + Sautéed Spinach
Take it one step further.
If you're looking for something a little more formal, but just as tasty, make these Goat Cheese-and-Spring Onion Grits Soufflés, a Shrimp and Grits Casserole, or a Sausage-and-Cheese Grits Quiche.
Now all you need is a mixed green salad and dad's favorite beverage to make it a truly special day.