45 Easy Green Bean Recipes That Complement Any Main Dish
As far as vegetables go, we’re pretty big fans of green beans. They’re versatile, inexpensive, and pack a nutritional wallop with vitamin C, potassium, and fiber. Did we mention that they’re delicious, too? We’ve created a lot of green bean recipes over the years, because they seem to go with everything! Need some crunch in a potato salad? Green beans to the rescue. Grilled pork tenderloin that needs a simple, summery side? Fresh green bean recipes are the way to go. Don’t even get us started on that iconic Thanksgiving casserole! We love green bean recipes so much we must have invented dozens of twists on the dish over the years. We like them pretty much every which way, but these recipes for green beans all have one thing in common: they’re darn delicious. From our Slow Cooker Green Beans to Green Bean Lasagna, we’ve picked the best of the best green bean recipes from our repertoire.
Slow-Cooker Green Beans
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Green Beans Recipe
Throw bacon and green beans in a slow-cooker to create the ultimate savory side dish that is perfect for any week night meal.
Old-School Green Bean Casserole
Recipe: Old-School Green Bean Casserole
Win over your guests this holiday season by making a homemade green bean casserole, topped with fried shallots.
Homemade Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks
Recipe: Homemade Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks
Swap out canned fried onions for crispy leeks to top your medley of greens.
Martina McBride’s Green Beans with Goat Cheese and Warm Bacon Dressing
Recipe: Martina McBride’s Green Beans with Goat Cheese and Warm Bacon Dressing
Chunks of goat cheese, bits of bacon, and sprinkles of dried cranberries transform this green bean dish into an impressive side.
Bacon-Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole
Recipe: Bacon-Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole
The addition of brussels sprouts and bacon make this green bean medley a real side dish winner.
Balsamic Green Beans with Pearl Onions
Recipe: Balsamic Green Beans with Pearl Onions
Green beans, pearl onions, and balsamic vinegar come together to create this elegant green bean casserole.
Southern-Style Green Beans
Recipe: Southern-Style Green Beans
These salty and smoky green beans taste best alongside homemade Fried Chicken.
Lemon-Almond Green Bean Casserole
Recipe: Lemon-Almond Green Bean Casserole
Lemon adds an energizing, light touch to this hearty casserole.
Pickled Green Beans
Recipe: Pickled Green Beans
Pickled green beans are so versatile, serve them in a bloody Mary or add them to your charcuterie board.
Green Bean Casserole
Recipe: Green Bean Casserole
Everyone anticipates that there will be a green bean casserole on the Thanksgiving table, but just because it is expected doesn’t mean it can’t be amazing. You can go beyond the standard “recipe on the can” casserole by making a few simple substitutions, and by making a few simple additions. Start by substituting Alfredo sauce for cream of mushroom soup. Then, dress it up with add-ins that can include mushrooms, water chestnuts, Parmesan cheese, and toasted pecans. You will still have a great Thanksgiving Green Bean Casserole to enjoy, you’ll just have taken it from mundane to mouthwatering. Savor the difference.
Sweet-and-Sour Green Beans
Recipe: Sweet-and-Sour Green Beans
Recipe developer Christy Jordan says, "I make a triple batch of these and freeze leftovers in quart-size freezer bags to use at another meal on a busy day."
Penne with Green Beans and Tomatoes
Recipes: Penne with Green Beans and Tomatoes
Add zing to your salads with fresh dill, or swap it for basil, mint, or parsley. For pasta, try using whole wheat for its earthy, toothsome quality; any kind will do.
Green Bean Lasagna
Recipe: Green Bean Lasagna
Lasagna may not be the first thing you think of when you imagine classic Thanksgiving sides, but our take on this classic holiday dish will have you loving this new twist. It mixes the smooth taste of perfectly cooked pasta noodles with the crunch of just-right green beans, the creaminess of ricotta and shredded Italian cheese, and the sweetness of onions and mushrooms. Top this casserole with crushed buttery crackers and French fried onions and you will wonder how you ever enjoyed your green bean casserole any other way. This will be the update that will become your go-to family classic casserole for years to come.
Home-style Green Bean Casserole
Recipe: Home-style Green Bean Casserole
This green bean casserole gets a much-needed makeover from fresh veggies and a lightened (but super-rich!) homemade sauce. And the best part: It's under 200 calories per serving!
Green Beans with Garlic
Recipe: Green Beans with Garlic
Sauté fresh garlic to jazz up this simple yet delicious side dish.