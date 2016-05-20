10 Festive Fudge Recipes Perfect for Gifting

When it comes to handmade food gifts, fudge tends to be one of the first things that comes to mind, and, why not? It's perfectly giftable and something that everyone with a sweet tooth will appreciate. We love finding new and creative ways to package our favorite fudge recipes and sometimes even whip up a batch to keep for ourselves. Making a batch of fudge around the holidays has become a family tradition in many of our households.

We have all sorts of fudge recipes, from decadent chocolate variety (our favorite recipe comes from former First Lady Mamie Eisenhower) to pretty blond Butterscotch Fudge. Not a chocolate lover? Not to worry. Not all fudge recipes are made with deep, dark chocolate—we even have a recipe for Southern-favorite Red Velvet Fudge topped with a decadent cream cheese frosting. No matter how you like your fudge, we can guarantee that these recipes make perfect gifts this holiday season.