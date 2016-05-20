10 Festive Fudge Recipes Perfect for Gifting

By Southern Living Editors Updated July 01, 2022
Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Ali Ramee; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

When it comes to handmade food gifts, fudge tends to be one of the first things that comes to mind, and, why not? It's perfectly giftable and something that everyone with a sweet tooth will appreciate. We love finding new and creative ways to package our favorite fudge recipes and sometimes even whip up a batch to keep for ourselves. Making a batch of fudge around the holidays has become a family tradition in many of our households.

We have all sorts of fudge recipes, from decadent chocolate variety (our favorite recipe comes from former First Lady Mamie Eisenhower) to pretty blond Butterscotch Fudge. Not a chocolate lover? Not to worry. Not all fudge recipes are made with deep, dark chocolate—we even have a recipe for Southern-favorite Red Velvet Fudge topped with a decadent cream cheese frosting. No matter how you like your fudge, we can guarantee that these recipes make perfect gifts this holiday season.

1 of 10

Christmas Fudge

Credit: Micah A Leal

Recipe: Christmas Fudge

Channel your holiday cheer with this festive Christmas Fudge recipe.

2 of 10

Mamie Eisenhower's Chocolate Fudge

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Mamie Eisenhower's Chocolate Fudge

Chocolate chips, marshmallow cream, and evaporated milk make this no-fuss fudge recipe something to talk about. 

3 of 10

Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars

Peanut butter and chocolate fudge come together in one tasty bar perfect for holidays, bake sales, or casual weeknights. 

4 of 10

Fudge Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Fudge Cake

Totally indulgent and completely irresistible, this recipe combines all the best qualities of fudge and cake into one decadent dessert. 

5 of 10

Cookie Dough Fudge

Credit: Photography and Food Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Cookie Dough Fudge

Instead of eating straight out of the bowl of raw cookie dough, try this (completely edible!) Cookie Dough Fudge recipe.

6 of 10

Salted Caramel Fudge

Credit: Photographer: Frederick Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

Recipe: Salted Caramel Fudge

Classic chocolate fudge gets adorned with a swirl of silky caramel and flaky salt in this all-star recipe.

7 of 10

Butterscotch Fudge

Credit: Photographer: Isaac Nunn, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe: Butterscotch Fudge

Not a chocolate lover? No problem. Change things up this year with our blond Butterscotch Fudge.

8 of 10

Fudge Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Fudge Pie

Fudge, but make it in pie form. Sounds like a dream.

9 of 10

Red Velvet Fudge

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Red Velvet Fudge

Put a twist on the classic family fudge recipe and try this red velvet version.

10 of 10

Easy Fudge

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Ali Ramee; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Recipe: Easy Fudge

The name says it all. This delicious fudge recipe is oh-so easy! 

