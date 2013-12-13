9 Easy and Delicious Frittata Recipes We'd Eat at Breakfast, Lunch, or Dinner

Updated January 07, 2021
Credit: Iain Bagwell

Frittatas are a true culinary gift, and our favorite frittata recipes are proof. Much like a quiche, frittatas begin with a mixture of milk and eggs. From there, frittata recipes can be made with any combination of veggies, meats, or cheeses your heart desires. Broccoli and cheddar, ham and swiss, sausage and potato, tomato and herb, asparagus and feta—the possibilities are endless. Once you decide which frittata recipe fits your craving, not much stands between you and your first bite. Frittatas come together in one dish and with very little hands-on time. That dish is usually your trusty skillet, but we also have a few slow-cooker frittata recipes that you’re going to love for busy days. If you’re prepping for weekend brunch, simply serve your frittata family-style straight from the skillet. A beautiful addition to any table, these frittata recipes will begin to reappear in your rotation for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Enjoyable any time of day and customizable with ingredients you have on hand, these frittata recipes are the most versatile and delicious meals you can whip up.

Start Slideshow

1 of 9

Red Pepper, Potato, and Ricotta Frittata

Credit: Photo: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Red Pepper, Potato, and Ricotta Frittata

Part quiche, part omelet, but easier than both. This hearty Italian frittata recipe makes enough to feed your entire family—all in a single skillet. In our recipe, we amped up our basic eggs with diced red bell pepper, fresh parsley, chopped chives, crispy potato wedges, and creamy ricotta cheese. You can use any combination of fillings you'd like –such as savory bacon, summer tomatoes, or dried rosemary. For a simple fix, throw in last night’s leftovers and whichever cheese you have on hand. For a colorful, eye pleasing plate, make sure you include ingredients in a variety of colors: they will rise to the top of the frittata.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Squash Frittata

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Squash Frittata

This squash frittata is perfect for vegetarians. Looking for a seasonal brunch item? This fresh zucchini and fingerling potato frittata makes a stunning presentation when plated, and is a perfect start to a crisp fall day. Fresh harvest flavors of parmesan cheese and pepper abounds in every bite, and a dash of heavy cream gives it a smooth and decadent texture. Although yellow squash works in place of zucchini, make sure that you don’t leave the green squash out entirely – it gives color while the yellow blends in with the rich egg frittata. Garnish with chopped fresh chives, torn parsley, and basil for a magazine-worthy plate.

3 of 9

Tomato-Herb Mini Frittatas

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Tomato-Herb Mini Frittatas

These mini frittatas work for simple weekday breakfasts, but can be spruced up and individually plated for more formal occasions. By transferring the ramekins from the bottom baking sheet to the middle rack during the last few minutes of cooking time, you’ll give the frittatas a crispy golden brown layer of cheese on top. Give them a restaurant finish by topping them with mixed baby greens tossed with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. No ramekins on hand? This recipe can also be adapted for a large frittata – simply pour the egg mixture into a 13x9 baking dish and bake for about 20 minutes longer.

Advertisement

4 of 9

Spring Vegetable Frittata

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Spring Vegetable Frittata

A frittata is a great brunch dish for entertaining because it makes for an effortless and beautiful family-style presentation.

5 of 9

Mini Hash Brown Frittatas

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Mini Hash Brown Frittatas

These few-bite delights pack everything you love about breakfast into a muffin tin. Plus, they’re perfect for making breakfast ahead since they freeze so beautifully.

6 of 9

Leek-and-Mushroom Grits Frittata

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Leek-and-Mushroom Grits Frittata

This frittata comes together in about 30 minutes as-is, but you can make the grits a day in advance to save you even more time.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 9

Zucchini-Onion Frittata

Recipe: Zucchini-Onion Frittata

We opted to top this meatless frittata with chopped plum tomatoes for a bit of fresh color and flavor.

8 of 9

Tomato-Herb Frittata

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Tomato-Herb Frittata

This fresh veggie frittata gets a bit of tang from feta cheese, and you barely have any hands-on time since it cooks in the slow cooker.

9 of 9

Sausage-Potato Frittata

Recipe: Sausage-Potato Frittata

This hearty frittata comes together in your slow cooker for summer mornings when it’s too hot to even think about turning the oven on.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next