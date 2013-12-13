9 Easy and Delicious Frittata Recipes We'd Eat at Breakfast, Lunch, or Dinner
Frittatas are a true culinary gift, and our favorite frittata recipes are proof. Much like a quiche, frittatas begin with a mixture of milk and eggs. From there, frittata recipes can be made with any combination of veggies, meats, or cheeses your heart desires. Broccoli and cheddar, ham and swiss, sausage and potato, tomato and herb, asparagus and feta—the possibilities are endless. Once you decide which frittata recipe fits your craving, not much stands between you and your first bite. Frittatas come together in one dish and with very little hands-on time. That dish is usually your trusty skillet, but we also have a few slow-cooker frittata recipes that you’re going to love for busy days. If you’re prepping for weekend brunch, simply serve your frittata family-style straight from the skillet. A beautiful addition to any table, these frittata recipes will begin to reappear in your rotation for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Enjoyable any time of day and customizable with ingredients you have on hand, these frittata recipes are the most versatile and delicious meals you can whip up.
Red Pepper, Potato, and Ricotta Frittata
Part quiche, part omelet, but easier than both. This hearty Italian frittata recipe makes enough to feed your entire family—all in a single skillet. In our recipe, we amped up our basic eggs with diced red bell pepper, fresh parsley, chopped chives, crispy potato wedges, and creamy ricotta cheese. You can use any combination of fillings you'd like –such as savory bacon, summer tomatoes, or dried rosemary. For a simple fix, throw in last night’s leftovers and whichever cheese you have on hand. For a colorful, eye pleasing plate, make sure you include ingredients in a variety of colors: they will rise to the top of the frittata.
Squash Frittata
This squash frittata is perfect for vegetarians. Looking for a seasonal brunch item? This fresh zucchini and fingerling potato frittata makes a stunning presentation when plated, and is a perfect start to a crisp fall day. Fresh harvest flavors of parmesan cheese and pepper abounds in every bite, and a dash of heavy cream gives it a smooth and decadent texture. Although yellow squash works in place of zucchini, make sure that you don’t leave the green squash out entirely – it gives color while the yellow blends in with the rich egg frittata. Garnish with chopped fresh chives, torn parsley, and basil for a magazine-worthy plate.
Tomato-Herb Mini Frittatas
These mini frittatas work for simple weekday breakfasts, but can be spruced up and individually plated for more formal occasions. By transferring the ramekins from the bottom baking sheet to the middle rack during the last few minutes of cooking time, you’ll give the frittatas a crispy golden brown layer of cheese on top. Give them a restaurant finish by topping them with mixed baby greens tossed with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. No ramekins on hand? This recipe can also be adapted for a large frittata – simply pour the egg mixture into a 13x9 baking dish and bake for about 20 minutes longer.
Spring Vegetable Frittata
A frittata is a great brunch dish for entertaining because it makes for an effortless and beautiful family-style presentation.
Mini Hash Brown Frittatas
These few-bite delights pack everything you love about breakfast into a muffin tin. Plus, they’re perfect for making breakfast ahead since they freeze so beautifully.
Leek-and-Mushroom Grits Frittata
This frittata comes together in about 30 minutes as-is, but you can make the grits a day in advance to save you even more time.
Zucchini-Onion Frittata
We opted to top this meatless frittata with chopped plum tomatoes for a bit of fresh color and flavor.
Tomato-Herb Frittata
This fresh veggie frittata gets a bit of tang from feta cheese, and you barely have any hands-on time since it cooks in the slow cooker.
Sausage-Potato Frittata
This hearty frittata comes together in your slow cooker for summer mornings when it’s too hot to even think about turning the oven on.