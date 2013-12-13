9 Easy and Delicious Frittata Recipes We'd Eat at Breakfast, Lunch, or Dinner

Frittatas are a true culinary gift, and our favorite frittata recipes are proof. Much like a quiche, frittatas begin with a mixture of milk and eggs. From there, frittata recipes can be made with any combination of veggies, meats, or cheeses your heart desires. Broccoli and cheddar, ham and swiss, sausage and potato, tomato and herb, asparagus and feta—the possibilities are endless. Once you decide which frittata recipe fits your craving, not much stands between you and your first bite. Frittatas come together in one dish and with very little hands-on time. That dish is usually your trusty skillet, but we also have a few slow-cooker frittata recipes that you’re going to love for busy days. If you’re prepping for weekend brunch, simply serve your frittata family-style straight from the skillet. A beautiful addition to any table, these frittata recipes will begin to reappear in your rotation for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Enjoyable any time of day and customizable with ingredients you have on hand, these frittata recipes are the most versatile and delicious meals you can whip up.