20 Fresh Fruit Salad Recipes
Summertime calls for this season's spread of the most refreshing fruit. We've dug up the juiciest concoctions to liven up your traditional salad. A fruit salad is the perfect go-to recipe when you need a beautiful and easy dish for your entertaining table. Loaded with taste and nutrition, brimming with gorgeous jewel-like colors, and quick and easy to assemble. Fruit salads are traditional favorites at backyard barbecues, Sunday brunches, and ladies' luncheons alike. Spruce up a weeknight meal by drizzling a simple syrup over a bowl of mixed fruit for a light dessert. Or bump up the flavor in a green salad by tossing in seasonal berries and diced melon. Brighten up a cold winter day with a sweet and sunny citrus salad. Or escape the heat with a bite of a juicy tomato dish that is brimming with flavor. (And yes, a tomato is a fruit). Browse your farmers' market for the sweetest seasonal fruit, but don't be afraid to use frozen in your salad. It offers the same great taste and nutrition when fresh fruit is not available. It's a cinch to whip up any of these recipes as you're running out the door to your next gathering. Get your daily fruit intake while relaxing under the sun with these creative fruity recipes.
Fresh Fruit Salad
Recipe: Fresh Fruit Salad
This is a fan favorite side dish requires minimal effort and makes for a berry good time.
Mama Mae's Ambrosia
Recipe: Mama Mae's Ambrosia Salad Recipe
Just like Mama used to make, this fruity recipe will bring you back to your roots.
Strawberry Caprese Salad
Recipe: Strawberry Caprese Salad
We've got a knack for these sweet, strawberry bite-sized snacks.
Grilled Peach-and-Arugula Salad with Feta
Recipe: Grilled Peach-and-Arugula Salad with Feta
Life is just peachy with this fresh, zesty grilled peach salad that brings the flavors of summer alive.
Strawberry-Tomato Salad
Recipe: Strawberry-Tomato Salad Recipe
Overflowing with bright colors and flavors, this salad can't be beat.
Citrus Salad with Spiced Honey
Recipe: Citrus Salad with Spiced Honey
Sunshine in a dish and spiced with honey is just what the doctor ordered for us this summer.
Tomato-and-Watermelon Salad
Recipe: Tomato-and-Watermelon Salad
This juicy dish is sure to be the star of your picnic table.
Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad
Recipe: Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad
A staple and refreshing recipe that still deserves a spot at all potlucks.
Beet, Fennel, and Apple Salad
Recipe: Beet, Fennel, and Apple Salad
This bright salad is bursting with flavor and texture in every bite.
Heirloom Tomato-Cracker Salad
Recipe: Heirloom Tomato-Cracker Salad
This classic dish proves saltines are anything but boring.
Creamy Grape Salad
Recipe: Creamy Grape Salad with Pecans
This classic sweet treat is our favorite way to beat the summer heat.
Marinated Tomato-and-Herb Salad
Recipe: Marinated Tomato-and-Herb Salad
Keep it simple with this two-ingredient salad. All you need is juicy tomatoes and fresh herbs.
Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad
Recipe: Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad
Your next backyard BBQ won't be complete without this flavorful dish.
Sesame, Tomato, and Cucumber Salad
Recipe: Sesame, Tomato, and Cucumber Salad
Serve up the best of summer at your next gathering with this show stopping tomato and cucumber salad complete a salty soy sauce vinaigrette.
Watermelon-and-Feta Orzo Salad
Recipe: Watermelon-and-Feta Orzo Salad
When life gives you lemons, use them to dress this dreamy salad.
Marinated Watermelon Tomato Salad
Recipe: Marinated Watermelon Tomato Salad Recipe
Step up your usual watermelon fruit salad with a new twist.
Cherry Tomato Caprese Salad
Recipe: Cherry Tomato Caprese Salad
Just thinking about this vibrant, crisp salad gets us rosy in the cheeks.
Creamy Overnight Fruit Salad
Recipe: Creamy Overnight Fruit Salad Recipe
A fluffy, creamy dish brimming with all your favorite fruit.
Tangy Raspberry Salad
Recipe: Tangy Raspberry Salad
Raspberries might not be at the forefront of your mind for the season, but they pack a big punch of flavor in this dish.
Watermelon, Cucumber, and Feta Salad
Recipe: Watermelon, Cucumber, and Feta Salad
This easy to throw to together salad is perfect for on-the-go or as a make ahead dish.