20 Fresh Fruit Salad Recipes

Summertime calls for this season's spread of the most refreshing fruit. We've dug up the juiciest concoctions to liven up your traditional salad. A fruit salad is the perfect go-to recipe when you need a beautiful and easy dish for your entertaining table. Loaded with taste and nutrition, brimming with gorgeous jewel-like colors, and quick and easy to assemble. Fruit salads are traditional favorites at backyard barbecues, Sunday brunches, and ladies' luncheons alike. Spruce up a weeknight meal by drizzling a simple syrup over a bowl of mixed fruit for a light dessert. Or bump up the flavor in a green salad by tossing in seasonal berries and diced melon. Brighten up a cold winter day with a sweet and sunny citrus salad. Or escape the heat with a bite of a juicy tomato dish that is brimming with flavor. (And yes, a tomato is a fruit). Browse your farmers' market for the sweetest seasonal fruit, but don't be afraid to use frozen in your salad. It offers the same great taste and nutrition when fresh fruit is not available. It's a cinch to whip up any of these recipes as you're running out the door to your next gathering. Get your daily fruit intake while relaxing under the sun with these creative fruity recipes.