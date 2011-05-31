20 Fresh Fruit Salad Recipes

By Southern Living Editors Updated July 25, 2022
Credit: Jennifer Davick

Summertime calls for this season's spread of the most refreshing fruit. We've dug up the juiciest concoctions to liven up your traditional salad. A fruit salad is the perfect go-to recipe when you need a beautiful and easy dish for your entertaining table. Loaded with taste and nutrition, brimming with gorgeous jewel-like colors, and quick and easy to assemble. Fruit salads are traditional favorites at backyard barbecues, Sunday brunches, and ladies' luncheons alike. Spruce up a weeknight meal by drizzling a simple syrup over a bowl of mixed fruit for a light dessert. Or bump up the flavor in a green salad by tossing in seasonal berries and diced melon. Brighten up a cold winter day with a sweet and sunny citrus salad. Or escape the heat with a bite of a juicy tomato dish that is brimming with flavor. (And yes, a tomato is a fruit). Browse your farmers' market for the sweetest seasonal fruit, but don't be afraid to use frozen in your salad. It offers the same great taste and nutrition when fresh fruit is not available. It's a cinch to whip up any of these recipes as you're running out the door to your next gathering. Get your daily fruit intake while relaxing under the sun with these creative fruity recipes.

Start Slideshow

1 of 20

Fresh Fruit Salad

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Fresh Fruit Salad

This is a fan favorite side dish requires minimal effort and makes for a berry good time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

Mama Mae's Ambrosia

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Mama Mae's Ambrosia Salad Recipe

Just like Mama used to make, this fruity recipe will bring you back to your roots.

3 of 20

Strawberry Caprese Salad

Credit: IAIN BAGWELL

Recipe: Strawberry Caprese Salad

We've got a knack for these sweet, strawberry bite-sized snacks.

Advertisement

4 of 20

Grilled Peach-and-Arugula Salad with Feta

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Kellie Kelley; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Grilled Peach-and-Arugula Salad with Feta

Life is just peachy with this fresh, zesty grilled peach salad that brings the flavors of summer alive. 

5 of 20

Strawberry-Tomato Salad

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Strawberry-Tomato Salad Recipe

Overflowing with bright colors and flavors, this salad can't be beat.

6 of 20

Citrus Salad with Spiced Honey

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Citrus Salad with Spiced Honey

Sunshine in a dish and spiced with honey is just what the doctor ordered for us this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 20

Tomato-and-Watermelon Salad

Credit: Photo: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Tomato-and-Watermelon Salad

This juicy dish is sure to be the star of your picnic table.

8 of 20

Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad

A staple and refreshing recipe that still deserves a spot at all potlucks.

9 of 20

Beet, Fennel, and Apple Salad

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Beet, Fennel, and Apple Salad

This bright salad is bursting with flavor and texture in every bite. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 20

Heirloom Tomato-Cracker Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Ali Ramee; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Heirloom Tomato-Cracker Salad

This classic dish proves saltines are anything but boring.

11 of 20

Creamy Grape Salad

Credit: therecipecritic.com

Recipe: Creamy Grape Salad with Pecans

This classic sweet treat is our favorite way to beat the summer heat.

12 of 20

Marinated Tomato-and-Herb Salad

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Marinated Tomato-and-Herb Salad

Keep it simple with this two-ingredient salad. All you need is juicy tomatoes and fresh herbs. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 20

Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad

Your next backyard BBQ won't be complete without this flavorful dish.

14 of 20

Sesame, Tomato, and Cucumber Salad

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Sesame, Tomato, and Cucumber Salad

Serve up the best of summer at your next gathering with this show stopping tomato and cucumber salad complete a salty soy sauce vinaigrette. 

15 of 20

Watermelon-and-Feta Orzo Salad

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Watermelon-and-Feta Orzo Salad

When life gives you lemons, use them to dress this dreamy salad.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 20

Marinated Watermelon Tomato Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Marinated Watermelon Tomato Salad Recipe

Step up your usual watermelon fruit salad with a new twist.

17 of 20

Cherry Tomato Caprese Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Recipe: Cherry Tomato Caprese Salad

Just thinking about this vibrant, crisp salad gets us rosy in the cheeks.

18 of 20

Creamy Overnight Fruit Salad

Credit: Abigail Wilt

Recipe: Creamy Overnight Fruit Salad Recipe

A fluffy, creamy dish brimming with all your favorite fruit.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 20

Tangy Raspberry Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Recipe: Tangy Raspberry Salad

Raspberries might not be at the forefront of your mind for the season, but they pack a big punch of flavor in this dish.

20 of 20

Watermelon, Cucumber, and Feta Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Recipe: Watermelon, Cucumber, and Feta Salad

This easy to throw to together salad is perfect for on-the-go or as a make ahead dish. 

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors