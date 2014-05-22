43 Fast and Fresh Corn Recipes for Your Summer Haul
Of all our favorite things about summer in the South, one we can always count on is a farmers' market bursting with fresh produce. Our kitchens are joyfully overrun with colorful heirloom tomatoes, juicy peaches, and of course, sweet corn. Fresh corn is an easy, versatile ingredient to toss into salads, stir-fries, pastas, dips, and so much more. From classics like succotash and Texas caviar to new ways to use fresh corn like our Mexican Street Corn Pizza and our Corn Custards with Berry Compote. It wouldn't be a holiday or potluck without a casserole dish of corn pudding on the sideboard, and we've got several fun variations of the old-school version. If you're planning a backyard barbecue, you can never go wrong with corn on the cob as a side. With our fresh corn recipes, you can try corn on the cob in your Air Fryer, Instant Pot, oven, or grill. Stock up on fresh summer corn on your next trip to the farmers' market and choose one of our favorite recipes the family will love.
Tee's Corn Pudding
Recipe: Tee's Corn Pudding
Corn pudding may seem like a simple side dish, but you might be surprised to learn it is a reader favorite. This is a dish that we recommend you always have on your Thanksgiving table. We describe Tee's Corn Pudding as our ultimate creamed corn: this in-demand recipe has run in our magazine more than 10 times after its debut in 1995. To run so often, and to seem so simple, it obviously is a recipe for corn pudding that is rich and delicious. If you'd like to dress the dish up a little, it is even more amazing with chopped fresh chives added on top.
Best-Ever Succotash
Recipe: Best-Ever Succotash
This gorgeous recipe will wow at every summer dinner.
Southern Fried Corn
Recipe: Southern Fried Corn
You only need a few ingredients and your trusty skillet to make tasty fresh corn shine.
Black Bean and Corn Salsa
Recipe: Black Bean and Corn Salsa
This fresh, bright salsa recipe is the perfect companion with any summer dinner.
Smoked Corn on the Cob
Recipe: Smoked Corn on the Cob
This corn on the cob recipe is going to be your go-to backyard barbecue side dish.
Black Bean-Corn Tacos
Recipe: Black Bean-Corn Tacos
You don't need meat to make a satisfying, delicious taco, and this colorful recipe is proof.
Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder
We love a slow-cooker recipe that makes dinnertime easier, and this recipe is one of our readers' favorites year in and year out.
Oven-Roasted Corn on the Cob
Recipe: Oven-Roasted Corn on the Cob
Grilled summer corn is one of our favorite barbecue sides, but you can achieve the same great flavor without fussing with the grill on a weeknight.
Crunchy Okra-and-Corn Salad with Ranch Dressing
Recipe: Crunchy Okra-and-Corn Salad with Ranch Dressing
If you're not making your own ranch dressing, you're missing out.
Maque Choux with Sausage
Recipe: Maque Choux with Sausage
We made this classic Louisiana side dish into a hearty main dish by adding andouille sausage.
Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob
Recipe: Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob
You can amp up this simple recipe with our fun add-ons like Basil Butter with Parmesan, Bacon with Ranch Drizzle, and Honey-Chipotle Glaze.
Shrimp-and-Corn Succotash
Recipe: Shrimp-and-Corn Succotash
This Southern-favorite side got a protein boost to make it a main dish in this new recipe.
Corn-and-Bacon Fettuccine
Recipe: Corn-and-Bacon Fettuccine
Sweet corn and smoky bacon are made even better when paired with a creamy, dreamy pasta.
Spicy Grilled Corn Salad
Recipe: Spicy Grilled Corn Salad
This bright salad can be served as a side or used as a colorful taco topper.
Mexican Street Corn Pizza
Recipe: Mexican Street Corn Pizza
Add a little flare to your family pizza night with this fun spin on elote.
Grilled Chicken and Corn with Charred Scallion-Lime Butter
Recipe: Grilled Chicken and Corn with Charred Scallion-Lime Butter
Fire up the grill for a healthy, flavorful dinner that features a tangy herb butter that can be made a day in advance.
Sweet Corn-Bell Pepper Soup
Recipe: Sweet Corn-Bell Pepper Soup
This chilled summer soup is a gorgeous way to cool off and start any al fresco meal.
Grilled Corn-and-Salmon Salad with Tomatoes
Recipe: Grilled Corn-and-Salmon Salad with Tomatoes
This main dish salad is a healthy, easy dinner for busy weeknights.
Fluffy Corn Pudding
Recipe: Fluffy Corn Pudding
This new corn pudding recipe is almost like a soufflé in texture, and you'll love every last bite.
Air Fryer Corn on the Cob
Recipe: Air Fryer Corn on the Cob
This is just the latest in a string of new recipes to use with our beloved air fryers.
Skillet Corn with Shrimp and Sausage
Recipe: Skillet Corn with Shrimp and Sausage
Smoky sausage is a delicious complement to fresh, sweet corn.
Smoked Chicken Corn Chowder
Recipe: Smoked Chicken Corn Chowder
Smoked chicken makes this creamy chowder filling enough to stand alone at dinnertime, but don't forget a crusty loaf of bread for soaking up every last drop.
Golden Corn Fritters
Recipe: Golden Corn Fritters
The recipe for these little bites of heaven were sent to us in the 1980s, and they've been a reader favorite ever since.
Quick Shrimp and Corn Chowder
Recipe: Quick Shrimp and Corn Chowder
You might not think that "quick" and "chowder" belong in the same recipe name but trust us: This tasty recipe is on the table in just 35 minutes.
Sheet Pan Pizza with Corn, Tomatoes, and Sausage
Recipe: Sheet Pan Pizza with Corn, Tomatoes, and Sausage
Add some farmers' market freshness to pizza night with a kid-friendly, one-dish dinner.
Field Pea, Corn, and Bacon Salad
Recipe: Field Pea, Corn, and Bacon Salad
After you try this salad, you'll want to put our Summer Sauce on everything (seriously—everything).
Instant Pot Corn on the Cob
Recipe: Instant Pot Corn on the Cob
All you need for this classic recipe is corn, water, salt, and pepper, and voila—the Instant Pot has it handled.
Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake
Recipe: Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake
There's nothing better for feeding your hungry bunch at brunch than a big-batch breakfast casserole.
Savory Corn Pudding
Recipe: Savory Corn Pudding
Chopped onion and fresh thyme add a savory spin to this classic side dish.
Texas Caviar
Recipe: Texas Caviar
This famous dip is our favorite sneakily healthy tailgate snack.
Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Corn Slow-Cooker Chowder
Recipe: Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Corn Slow-Cooker Chowder
With this dump-and-go recipe, you don't have to prep any ingredients before dropping them in the slow cooker and pressing "On."
Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad
Recipe: Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad
This colorful salad puts your farmers' market best to good use.
Chilled Sweet Corn Soup
Recipe: Chilled Sweet Corn Soup
Start this Sunday's supper off with a pretty, chilled soup that will cool the whole family off.
Creamy Rice with Scallops
Recipe: Creamy Rice with Scallops
Impressive yet easy to make, this recipe is a true summer winner.
Corn Risotto with Spicy Shrimp
Recipe: Corn Risotto with Spicy Shrimp
Add a little kick and a touch of sweetness to risotto with this recipe.
Three-Cheese Corn Pudding
Recipe: Three-Cheese Corn Pudding
If the recipe starts with the words "Three-Cheese," you can go ahead and count us in.
Lady Pea-and-Corn Patties
Recipe: Lady Pea-and-Corn Patties
For a great sauce, stir together 1 cup sour cream, 2 tsp. lime zest, 3 Tbsp. lime juice, and 2 Tbsp. chopped cilantro.
Classic Succotash
Recipe: Classic Succotash
Succotash is hearty enough to be not only a light entrée but also a blue-ribbon accompaniment to fish, fried chicken, or grilled pork chops.
Summer Brunswick Stew
Recipe: Summer Brunswick Stew
A light, summery broth lets the flavors of fresh-picked corn and lady peas shine. Stir in whatever barbecue sauce you have on handâ€"some are bolder or sweeter than others, so start with the minimum amount and adjust according to taste.
Whipped-Cream Corn Salad
Recipe: Whipped-Cream Corn Salad
This delightfully retro side dish is an easy, no-cook recipe that can be prepped in advance and served at room temperature.
Fresh Corn Spoonbread
Recipe: Fresh Corn Spoonbread
If you are looking for an alternative to traditional cornbread, this simple recipe is just the one for you. This recipe focuses on freshness, using fresh corn, as well as fresh herbs including chives, parsley, and thyme.
Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole
Recipe: Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole
Soft, white breadcrumbs double as a feather-light binder and golden crumb topping. To make them, pulse torn slices of day-old sandwich bread in the food processor.
Farmers' Market Pasta Salad
Recipe: Farmers' Market Pasta Salad
Cook the pasta al dente (1 or 2 minutes shorter than package directions specify) so it holds its shape when tossed with the vegetables and vinaigrette. Ripe for riffs, this pasta salad recipe is also delicious with cheese-filled tortellini.