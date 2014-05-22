43 Fast and Fresh Corn Recipes for Your Summer Haul

Of all our favorite things about summer in the South, one we can always count on is a farmers' market bursting with fresh produce. Our kitchens are joyfully overrun with colorful heirloom tomatoes, juicy peaches, and of course, sweet corn. Fresh corn is an easy, versatile ingredient to toss into salads, stir-fries, pastas, dips, and so much more. From classics like succotash and Texas caviar to new ways to use fresh corn like our Mexican Street Corn Pizza and our Corn Custards with Berry Compote. It wouldn't be a holiday or potluck without a casserole dish of corn pudding on the sideboard, and we've got several fun variations of the old-school version. If you're planning a backyard barbecue, you can never go wrong with corn on the cob as a side. With our fresh corn recipes, you can try corn on the cob in your Air Fryer, Instant Pot, oven, or grill. Stock up on fresh summer corn on your next trip to the farmers' market and choose one of our favorite recipes the family will love.