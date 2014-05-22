43 Fast and Fresh Corn Recipes for Your Summer Haul

By Southern Living Editors Updated April 10, 2022
Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Of all our favorite things about summer in the South, one we can always count on is a farmers' market bursting with fresh produce. Our kitchens are joyfully overrun with colorful heirloom tomatoes, juicy peaches, and of course, sweet corn. Fresh corn is an easy, versatile ingredient to toss into salads, stir-fries, pastas, dips, and so much more. From classics like succotash and Texas caviar to new ways to use fresh corn like our Mexican Street Corn Pizza and our Corn Custards with Berry Compote. It wouldn't be a holiday or potluck without a casserole dish of corn pudding on the sideboard, and we've got several fun variations of the old-school version. If you're planning a backyard barbecue, you can never go wrong with corn on the cob as a side. With our fresh corn recipes, you can try corn on the cob in your Air Fryer, Instant Pot, oven, or grill. Stock up on fresh summer corn on your next trip to the farmers' market and choose one of our favorite recipes the family will love.

1 of 43

Tee's Corn Pudding

Credit: Hector M Sanchez

Recipe: Tee's Corn Pudding 

Corn pudding may seem like a simple side dish, but you might be surprised to learn it is a reader favorite. This is a dish that we recommend you always have on your Thanksgiving table. We describe Tee's Corn Pudding as our ultimate creamed corn: this in-demand recipe has run in our magazine more than 10 times after its debut in 1995. To run so often, and to seem so simple, it obviously is a recipe for corn pudding that is rich and delicious. If you'd like to dress the dish up a little, it is even more amazing with chopped fresh chives added on top.

2 of 43

Best-Ever Succotash

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Best-Ever Succotash

This gorgeous recipe will wow at every summer dinner.

3 of 43

Southern Fried Corn

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Southern Fried Corn

You only need a few ingredients and your trusty skillet to make tasty fresh corn shine.

4 of 43

Black Bean and Corn Salsa

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Black Bean and Corn Salsa

This fresh, bright salsa recipe is the perfect companion with any summer dinner.

5 of 43

Smoked Corn on the Cob

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Smoked Corn on the Cob

This corn on the cob recipe is going to be your go-to backyard barbecue side dish.

6 of 43

Black Bean-Corn Tacos

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Black Bean-Corn Tacos

You don't need meat to make a satisfying, delicious taco, and this colorful recipe is proof.

7 of 43

Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder

We love a slow-cooker recipe that makes dinnertime easier, and this recipe is one of our readers' favorites year in and year out.

8 of 43

Oven-Roasted Corn on the Cob

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Oven-Roasted Corn on the Cob

Grilled summer corn is one of our favorite barbecue sides, but you can achieve the same great flavor without fussing with the grill on a weeknight.

9 of 43

Crunchy Okra-and-Corn Salad with Ranch Dressing

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Crunchy Okra-and-Corn Salad with Ranch Dressing

If you're not making your own ranch dressing, you're missing out.

10 of 43

Maque Choux with Sausage

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Maque Choux with Sausage

We made this classic Louisiana side dish into a hearty main dish by adding andouille sausage.

11 of 43

Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob

You can amp up this simple recipe with our fun add-ons like Basil Butter with Parmesan, Bacon with Ranch Drizzle, and Honey-Chipotle Glaze.

12 of 43

Shrimp-and-Corn Succotash

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Shrimp-and-Corn Succotash

This Southern-favorite side got a protein boost to make it a main dish in this new recipe.

13 of 43

Corn-and-Bacon Fettuccine

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Corn-and-Bacon Fettuccine

Sweet corn and smoky bacon are made even better when paired with a creamy, dreamy pasta.

14 of 43

Spicy Grilled Corn Salad

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Recipe: Spicy Grilled Corn Salad

This bright salad can be served as a side or used as a colorful taco topper.

15 of 43

Mexican Street Corn Pizza

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Mexican Street Corn Pizza

Add a little flare to your family pizza night with this fun spin on elote.

16 of 43

Grilled Chicken and Corn with Charred Scallion-Lime Butter

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Grilled Chicken and Corn with Charred Scallion-Lime Butter

Fire up the grill for a healthy, flavorful dinner that features a tangy herb butter that can be made a day in advance.

17 of 43

Sweet Corn-Bell Pepper Soup

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Sweet Corn-Bell Pepper Soup

This chilled summer soup is a gorgeous way to cool off and start any al fresco meal.

18 of 43

Grilled Corn-and-Salmon Salad with Tomatoes

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Grilled Corn-and-Salmon Salad with Tomatoes

This main dish salad is a healthy, easy dinner for busy weeknights.

19 of 43

Fluffy Corn Pudding

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Fluffy Corn Pudding

This new corn pudding recipe is almost like a soufflé in texture, and you'll love every last bite.

20 of 43

Air Fryer Corn on the Cob

Credit: Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Air Fryer Corn on the Cob

This is just the latest in a string of new recipes to use with our beloved air fryers.

21 of 43

Skillet Corn with Shrimp and Sausage

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Skillet Corn with Shrimp and Sausage

Smoky sausage is a delicious complement to fresh, sweet corn.

22 of 43

Smoked Chicken Corn Chowder

Recipe: Smoked Chicken Corn Chowder

Smoked chicken makes this creamy chowder filling enough to stand alone at dinnertime, but don't forget a crusty loaf of bread for soaking up every last drop.

23 of 43

Golden Corn Fritters

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Golden Corn Fritters

The recipe for these little bites of heaven were sent to us in the 1980s, and they've been a reader favorite ever since.

24 of 43

Quick Shrimp and Corn Chowder

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Quick Shrimp and Corn Chowder

You might not think that "quick" and "chowder" belong in the same recipe name but trust us: This tasty recipe is on the table in just 35 minutes.

25 of 43

Sheet Pan Pizza with Corn, Tomatoes, and Sausage

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Sheet Pan Pizza with Corn, Tomatoes, and Sausage

Add some farmers' market freshness to pizza night with a kid-friendly, one-dish dinner.

26 of 43

Field Pea, Corn, and Bacon Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Field Pea, Corn, and Bacon Salad

After you try this salad, you'll want to put our Summer Sauce on everything (seriously—everything).

27 of 43

Instant Pot Corn on the Cob

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Margaret Dickey, Prop Styling: Kay E Clarke

Recipe: Instant Pot Corn on the Cob

All you need for this classic recipe is corn, water, salt, and pepper, and voila—the Instant Pot has it handled.

28 of 43

Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake

There's nothing better for feeding your hungry bunch at brunch than a big-batch breakfast casserole.

29 of 43

Savory Corn Pudding

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Savory Corn Pudding

Chopped onion and fresh thyme add a savory spin to this classic side dish.

30 of 43

Texas Caviar

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Texas Caviar

This famous dip is our favorite sneakily healthy tailgate snack.

31 of 43

Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Corn Slow-Cooker Chowder

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Corn Slow-Cooker Chowder

With this dump-and-go recipe, you don't have to prep any ingredients before dropping them in the slow cooker and pressing "On."

32 of 43

Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad

This colorful salad puts your farmers' market best to good use.

33 of 43

Chilled Sweet Corn Soup

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chilled Sweet Corn Soup

Start this Sunday's supper off with a pretty, chilled soup that will cool the whole family off.

34 of 43

Creamy Rice with Scallops

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Creamy Rice with Scallops

Impressive yet easy to make, this recipe is a true summer winner.

35 of 43

Corn Risotto with Spicy Shrimp

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe: Corn Risotto with Spicy Shrimp

Add a little kick and a touch of sweetness to risotto with this recipe.

36 of 43

Three-Cheese Corn Pudding

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Three-Cheese Corn Pudding

If the recipe starts with the words "Three-Cheese," you can go ahead and count us in.

37 of 43

Lady Pea-and-Corn Patties

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Lady Pea-and-Corn Patties

For a great sauce, stir together 1 cup sour cream, 2 tsp. lime zest, 3 Tbsp. lime juice, and 2 Tbsp. chopped cilantro.

38 of 43

Classic Succotash

Credit: photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Classic Succotash

Succotash is hearty enough to be not only a light entrée but also a blue-ribbon accompaniment to fish, fried chicken, or grilled pork chops.

39 of 43

Summer Brunswick Stew

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Summer Brunswick Stew

A light, summery broth lets the flavors of fresh-picked corn and lady peas shine. Stir in whatever barbecue sauce you have on handâ€"some are bolder or sweeter than others, so start with the minimum amount and adjust according to taste.

40 of 43

Whipped-Cream Corn Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Whipped-Cream Corn Salad

This delightfully retro side dish is an easy, no-cook recipe that can be prepped in advance and served at room temperature.

41 of 43

Fresh Corn Spoonbread

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Fresh Corn Spoonbread

If you are looking for an alternative to traditional cornbread, this simple recipe is just the one for you. This recipe focuses on freshness, using fresh corn, as well as fresh herbs including chives, parsley, and thyme. 

42 of 43

Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole

Soft, white breadcrumbs double as a feather-light binder and golden crumb topping. To make them, pulse torn slices of day-old sandwich bread in the food processor.

43 of 43

Farmers' Market Pasta Salad

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Farmers' Market Pasta Salad

Cook the pasta al dente (1 or 2 minutes shorter than package directions specify) so it holds its shape when tossed with the vegetables and vinaigrette. Ripe for riffs, this pasta salad recipe is also delicious with cheese-filled tortellini.

