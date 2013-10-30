10 French Toast Recipes That Are Delightfully Sweet
French toast is a decadent breakfast staple in the South. Only requiring two ingredients—bread and eggs, this classic dish is perfect to make when you have busy mornings and need to throw together a quick breakfast. We love to pair our French toast with Deviled Grits and crispy bacon to create the ultimate breakfast platter filled with buttery, savory, and sugary flavors. While we love our tried-and-true French toast, we thought we'd transform this ordinary breakfast dish into indulgent, creative concoctions like Creme Brulee French Toast and Eggnog French Toast Casserole. One bite into these inventive recipes and you'll be convinced that French toast is your new go-to breakfast item. We firmly believe that no French toast creation is complete without a hefty pour of maple syrup and a delicate sprinkle of powdered sugar—all the picky eaters would have to agree. Mornings just got a whole lot sweeter with these French toast creations.
Banana Bread French Toast Casserole
Recipe: Banana Bread French Toast Casserole
Transform ordinary banana bread into an indulgent French toast casserole.
French Toast
Recipe: French Toast
This classic French toast recipe easily adapts to whatever bread you have on hand. While it calls for white bread, French toast can easily be made with brioche, challah, cinnamon-raisin, multi-grain, even French. Just vary how long you soak the slices in the custard so they get saturated but don't fall apart.
Overnight French Toast Casserole with Bourbon-Maple Syrup
Recipe: Overnight French Toast Casserole with Bourbon-Maple Syrup
This make-ahead recipe is perfect for overnight guests. In the morning, pop the casserole in the oven and let your guests wake up to the sweet aroma of sugary French toast.
Crème Brûlée French Toast
Recipe: Crème Brûlée French Toast
Dessert for breakfast? Count us in! This one-of-a-kind French toast gives you the best of both worlds.
Overnight Eggnog-French Toast Casserole
Recipe: Overnight Eggnog-French Toast Casserole
Made for the holidays, this rich and sweet recipe is the only present you need on Christmas morning.
Hasselback Challah French Toast
Recipe: Hasselback Challah French Toast
Challah bread and French toast goes together like butter and grits. Challah does an exceptional job of absorbing all of the syrup to create an extra-rich bread.
Sheet Pan English Muffin French Toast
Recipe: Sheet Pan English Muffin French Toast
Not your typical French toast recipe—this dish calls for English muffins as the base and a cherry compote for the topping.
Praline-Pecan French Toast
Recipe: Praline-Pecan French Toast
Yes, we did. We blended one of the South's most cherished desserts, Pecan Pralines, with one of its favorite breakfast foods – French Toast. Try it with French bread, challah, or Italian sweet bread for texture variety. Looking for a flavor variation? Try using pumpkin bread in the fall. And although it will taste fresh from the stove, this short-order breakfast special gets an easy hands-off finish in the oven. One online reviewer claims that this Praline-Pecan French Toast recipe is, "sinfully delicious." While eating it may be decadent, it sure isn't sinful. Your guests will be asking for the recipe before they can even clean their plates.
One-Dish Blackberry French Toast
Recipe: One-Dish Blackberry French Toast
Our readers love this family friendly favorite, decadent French toast. Perfect for a holiday breakfast or a weekend brunch, this French toast recipe is loaded with tasty, sweet ingredients like cinnamon, vanilla, and brown sugar, but the reduced fat cream cheese helps lighten the meal. Although this recipe calls for French bread, you can sub sweet Italian bread, a dense, crumbed white Pullman, challah, or brioche for varied density and flavor. This one-pan dish is great to make the night before for company, or for a family member's birthday breakfast. It is sweet on its own, but of course, you can always add a little extra sweetness with maple syrup or whipped cream for special occasions.
Oven-Baked Buttermilk French Toast
Recipe: Oven-Baked Buttermilk French Toast
Test Kitchen Pro Ivy Odom came up with this light and lemony casserole that's super creamy from buttermilk instead of regular milk.