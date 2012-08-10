College Football Cupcakes

Credit: Jim Bathie
Start with a batch of Vanilla Cupcake with Cream Cheese Frosting then choose from this list of team-themed toppings for every SEC school.
Alabama: The Alabama Lane Cake

Credit: Photo: Jim Bathie

Inspiration: The iconic southern cake

Stir 3/4 cup chopped toasted pecans, 3/4 cup sweerened flaked coconut, 1/2 cup chopped golden raisins, and 1 tsp. orange zest into frosting. Garnish with maraschino cherries with stems.

Arkansas: The Truly Amazing Maple-Bacon

Credit: Photo: Jim Bathie

Inspiration: The pork perfection of the mascot himself

Stir 1/2 tsp. maple extract into frosting. Garnish with cooked bacon pieces.

Auburn: The Lemonade Stand

Credit: Photo: Jim Bathie

Inspiration: Toomer's Corner

Stir 2 tsp. lemon zest, 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice, and desired amount of yellow food coloring paste into frosting. Garnish with mini straws, lemon slices, and fresh mint sprigs.

Florida: The Hummingbird

Credit: Jim Bathie

Inspiration: Tropical fruits

Stir 1 cup chopped toasted pecans and 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon into frosting. Garnish with fresh pineapple wedges, banana chips, and pecan halves.

Georgia: The Peanut Gallery

Credit: Photo: Jim Bathie

Inspiration: The state's bumper crop

Stir 1/4 cup crunchy peanut butter into frosting. Garnish with peanut brittle.

Kentucky: The Mint Chocolate Chip

Credit: Photo: Jim Bathie

Inspiration: Mint juleps

Stir 1 tsp. peppermint extract and 1 (4-oz.) finely chopped bittersweet chocolate baking bar into frosting. Garnish with shaved thin creme de menthe chocolate mints and fresh mint sprigs.

LSU: The Mean Mocha Latte

Credit: Photo: Jim Bathie

Inspiration: The state's famed French Quarter

Beat 1 Tbsp. instant espresso powder into frosting with butter. Garnish with chocolate-covered coffee beans and cocoa.

MS State: The Lightning Fast Turtle

Credit: Photo: Jim Bathie

Inspiration: The state's pecan orchards

Garnish with toasted pecans and chocolate-covered caramel candies. Note: We tested with Rolo candies.

Missouri: The Black and White

Credit: Photo: Jim Bathie

Inspiration: Tiger stripes

Stir 1/2 cup melted dark chocolate morsels into half of the frosting. Pipe cream cheese and chocolate frosting alternately onto each cupcake.

Ole Miss: The Italian Cream Dream

Credit: Photo: Jim Bathie

Inspiration: Italian cream cake is as lush and indulgent as a tailgate on The Grove

Stir 1 cup chopped toasted pecans and 1 cup sweetened flaked coconut into frosting. Garnish with sweetened flaked coconut and pecan halves.

South Carolina: The Mile-High Coconut

Credit: Photo: Jim Bathie

Inspiration: Lowcountry coconut layer cakes

Stir 1 1/2 cups sweetened flaked coconut into frosting. Garnish generously with toasted coconut.

Tennessee: The Rocky (Road) Top

Credit: Photo: Jim Bathie

Inspiration: The Great Smoky Mountains along the eastern Tennessee border

Stir 1 cup melted dark chocolate morsels into frosting. Garnish with miniature marshmallows, semisweet morsels, and toasted pecans.

Texas A&M: The Ambrosia

Credit: Photo: Jim Bathie

Inspiration: Ruby red grapefruit

Stir 3 tsp. red grapefruit zest, 1 Tbsp. red grapefruit juice, and 1 1/2 cups sweetened flaked coconut into frosting. Garnish with orange and red grapefruit sections, sweetened flaked coconut, grapefruit rind curls, and fresh mint sprigs.

Vanderbilt: The Tennessee Jam Session

Credit: Photo: Jim Bathie

Inspiration: Tennessee jam cake and the Music City

Melt 15 caramels with 1 Tbsp. milk; stir into frosting. Spread blackberry jam onto cupcakes, pipe with frosting. Garnish with fresh blackberries and fresh mint sprigs.

The Official SEC Tailgating Cookbook

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Score extra points with more team-themed recipes and tips to create the perfect tailgate, all in our new book, The Official SEC Tailgating Cookbook. On sale now everywhere books are sold!

