College Football Cupcakes
Alabama: The Alabama Lane Cake
Inspiration: The iconic southern cake
Stir 3/4 cup chopped toasted pecans, 3/4 cup sweerened flaked coconut, 1/2 cup chopped golden raisins, and 1 tsp. orange zest into frosting. Garnish with maraschino cherries with stems.
Arkansas: The Truly Amazing Maple-Bacon
Inspiration: The pork perfection of the mascot himself
Stir 1/2 tsp. maple extract into frosting. Garnish with cooked bacon pieces.
Auburn: The Lemonade Stand
Inspiration: Toomer's Corner
Stir 2 tsp. lemon zest, 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice, and desired amount of yellow food coloring paste into frosting. Garnish with mini straws, lemon slices, and fresh mint sprigs.
Florida: The Hummingbird
Inspiration: Tropical fruits
Stir 1 cup chopped toasted pecans and 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon into frosting. Garnish with fresh pineapple wedges, banana chips, and pecan halves.
Georgia: The Peanut Gallery
Inspiration: The state's bumper crop
Stir 1/4 cup crunchy peanut butter into frosting. Garnish with peanut brittle.
Kentucky: The Mint Chocolate Chip
Inspiration: Mint juleps
Stir 1 tsp. peppermint extract and 1 (4-oz.) finely chopped bittersweet chocolate baking bar into frosting. Garnish with shaved thin creme de menthe chocolate mints and fresh mint sprigs.
LSU: The Mean Mocha Latte
Inspiration: The state's famed French Quarter
Beat 1 Tbsp. instant espresso powder into frosting with butter. Garnish with chocolate-covered coffee beans and cocoa.
MS State: The Lightning Fast Turtle
Inspiration: The state's pecan orchards
Garnish with toasted pecans and chocolate-covered caramel candies. Note: We tested with Rolo candies.
Missouri: The Black and White
Inspiration: Tiger stripes
Stir 1/2 cup melted dark chocolate morsels into half of the frosting. Pipe cream cheese and chocolate frosting alternately onto each cupcake.
Ole Miss: The Italian Cream Dream
Inspiration: Italian cream cake is as lush and indulgent as a tailgate on The Grove
Stir 1 cup chopped toasted pecans and 1 cup sweetened flaked coconut into frosting. Garnish with sweetened flaked coconut and pecan halves.
South Carolina: The Mile-High Coconut
Inspiration: Lowcountry coconut layer cakes
Stir 1 1/2 cups sweetened flaked coconut into frosting. Garnish generously with toasted coconut.
Tennessee: The Rocky (Road) Top
Inspiration: The Great Smoky Mountains along the eastern Tennessee border
Stir 1 cup melted dark chocolate morsels into frosting. Garnish with miniature marshmallows, semisweet morsels, and toasted pecans.
Texas A&M: The Ambrosia
Inspiration: Ruby red grapefruit
Stir 3 tsp. red grapefruit zest, 1 Tbsp. red grapefruit juice, and 1 1/2 cups sweetened flaked coconut into frosting. Garnish with orange and red grapefruit sections, sweetened flaked coconut, grapefruit rind curls, and fresh mint sprigs.
Vanderbilt: The Tennessee Jam Session
Inspiration: Tennessee jam cake and the Music City
Melt 15 caramels with 1 Tbsp. milk; stir into frosting. Spread blackberry jam onto cupcakes, pipe with frosting. Garnish with fresh blackberries and fresh mint sprigs.
