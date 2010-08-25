Football Party Food Recipes Made for Game Day
In the South, football party food is just as important as the game itself. Fast food wings and grocery store veggie trays just won't cut it. That's why we've gathered all of our favorite football party recipes into one go-to game day collection. From dips like cheesy turnip green dip to a sheet cake with a frosting combination designed to replicate your favorite team's colors, these football party foods are guaranteed winners and deserve to be displayed on your tailgate spread. Be sure to check out our football party recipes perfect for toting to your next outdoor tailgate like slow-cooker beef nachos (Hook 'em horns!) or mini muffalettas (Geaux Tigers!). Guests will be more fascinated by your homemade buffalo chicken dip or sweet-and-spicy meatballs than the actual game. Get ready for kick off by preparing these easy to make and grab and go recipes that are perfect for your game day parties.
Greek Stuffed Peppers
This fan favorite open-faced dish is easy to serve no matter where your tailgate takes you.
Rotel Dip
It's not a game day party without this six-ingredient dip.
Curried Chicken Pot Pie
We upgraded the classic chicken pot pie with spicy curried chicken for a real game-day treat.
Dry-Rubbed Smoked Chicken Wings
Cook low and slow for tender wings.
Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
We used Frank's Red Hot, but feel free to use your favorite hot sauce.
Tater Nachos
Dress up tater tots with black beans, tomatoes, bacon, and shredded Mexican cheese for a game day winner.
Bacon-Pimiento Guacamole
Combine three fan favorites for a game-changing dip recipe.
Skillet Turkey Meatballs
A tailgate spread is not complete without these mouthwatering turkey meatballs.
Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken Sandwiches
Using your slow cooker will help chicken fall off the bone with no effort.
Game Day Chili
A cool fall Saturday isn't complete without a big batch of chili.
Bacon Bow Tie Crackers
We suggest at least doubling this two-ingredient recipe for your game day crowd.
Classic Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs are a welcome addition to any gathering.
Green Chile-Chicken Stew
A hearty chicken stew that is perfect for a crisp fall gameday.
Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad
This light and fresh pasta salad will be a welcome addition to offset the heavier dishes.
Pull Apart Pizza Bread
Instead of ordering pizza, serve this bread with your favorite marinara sauce.
Pecan Praline Dip
Switch it up from all the salty dishes with this decadent dessert dip.
Savory Bacon-Cheddar Dutch Baby
We're digging this bacon-cheddar dish that is perfect for game day brunch.
Party-Perfect Meatballs
You can keep these make-ahead meatballs stocked in your freezer all football season long.
Spiked Arnold Palmer
Add a little bourbon to this classic sipper for a spirited game day drink. If you'll have kiddos at your tailgate you can easily make two batches, one with bourbon and one without.
Pulled Pork Nachos
This hearty crowd-pleaser comes together in just 15 minutes.
Homemade Onion Dip
Once you try this homemade recipe, you'll never used the packets again.
Dry-Brined Beer-Can Chickens
Two game day staples come together to create a classic grilled dish.
Cheddar Cheese Straws
These are the perfect party snack. They're especially easy to make and travel well.
Cauliflower Wings
Use cauliflower to make your favorite rendition of buffalo wings.
Spinach-Artichoke Dip
We love this indulgent dip and we know your guests will too.
Creamy Overnight Fruit Salad
A lighter yet still delicious dish you can make the night before the big game.
Sweet Chili-and-Mustard Baby Back Ribs
Ditch the barbecue sauce and opt for this tangy-sweet glaze for your next rack of ribs.
Buffalo-Style Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Store-bought waffle fries transformed into a game day dish that will disappear before your eyes.
Strawberry Pretzel Jello Salad
This nostalgic dish will never go out of style.
Super Quick Chili
Slice tops from hearty round dinner rolls, and then let guests hollow out centers and spoon Super Quick Chili into them. Keep the chili warm in a slow cooker during the game.
Sausage Balls
You're only three ingredients away from the perfect party snack.
Hoppin' John Hush Puppies
A Lowcountry classic is transformed into a crispy, satisfying fritter.
Salsa Verde Corn Chip Pie
The green chiles and the pepper Jack cheese are sure to bring the heat, so you'd better be ready to dig in to this fantastic Salsa Verde Corn Chip Pie. You'll love the way the fresh, tart lime cuts right through it all, and you'll be devouring the garlic pork sausage smothered in sweet onions so enthusiastically that you could be called for a penalty. Make this Texas Friday-night-football favorite your Tuesday supper—or enjoy it any night of the week, in any season.
Sloppy Cola Joe Dogs
Think of having Sloppy Cola Joe Dogs as a delicious and convenient way to enjoy making a mess. Our Test Kitchen couldn't get enough of these new sloppy Joes enlivened with a splash of cola, which gives the ground beef a sweet boost that plays well off the filling's spices. Try these with traditional or split-top hot dog buns, or hoagie rolls. You'll love these even more when you add your favorite coleslaw for crunch and color.
Sweet-and-Spicy Meatballs
Hoisin sauce, Asian chile-garlic sauce, soy sauce, and rice vinegar make up the sauce for these hot and tangy meatballs.
Pepper-Pepper Cheese Dip
Bacon and pepper jelly top this cheesy dip. Serve it piping hot or at room temperature.
Uncle Jack's Mac-and-Cheese
This cafeteria-style macaroni and cheese recipe is full of comforting flavor.
Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels
These pinwheels have all the fixings found with your typical buffalo chicken dip.
Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites
Sausage balls are a favorite Southern finger food. This recipe offers a delicious spin using sweet potatoes to make this appetizer stand out.
Mini Black Bean and Cheese Enchiladas
These bite-size enchiladas are the solution to a mess-free yet delicious appetizer.
Baked BLT Dip
We can never say no to a BLT. This recipe lets us get all the delicious flavor from the sandwich in one scoop.
Mini Potato Skins
These potato skins will be the hit of any watch party.
Quesadillas al Pastor
Quesadillas are an easy crowd-pleaser. Add smoked shredded pork for an upgraded and slightly sophisticated version.
Air Fryer Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings
These crispy wings are easy to make and taste as good as any restaurant wings.
Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers
These party poppers have it all from a creamy inside to a crunchy outside and even smoky bacon flavor.
Sweet-and-Salty Snack Mix
Stuff this snack mix into waffle cones for pretty presentation.
Ham-and-Cheese Sliders
Throw this bake in the oven for easy, handheld delight.
Smoked Sausage Pretzel Bites
Try these bites for a spin on pigs-in-a-blanket.
Fried Pickle Chips
Crispy pickle chips are always a hit with any crowd.
Cheeseburger Egg Rolls with Special Sauce
Make these egg rolls to satisfy burger cravings during game days.
Creamy Crab Dip
This ultra-creamy dip is heavenly. We know you'll want to eat the whole thing.
Mini Muffulettas
Cheese, cold cuts, and pickled vegetables fill these mini sandwiches.
Slow-Cooker Beef Nachos
Perfect as a bowl-game party bite, you can also serve this recipe in slider buns with your favorite sandwich toppings.
Warm Turnip Green Dip
It's Southern tradition to have a little hot sauce with your turnip greens, so be sure to offer guests several brands to choose from on the side.
Chimichurri Beef Meatball Hoagies
These deliciously flavored meatballs served on hoagie rolls or French baguette rolls will be the new favorite at your weeknight dinner table or your neighborhood football party. The sauce makes plenty for cooking the meatballs, and there's even enough to spoon over the sandwiches for a boost of flavor.
Slow-Cooker Beef Sliders with Pickled Peppers
Rev up your slow cooker the night before. On game day, tote it to the game, plug it in, and let your crowd build their own sandwiches.
Buffalo Chicken Sliders
Carrots and celery are stuffed inside this chicken patty for added flavor.
Fried Chicken Sliders with Pimiento Cheese
Your game day guests will love these chicken sliders. The pimiento cheese takes the slider to the next level.
Husk BBQ's Cheesy Collard Green Dip
Yep, it's just as good as it sounds. No need to pull out all the fixin's for a barbecue meal when you can just have this dip at your tailgate instead!
Sweet Heat Hot Dogs
It isn't a tailgate without some grilling involved. Kick up your regular hot dogs with this spicy-sweet recipe.
Honey BBQ Chicken Wings
These wings may be messy to eat, but they're worth it – we promise! The secret ingredient? Apple Cider Vinegar. It takes the sauce to the next level.
Loaded Fried Ravioli Nachos
If you've never had fried ravioli, you're truly missing out. This recipe meets all your standard nacho requirements – cheesy, crunchy, melty, and just right amount of heat.
Cookie Dough Egg Rolls
Finger food is ideal for any game day function, and these Cookie Dough Egg Rolls are easy to make and easy to enjoy before heading to the stadium to cheer on your favorite team.