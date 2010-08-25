Football Party Food Recipes Made for Game Day

By Southern Living Editors
Updated September 02, 2021
Credit: Caitlin Bensel

In the South, football party food is just as important as the game itself. Fast food wings and grocery store veggie trays just won't cut it. That's why we've gathered all of our favorite football party recipes into one go-to game day collection. From dips like cheesy turnip green dip to a sheet cake with a frosting combination designed to replicate your favorite team's colors, these football party foods are guaranteed winners and deserve to be displayed on your tailgate spread. Be sure to check out our football party recipes perfect for toting to your next outdoor tailgate like slow-cooker beef nachos (Hook 'em horns!) or mini muffalettas (Geaux Tigers!). Guests will be more fascinated by your homemade buffalo chicken dip or sweet-and-spicy meatballs than the actual game. Get ready for kick off by preparing these easy to make and grab and go recipes that are perfect for your game day parties.

1 of 69

Greek Stuffed Peppers

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Greek Stuffed Peppers

This fan favorite open-faced dish is easy to serve no matter where your tailgate takes you.

2 of 69

Rotel Dip

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Rotel Dip

It's not a game day party without this six-ingredient dip.

3 of 69

Curried Chicken Pot Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Curried Chicken Pot Pie

We upgraded the classic chicken pot pie with spicy curried chicken for a real game-day treat.

4 of 69

Dry-Rubbed Smoked Chicken Wings

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Dry-Rubbed Smoked Chicken Wings

Cook low and slow for tender wings.

5 of 69

Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip

Credit: Skyler Burt

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip

We used Frank's Red Hot, but feel free to use your favorite hot sauce.

6 of 69

Tater Nachos

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Tater Nachos

Dress up tater tots with black beans, tomatoes, bacon, and shredded Mexican cheese for a game day winner.

7 of 69

Bacon-Pimiento Guacamole

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Bacon-Pimiento Guacamole

Combine three fan favorites for a game-changing dip recipe.

8 of 69

Skillet Turkey Meatballs

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Skillet Turkey Meatballs

A tailgate spread is not complete without these mouthwatering turkey meatballs.

9 of 69

Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken Sandwiches

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken Sandwiches

Using your slow cooker will help chicken fall off the bone with no effort.

10 of 69

Game Day Chili

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Game Day Chili

A cool fall Saturday isn't complete without a big batch of chili.

11 of 69

Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Tami Hardeman

Recipe: Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

We suggest at least doubling this two-ingredient recipe for your game day crowd.

12 of 69

Classic Deviled Eggs

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Classic Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs are a welcome addition to any gathering.

13 of 69

Green Chile-Chicken Stew

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Green Chile-Chicken Stew

A hearty chicken stew that is perfect for a crisp fall gameday.

14 of 69

Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad

This light and fresh pasta salad will be a welcome addition to offset the heavier dishes.

15 of 69

Pull Apart Pizza Bread

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Pull Apart Pizza Bread

Instead of ordering pizza, serve this bread with your favorite marinara sauce.

16 of 69

Pecan Praline Dip

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Pecan Praline Dip

Switch it up from all the salty dishes with this decadent dessert dip.

17 of 69

Savory Bacon-Cheddar Dutch Baby

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Savory Bacon-Cheddar Dutch Baby

We're digging this bacon-cheddar dish that is perfect for game day brunch.

18 of 69

Party-Perfect Meatballs

Credit: Photo: Brie Passano

Recipe: Party-Perfect Meatballs

You can keep these make-ahead meatballs stocked in your freezer all football season long.

19 of 69

Spiked Arnold Palmer

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Spiked Arnold Palmer

Add a little bourbon to this classic sipper for a spirited game day drink. If you'll have kiddos at your tailgate you can easily make two batches, one with bourbon and one without.

20 of 69

Pulled Pork Nachos

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Pulled Pork Nachos

This hearty crowd-pleaser comes together in just 15 minutes.

21 of 69

Homemade Onion Dip

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Homemade Onion Dip

Once you try this homemade recipe, you'll never used the packets again.

22 of 69

Dry-Brined Beer-Can Chickens

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Dry-Brined Beer-Can Chickens

Two game day staples come together to create a classic grilled dish.

23 of 69

Cheddar Cheese Straws

Credit: Lee Harrelson

Recipe: Cheddar Cheese Straws

These are the perfect party snack. They're especially easy to make and travel well. 

24 of 69

Cauliflower Wings

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Cauliflower Wings

Use cauliflower to make your favorite rendition of buffalo wings.

25 of 69

Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Spinach-Artichoke Dip

We love this indulgent dip and we know your guests will too. 

26 of 69

Creamy Overnight Fruit Salad

Credit: Abigail Wilt

Recipe: Creamy Overnight Fruit Salad Recipe

A lighter yet still delicious dish you can make the night before the big game.

27 of 69

Sweet Chili-and-Mustard Baby Back Ribs

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: MindI Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Sweet Chili-and-Mustard Baby Back Ribs

Ditch the barbecue sauce and opt for this tangy-sweet glaze for your next rack of ribs.

28 of 69

Buffalo-Style Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Buffalo-Style Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Store-bought waffle fries transformed into a game day dish that will disappear before your eyes.

29 of 69

Strawberry Pretzel Jello Salad

Recipe: Strawberry-Pretzel Jello Salad

This nostalgic dish will never go out of style.

30 of 69

Super Quick Chili

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Super Quick Chili

Slice tops from hearty round dinner rolls, and then let guests hollow out centers and spoon Super Quick Chili into them. Keep the chili warm in a slow cooker during the game.

31 of 69

Sausage Balls

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Sausage Balls

You're only three ingredients away from the perfect party snack.

32 of 69

Hoppin' John Hush Puppies

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Hoppin' John Hush Puppies

A Lowcountry classic is transformed into a crispy, satisfying fritter.

33 of 69

Salsa Verde Corn Chip Pie

Credit: Melina Hammer

Recipe: Salsa Verde Corn Chip Pie

The green chiles and the pepper Jack cheese are sure to bring the heat, so you'd better be ready to dig in to this fantastic Salsa Verde Corn Chip Pie. You'll love the way the fresh, tart lime cuts right through it all, and you'll be devouring the garlic pork sausage smothered in sweet onions so enthusiastically that you could be called for a penalty. Make this Texas Friday-night-football favorite your Tuesday supper—or enjoy it any night of the week, in any season.

34 of 69

Sloppy Cola Joe Dogs

Credit: Melina Hammer

Recipe: Sloppy Cola Joe Dogs

Think of having Sloppy Cola Joe Dogs as a delicious and convenient way to enjoy making a mess. Our Test Kitchen couldn't get enough of these new sloppy Joes enlivened with a splash of cola, which gives the ground beef a sweet boost that plays well off the filling's spices. Try these with traditional or split-top hot dog buns, or hoagie rolls. You'll love these even more when you add your favorite coleslaw for crunch and color.

35 of 69

Sweet-and-Spicy Meatballs

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sweet-and-Spicy Meatballs

Hoisin sauce, Asian chile-garlic sauce, soy sauce, and rice vinegar make up the sauce for these hot and tangy meatballs.

36 of 69

Pepper-Pepper Cheese Dip

Credit: Coastal Living

Recipe: Pepper-Pepper Cheese Dip

Bacon and pepper jelly top this cheesy dip. Serve it piping hot or at room temperature.

37 of 69

Uncle Jack's Mac-and-Cheese

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Uncle Jack's Mac-and-Cheese

This cafeteria-style macaroni and cheese recipe is full of comforting flavor.

38 of 69

Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels

Credit: Victor Protasio, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels

These pinwheels have all the fixings found with your typical buffalo chicken dip.

39 of 69

Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites

Sausage balls are a favorite Southern finger food. This recipe offers a delicious spin using sweet potatoes to make this appetizer stand out.

40 of 69

Mini Black Bean and Cheese Enchiladas

Credit: Stephen DeVries

Recipe: Mini Black Bean and Cheese Enchiladas

These bite-size enchiladas are the solution to a mess-free yet delicious appetizer.

41 of 69

Baked BLT Dip

Credit: Skyler Burt

Recipe: Baked BLT Dip

We can never say no to a BLT. This recipe lets us get all the delicious flavor from the sandwich in one scoop.

42 of 69

Mini Potato Skins

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop styling: Claire Spollen; Food styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Mini Potato Skins

These potato skins will be the hit of any watch party.

43 of 69

Quesadillas al Pastor

Credit: Skyler Burt

Recipe: Quesadillas al Pastor

Quesadillas are an easy crowd-pleaser. Add smoked shredded pork for an upgraded and slightly sophisticated version.

44 of 69

Air Fryer Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree; Food Stylist: Rishon Hanners; Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

Recipe: Air Fryer Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings

These crispy wings are easy to make and taste as good as any restaurant wings.

45 of 69

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers

These party poppers have it all from a creamy inside to a crunchy outside and even smoky bacon flavor.

46 of 69

Sweet-and-Salty Snack Mix

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Katie Jacobs

Recipe: Sweet-and-Salty Snack Mix

Stuff this snack mix into waffle cones for pretty presentation.

47 of 69

Ham-and-Cheese Sliders

Credit: Photography and Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Ham-and-Cheese Sliders

Throw this bake in the oven for easy, handheld delight.

48 of 69

Smoked Sausage Pretzel Bites

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Smoked Sausage Pretzel Bites

Try these bites for a spin on pigs-in-a-blanket.

49 of 69

Fried Pickle Chips

Recipe: Fried Pickle Chips

Crispy pickle chips are always a hit with any crowd.

50 of 69

Cheeseburger Egg Rolls with Special Sauce

Recipe: Cheeseburger Egg Rolls with Special Sauce

Make these egg rolls to satisfy burger cravings during game days.

51 of 69

Creamy Crab Dip

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Creamy Crab Dip

This ultra-creamy dip is heavenly. We know you'll want to eat the whole thing.

52 of 69

Mini Muffulettas

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Amy Burke

Recipe: Mini Muffulettas

Cheese, cold cuts, and pickled vegetables fill these mini sandwiches.

53 of 69

Slow-Cooker Beef Nachos

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Beef Nachos

Perfect as a bowl-game party bite, you can also serve this recipe in slider buns with your favorite sandwich toppings.

54 of 69

Warm Turnip Green Dip

Recipe: Warm Turnip Green Dip

It's Southern tradition to have a little hot sauce with your turnip greens, so be sure to offer guests several brands to choose from on the side.

55 of 69

Chimichurri Beef Meatball Hoagies

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Chimichurri Beef Meatball Hoagies

These deliciously flavored meatballs served on hoagie rolls or French baguette rolls will be the new favorite at your weeknight dinner table or your neighborhood football party. The sauce makes plenty for cooking the meatballs, and there's even enough to spoon over the sandwiches for a boost of flavor.

56 of 69

Slow-Cooker Beef Sliders with Pickled Peppers

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Beef Sliders with Pickled Peppers

Rev up your slow cooker the night before. On game day, tote it to the game, plug it in, and let your crowd build their own sandwiches.

57 of 69

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

Credit: Johnny Miller; Styling: Sarah Smart

Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Sliders

Carrots and celery are stuffed inside this chicken patty for added flavor.

58 of 69

Fried Chicken Sliders with Pimiento Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Fried Chicken Sliders with Pimiento Cheese

Your game day guests will love these chicken sliders. The pimiento cheese takes the slider to the next level.

59 of 69

Husk BBQ's Cheesy Collard Green Dip

Credit: Andrew Cebulka

Recipe: Husk BBQ's Cheesy Collard Green Dip

Yep, it's just as good as it sounds. No need to pull out all the fixin's for a barbecue meal when you can just have this dip at your tailgate instead!

60 of 69

Sweet Heat Hot Dogs

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Prop Styling: Allison R. Banks; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Sweet Heat Hot Dogs

It isn't a tailgate without some grilling involved. Kick up your regular hot dogs with this spicy-sweet recipe.

61 of 69

Honey BBQ Chicken Wings

Recipe: Honey BBQ Chicken Wings

These wings may be messy to eat, but they're worth it – we promise! The secret ingredient? Apple Cider Vinegar. It takes the sauce to the next level.

62 of 69

Loaded Fried Ravioli Nachos

Credit: Time Inc. Studio Video

Recipe: Loaded Fried Ravioli Nachos

If you've never had fried ravioli, you're truly missing out. This recipe meets all your standard nacho requirements – cheesy, crunchy, melty, and just right amount of heat.  

63 of 69

Cookie Dough Egg Rolls

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Cookie Dough Egg Rolls

Finger food is ideal for any game day function, and these Cookie Dough Egg Rolls are easy to make and easy to enjoy before heading to the stadium to cheer on your favorite team.

64 of 69