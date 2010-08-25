Football Party Food Recipes Made for Game Day

In the South, football party food is just as important as the game itself. Fast food wings and grocery store veggie trays just won't cut it. That's why we've gathered all of our favorite football party recipes into one go-to game day collection. From dips like cheesy turnip green dip to a sheet cake with a frosting combination designed to replicate your favorite team's colors, these football party foods are guaranteed winners and deserve to be displayed on your tailgate spread. Be sure to check out our football party recipes perfect for toting to your next outdoor tailgate like slow-cooker beef nachos (Hook 'em horns!) or mini muffalettas (Geaux Tigers!). Guests will be more fascinated by your homemade buffalo chicken dip or sweet-and-spicy meatballs than the actual game. Get ready for kick off by preparing these easy to make and grab and go recipes that are perfect for your game day parties.