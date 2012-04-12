Whether you're on the hunt for the perfect hostess gift or simply want to bring a smile to a neighbor's face, homemade gifts are always well received. You can bake that iconic cake you're known for or create small containers filled with jelly, seasonings, or syrups. We've even been known to create sampler gift boxes, baking several different flavors on one theme. Shortbread cookies and cheese straws work particularly well in a mix-and-match package. No matter what type of treat you're looking to make or the occasion, we've got the recipe you need. From food Christmas gifts to birthday treats, these Southern homemade food gifts, complete with charming packaging and thoughtful details, will put a smile on anyone's face.