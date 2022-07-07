Flower Ice Cubes Are a Hostess' Prettiest Party Trick—Here's How to Make Them

Newsflash: You don't always have to strive to be the hostess with the "most-ess." There are no multi-layered place-settings or elaborate gift bags required for every social occasion. Just a good attitude, plenty of ice, and maybe a house cocktail. While making sure every person is quenched—whether with iced sweet tea or a Texas Ranch Water—is enough to keep a Southern gathering going, there is one party trick that takes the drink situation up a notch. It's time to try out flower ice cubes.

Perhaps you've seen them at a formal event or on a Pinterest board, flower ice cubes are able to make any drink or ice bucket look straight out of a Bridgerton garden party. They put regular ice cubes to shame, but are deceptively easy to make at home and have on hand if an unexpected guest drops by, if you're having a dinner party with friends, or even when you're hosting a full-fledged baby shower. Here's how to make edible floral ice cubes from scratch.

How to Make Floral Ice Cubes

First, you'll need edible flowers, such as pansies. The more colorful, the better! Feel free to give them a rinse beforehand. Second, you'll need an ice cube tray, preferably one that makes larger ice cubes in order to allow the flowers plenty of room to shine. Third, boil a big pot of water ahead of time to ensure that the cubes come out crystal-clear instead of cloudy. Now, let's get started.

Step 1: Make sure the flowers are picked fresh and mostly de-stemmed. Lay out the ice cube tray of choice, and put the boiled water in a pitcher for easy pouring.

Step 2: Fill the ice cube molds up halfway, and place one flower bloom on top. Cover with a tiny bit more water. The molds should be filled barely over halfway, not completely. Place tray on flat surface in freezer for at least 6 to 12 hours. Keep that boiled water for later!

Step 3: Pull out the tray, and top off the molds with more boiled water until completely filled up. Put back in freezer for 12 to 24 hours.

Step 4: Remove ice cubes from the tray, and enjoy! Store in airtight container or freezer-safe bag.

Freezing the cubes in two layers ensures that the flowers are positioned in the middle of the ice cube, rather than just floating on top and remaining partially exposed after freezing. If using a bigger mold, you can even sandwich two blooms—one facing up, one facing down—to create a 360-degree look on the finished ice cube.