Fabulous Ideas for Fall Party Themes
Bonfire Party
Bonfire parties are a fundamental part of the fall season. Take full advantage of the chilly air, and plan a backyard bash! After all, who doesn’t love a party complete with s’mores?
Oktoberfest Party
Football Party
With fall comes football season, and it’s always fun to support your favorite team by hosting a football-themed party! Complete the event with these adorable college football cupcakes.
Hope For A Cure Party
Host a Hope for the Cure party for Breast Cancer Awareness month! This is a great way to gather your friends for an important cause. Raffle off goodie bags, and raise funds to donate to your charity of choice.
Spa Day Party
Grab all of your girlfriends, and enjoy a stay-at-home spa day party. It’s always nice to relax and rejuvenate with good friends after a long day at the office!
Harvest Party
Harvest parties are great for adults, kids and everyone in between! Make sure your home is complete with autumn inspired decorations like pumpkins, leaves, and acorns. This is also the ideal party for arts and crafts and fun activities. Bobbing for apples, making cider donuts, and baking apple pies all make for a memorable fall party.
Wine Tasting Party
It’s hard not to love a fall festivity complete with lavish amounts of wine! This party is always a favorite because it’s just so easy to host; simply make sure to have all of your party guests RSVP with their wine of choice.
Back To School Party
It’s that time of year when the kids are headed back to school, and what better way to send them off than a party? Complete the event with chalkboard, book, and apple decorations!
Pumpkin Party
Pumpkin parties are classic! Impress your guests with rich pumpkin soup, delicious pumpkin dump cake, and delightful pumpkin martinis. You can never say pumpkin too many times during the fall season. Pumpkin!
Backyard Campfire Party
Charming lanterns, picnic baskets full of delicious s’mores, and comfy sleeping bags… backyard campfire parties are always a neighborhood hit! Cozy campfires create the perfect setting for good conversation and lots of laughs.
Outdoor Movie Night Party
Grab some of your favorite Southern movies like Sweet Home Alabama or Steel Magnolias and host an outdoor movie night party! This is the perfect way to get both adults and kids together for an amusing and memorable night.
Goodbye Summer Popsicle Party
It can’t be fall without saying a proper goodbye to summer! Have all of your friends over to enjoy some refreshing popsicles and reminisce about their favorite summer memories!