The Elegant Easter Potluck
A Stress-Free Easter Feast
It’s a scene that has been played out across the South for generations: a crowd of close friends and family gather together for a celebration that is centered around cooking and sharing signature dishes, from classic deviled eggs and cheesy casseroles to jiggly congealed salads and mile-high layer cakes. Known as a potluck, this type of impromptu, “no-rhyme-or-reason” get-together was historically a casual event—not a well-planned menu. Today’s hostess organizes a potluck with more attention to detail and less of that “just surprise us with something special” attitude. But despite the differences, the purpose behind these parties still rings true: gathering around the holiday table to enjoy delicious fare with people we love. Here, find our secrets for stress-free hosting, tips for being a good guest, and our favorite recipes for this Easter’s feast.
Asparagus, Spring Onion, and Feta Quiche
This elegant breakfast classic is full of fresh spring ingredients. Garnish with flat leaf parsley for a winning presentation.
Green Bean Potato Salad with Lemon-Soy Vinaigrette
Potato salad gets a fresh and crunchy twist with bright flavors and lots of yummy texture. Make the Lemon-Soy Vinaigrette ahead of time for an easier assembly.
Creamy Spring Pasta Bake
Baked pasta gets a spring spin with baby sweet peas and ham. We love the crunchy, savory topping made with croutons and Parmesan cheese.
Champagne Punch
While the simple Champagne Punch is tasty on its own, the fruity stir-ins add an extra flavorful touch. For a nonalcoholic option, have lemon-lime soda or seltzer water on hand.
Chocolate Truffle Pie with Amaretto Cream
Start with refrigerated pie crusts to make prep for this pie a breeze. Slivered almonds mixed into the batter give each sweet bite a crunch.
Lemon Sherbet Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting
These citrus treats are too good to keep to yourself. Make an extra batch and bring to a friend for the sweetest surprise.