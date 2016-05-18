10 Best Edible Flowers

Cooking with edible flowers is back. Not that it ever really went to seed, mind you. In fact, the practice has been around since the days of Julius Caesar.

Fast forward almost two thousand years to the blossom-loving reign of Queen Victoria and the flower-power days of the '60s, and you'll see that fleurs have been a perennial gastronomic delight for ages. Gelatin-encased pansies, anyone? Here, in time for your spring and summer parties, is our A-to-Z guide to the 10 best edible florets. Whether sprinkled on a salad, incorporated into a cocktail or ice cubes, or candied for a cake, these blooms promise to add an ambrosial touch to your seasonal entertaining.

BORAGE BLOSSOMS

These beautiful blue, star-shaped flowers from the borage plant taste a bit like cucumber, which is why they've been used in salads like this one since The Elizabethan Age. They are also delicious in lemonade and refreshing cocktails like Pimm's Cup and gin and tonic.

Known as the "poor man's saffron," the sunset-hued marigold flower really does taste like saffron when it's sautéed in olive oil to release its flavor. Here's how to make a calendula oil infusion. Uncooked marigold petals have a more subtle, slightly spicy taste and add depth to deviled eggs.

ZUCCHINI BLOSSOMS

The bright yellow flowers of the courgette or zucchini plant have a delicate and slightly sweet taste. Enjoy them the classic way–stuffed with herbs and goat cheese–or on a pizza like this one, which features fresh pesto, a summertime favorite.

HIBISCUS

Both tart and sweet, hibiscus petals have a cranberry-like flavor that makes them perfect for teas and cocktails. Drop fresh hibiscus buds into glasses of bubbly and let your guests watch them bloom before their eyes.

LAVENDER

Sweet and slightly perfumed-tasting, lavender works well when the buds are sprinkled in champagne and cocktails and over desserts like chocolate cake. Or try it in a lavender peach crisp served with vanilla ice cream. Click here for the recipe.

These gorgeous flowers have a slightly peppery taste, almost like watercress, which makes them perfect for summer rice paper rolls like these. You can also stuff a whole flower with a savory mousse or enjoy nasturtium flowers like this with beef carpaccio.

PANSIES

Pansies have a slightly grassy—even minty—flavor, so they work well in herb-flavored summer cocktails and fruit salads. For a quick, easy, and festive summer hors d'oeuvre, spread some cream cheese on a small round cracker and top it with a whole pansy.

ROSES

While roses have a strong floral scent, their flavor is quite subtle and fruity. Roses lend themselves well to everything from soups and salads to teas, jams, and desserts like this delicious strawberry, pomegranate, and rose petal treat.

SAGE FLOWERS

With their soft, yet sweet-savory flavor and beautiful color, sage flowers add dimension to a variety of dishes. For summer, pair them with lemon and other garden treats in a popsicle for a surprisingly refreshing treat.

VIOLETS

Violets, which come in a range of pastel and vibrant colors, have a sweet and floral taste, making them a perfect companion for everything from salads to iced drinks. They are particularly beautiful when crystallized and used to top frosted cakes and other desserts.

FLOWER PICKING TIPS

Be sure to avoid using flowers that have been sprayed with pesticides or other chemicals. Always purchase your edible flowers from the produce section of your grocery store or, for online sources, try The Chef's Garden, Gourmet Sweet Botanicals, or Marx Foods.

FLOWER PREPPING TIPS