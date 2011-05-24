60+ Old-Fashioned Picnic Recipes

Sunny days, blue skies, and a gentle breeze make for perfect picnic weather - there is nothing like a hike in the country and an outdoor meal of your favorite picnic foods. Paired with a soft blanket and a patch of green grass, these easy and impressive picnic recipes will enliven any outdoor event. Similar to hosting a tailgating event, a hostess needs to think about portability and casual charm for picnic food ideas. To minimize pre-party prep and stress, and maximize praise from your picnic guests, try these delicious, make-ahead picnic recipes, including bite-size fried chicken and sweet hand-pies. So ditch the dining room this season and take it outside. Our best picnic ideas will help you enjoy every minute of these glorious days. Check out thrift stores or antique shops for not-so-perfect wicker baskets, hand-me-down vintage blankets, and charming quilts to help you set up a perfect picnic. Armed with these picnic recipes, you are sure to pull together a memorable movable feast.