60+ Old-Fashioned Picnic Recipes

By Southern Living Editors
Jennifer Davick

Sunny days, blue skies, and a gentle breeze make for perfect picnic weather - there is nothing like a hike in the country and an outdoor meal of your favorite picnic foods. Paired with a soft blanket and a patch of green grass, these easy and impressive picnic recipes will enliven any outdoor event. Similar to hosting a tailgating event, a hostess needs to think about portability and casual charm for picnic food ideas. To minimize pre-party prep and stress, and maximize praise from your picnic guests, try these delicious, make-ahead picnic recipes, including bite-size fried chicken and sweet hand-pies. So ditch the dining room this season and take it outside. Our best picnic ideas will help you enjoy every minute of these glorious days. Check out thrift stores or antique shops for not-so-perfect wicker baskets, hand-me-down vintage blankets, and charming quilts to help you set up a perfect picnic. Armed with these picnic recipes, you are sure to pull together a memorable movable feast.

Picnic Planning

Jennifer Davick

Think portability and casual charm for picnic recipes. Find not-so-perfect wicker baskets, hand-me-down vintage blankets, and charming quilts to set up a perfect picnic.

Fried Chicken Bites

Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Fried Chicken Bites

These fried chicken nuggets with a slightly spicy kick are great dipped in honey mustard or ranch dressing.

Lime Fizz

Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lime Fizz

This lime soda is a refreshing drink for a picnic. For an adult version, stir in 2/3 cup vodka. The leftover simple syrup can always be stirred into unsweetened iced tea.

Picnic Egg Salad

Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Picnic Egg Salad

It’s all the name! This simple, old-school egg salad recipe will fit right in on your picnic spread, whether you put it between two slices of bread or spread it on toasted baguette slices.

Smoky Snack Mix

Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Smoky Snack Mix

Go ahead and double this addicting recipe—it won’t last long.

Almond-Chicken Wrap

Photo: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Mary-Claire Britton;

Recipe: Almond-Chicken Wrap

This healthy update on chicken salad is wrapped up for easy toting.

Spicy Pineapple Slaw

Southern Living

Recipe: Spicy Pineapple Slaw

This vibrant slaw recipe will kick your picnic game way up.

Turkey and Pimiento Cheese Club Sandwich

Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Turkey and Pimiento Cheese Club Sandwich

Keep these hearty sandwiches together with toothpicks to ensure every bite is a good one.

Blackberry-Peach Cobbler Bars

Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Blackberry-Peach Cobbler Bars

This delicious recipe has everything you love about a summery fruit cobbler in grab-and-go form that’s perfect for picnics.

Southern-Style Potato Salad

Southern Living

Recipe: Southern-Style Potato Salad

This Southern classic is always a welcome sight at a picnic.

Mini Muffulettas

Photo: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Amy Burke

Recipe: Mini Muffulettas

This tiny take on the muffuletta sandwich can be made a day in advance so you don’t waste any daylight on the day of your picnic.

Lemonade Iced Tea

Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lemonade Iced Tea

Our riff on a classic Arnold Palmer is refreshing for hot summer days.

Shaved Cucumber Salad with Pickled Blackberries

Photo: Helen Norman; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Shaved Cucumber Salad with Pickled Blackberries

This simple summer salad only gets better the longer it marinates, so it’s great to make ahead of your picnic.

Black-Eyed Pea Fritter Sandwiches with Slaw

Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Black-Eyed Pea Fritter Sandwiches with Slaw

Swap out your tired deli meat sandwiches for this Southern spin on falafel.

No-Bake Granola Bars

Photo: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: No-Bake Granola Bars

These healthy homemade granola bars will keep everyone full throughout the day, and there are three flavor options to satisfy every family member.

Tomato Sandwiches

Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Tomato Tea Sandwiches

This new spin on a classic tomato sandwich features our all-time favorite Summer Sauce.

Field Pea and Pasta Salad

Photo: Kelsey Hansen; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Julia Levy

Recipe: Field Pea and Pasta Salad

Mini glass jars make for easy and adorable toting for this summery pasta salad recipe.

Chicken Caesar Salad Sandwiches

Photo: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chicken Caesar Salad Sandwiches

This easy sandwich recipe makes the most of that rotisserie chicken you have in the fridge.

Classic Pimiento Cheese

Photo: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Basic Pimiento Cheese

Throw a Tupperware container full of pimiento cheese and an assortment of crackers into your basket, and you’re good to go. You could always make easy-to-tote sandwiches with this favorite spread, too.

Fresh Fruit Salad

Jen Causey

Recipe: Fresh Fruit Salad

Fresh fruit is always welcome at our picnics. Bring skewers or toothpicks for utensil-free serving.

Crunchy Pecan Pie Bites

Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Crunchy Pecan Pie Bites

To round out your picnic with a bite of something sweet, toss a few of these easy pecan pie bites into a Mason jar.

Turkey, Apple, and Brie Sandwich

Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Turkey, Apple, and Brie Sandwich

Crunchy apple and nutty, creamy brie are a perfect match with sliced turkey for a sandwich that’s anything but boring.

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Jen Causey

Recipe: Egg Salad Sandwiches

Egg salad is a potluck favorite, so we made it picnic accessible in Masters-style tea sandwiches.

Cheddar Cheese Straws

Lee Harrelson

Recipe: Cheddar Cheese Straws

Cheese straws are an all-time favorite Southern snack for parties, hostess gifts, and any occasion that might arise because they’re so easy to toss in a tin and take with you.

Dianne’s Southwestern Cornbread Salad

Southern Living

Recipe: Dianne’s Southwestern Cornbread Salad

Remember cold layered salads? We never forgot about them! These vintage recipes are so easy to package and take on a picnic.

Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad

Alison Miksch

Recipe: Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad

This old-school recipe is delicious, nostalgic, and easy to pack and take in zip-top plastic bags for a satisfying lunch at the park.

Chewy Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bars

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Chewy Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bars

You can still enjoy a bite-size picnic dessert when it’s too hot to turn the oven on. These no-bake bars fit the bill perfectly.

Sweet Potato Chips

Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Sweet Potato Chips

If you want to go all-out on homemade, try out this simple chip recipe that’s so much better than bagged.

Barbecue-Peach Summer Rolls

Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Barbecue-Peach Summer Rolls

Showcase fresh summer peaches with this healthy handheld recipe.

Golden Corn Fritters

Southern Living

Recipe: Golden Corn Fritters

These crispy poppers will be all gone long before the picnic is over.

Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise

Victor Protasio

Recipe: Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise

This bite-size spin on a classic BLT will become a new favorite.

Permanent Slaw

Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Recipe: Permanent Slaw

This simple slaw recipe was meant to be made ahead, so you don’t have to worry about it when you’re trying to pack up and go.

Oatmeal-Caramel Cream Pies

Photo: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Oatmeal-Caramel Cream Pies

This childhood favorite is perfect for carrying along on a breezy afternoon picnic.

