Festive Easter Meal Ideas
Gather your family and friends around the table for a candy-colored Easter celebration that serves up modern takes on your favorite holiday traditions.
Spring Luncheon
One breezy morning every spring, we don our Easter Sunday best—hat included!—to head to church and laud new beginnings. The crowning moment of the afternoon is always a large family feast that tastes as fresh and new as the day it celebrates. This year, our easy menu and elegant table setting keep things classic, but with an extra helping of flavor and color. Pull up a chair and let us help you plan your own beautiful and festive gathering.
Easter Table Setting
Event designers Maria Baer and Kelly Seizert of Washington, DC's Ritzy Bee Events set an Easter scene that is both classic and modern. The place setting is simple, but details such as gold bands on the china, etching on the stemware, and, of course, grandmother's silver say special occasion.
Easter Centerpiece
Add height and color to your spread with a tiered tray of colored eggs and tall sprigs of cherry blossoms.
Easter Luncheon Napkins
Forgo the traditional menu card for a printed wrap that stands in as a napkin ring. Tie it with wide satin ribbon in colors that echo your flowers. Be sure to leave the ends extra long for added flair.
Easter Eggs
The secret to the best color? Rit dye! You can even mix dyes to get custom colors. Once dry, hand-paint vine and flower designs on your eggs using a fine-tip art brush and water-based gouache paint. Hand-letter initials on some eggs to use as place cards. Note: Use Rit dye for decoration only.
Kid's Easter Table
Give your little ones their own pint-size setting. A coat of Pink Carnation by Glidden perks up an inexpensive table and chair set by Ikea, and letter decals personalize each seat. On top, hefty white plates and plain glasses get a burst of color with ribbon—and lots of jelly beans.
Kid's Easter Centerpiece
Nestle a white chocolate bunny in a glass bowl filled with dried peas for a playful arrangement during dinner and a tasty treat once the table is cleared.
Printable Easter Bingo
Keep the kids entertained with a round of our Easter Bingo, using jelly beans as the markers. Print your own Easter Bingo cards here.
Easy & Elegant Easter Menu
This easy and elegant menu keeps things classic, but with an extra helping of flavor and color.
Recipe: Glazed Spiral-Cut Holiday Ham
Recipe: Easy Parmesan-Herb Rolls
Recipe: Asparagus with Red Pepper Chowchow
Recipe: Carrot-Ginger Puree
Recipe: Hot Potato Salad
Recipe: Spring Pea Orzo
Recipe: Easter-Egg Shortbread Cookies
Recipe: Easter-Egg Shortbread Cookies
Because a large batch of the dough is tricky to work with, we don't recommend doubling this recipe.
Easter Favors
Here's a fun take on an Easter basket for adults. Fill custom L.L. Bean tote bags (visit llbean.com to design your own; $39.95 and up) with an abundance of bundled tulips. Grouped on a sideboard, the "baskets" become a pretty part of the decoration.