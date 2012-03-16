78 Divine Desserts To Celebrate Easter

By Southern Living Editors Updated December 16, 2021
Credit: Greg DuPree

Every holiday meal needs a showstopper dessert to top off the celebration. Whether you do Easter brunch, lunch, or dinner, we have a mouthwatering selection for you to choose from for your Easter celebration. Many of our divine Easter desserts showcase one of our favorite fruits, the beautiful and luscious strawberry. Your guests will happily dig into Strawberries and Cream Cake, Strawberry-Lemonade Cake, Strawberry Crunch Cake, Chocolate Strawberry Cake or Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes. And that is just the beginning! If you prefer something beyond strawberries for an Easter dessert, try the Banana Pudding Cheesecake, a delightful twist on the classic favorite, or our Best Carrot Cake, which is so fabulous it has become an Internet sensation. Fanciful desserts such as Chocolate Bundt Cake, Easter Egg Shortbread Cookies, or colorful and citrus-flavored Lemon Sherbet Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting will charm children of all ages. Welcome springtime with these vibrant desserts. Warning: no Easter egg hunt is required for these prized treats. Browse our full selection to find the perfect Easter dessert for your party.

Start Slideshow

1 of 78

Strawberry-Lemonade Cake

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Strawberry-Lemonade Cake

Serve a slice of spring with this pretty pastel cake.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 78

Easter Egg Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Easter Egg Cookies

Pipe royal icing into decorative shapes and colors to create simple yet classic Easter treat.

3 of 78

Carrot Cake Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Carrot Cake Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting

Swap your usual carrot cake for this big-batch recipe that's sure to feed the whole crowd.

Advertisement

4 of 78

Lemon Raspberry Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Lemon Raspberry Cake

In terms of fresh dessert ideas, this tangy and zesty treat takes the cake.

5 of 78

Bunny Butt Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Bunny Butt Cookies

You can bet your little bunny butt that these adorable cookies will be the star of your holiday spread.

6 of 78

Key Lime Pound Cake

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Key Lime Pound Cake

Capture the sunshine of the Florida Keys in this classic citrus cake.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 78

Chocolate Bundt Cake

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Chocolate Bundt Cake

Your Easter guests won't believe this tasty bundt is made with boxed cake and brownie mix...that is if you decide to tell them.

8 of 78

Bunny Butt Cupcakes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Bunny Butt Cupcakes

Decorate the dessert spread with these adorable, on-theme bunny-butt cupcakes.

9 of 78

Chocolate Strawberry Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Chocolate Strawberry Cake

Chocolate and strawberry come together to create a heavenly delight.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 78

Dreamy Lemon Cheesecake

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Dreamy Lemon Cheesecake

Save your self a step Easter day by making the lemon curb topper up to two weeks in advance.

11 of 78

Rose Petal Cupcakes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Rose Petal Cupcakes

Coordinate petal colors with your Easter party's decor for a display almost too pretty to eat.

12 of 78

Easter Cookies

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Easter Cookies

You Easter egg hunt won't be complete without a bouquet or two of these easy cookies.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 78

Coconut Pound Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Coconut Pound Cake

You won't have to worry about room for leftover cake in the fridge with this tasty treat. It's sure to be a crowd favorite.

14 of 78

Coconut-Carrot Cake with Coconut Buttercream

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Coconut-Carrot Cake with Coconut Buttercream

This sheet cake combines two seasonal favorites so no one is disappointed.

15 of 78

Lemon Sherbet Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Lemon Sherbet Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting

These citrus treats are too good to keep to yourself. Make an extra batch and bring to a friend for the sweetest surprise.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 78

Vanilla Layer Cake with Flower Cuff

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Vanilla Layer Cake with Flower Cuff

A fresh flower is all you need to take this easy vanilla layer cake to the next level.

17 of 78

Naked Lemon Cake with Flower Crown

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Naked Lemon Cake with Flower Crown

With a light, sweet flavor that tastes a good as it looks, this lemon cake will be the center of attention at any celebration.

18 of 78

Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges

Treat your Easter crowd to two dozen of what just might be the easiest version of our Hummingbird Cake recipe ever.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 78

Mini Confetti Cakes

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Mini Confetti Cakes

Little hands will love these mini cakes.

20 of 78

Easter Egg Rice Krispies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Easter Rice Krispies Treats

A pretty party decoration and delightful Easter treat all in one recipe.

21 of 78

Chocolate Éclair Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Éclair Cake

A cake that's just as worthy of celebration as the classic eclair, this chocolate confection is stunning, simple, and worth the extra effort.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 78

Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake 

Dairy-free, gluten-free, and flourless, this fabulous dessert will meet any Easter guest's dietary needs without sacrificing flavor.

23 of 78

Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes

Fresh ingredients combine to create sweet spring flavor in these gorgeous cupcakes.

24 of 78

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Banana Pudding Cheesecake

This sinfully sweet dessert is the perfect blend of fresh bananas, creamy cheesecake, and crunchy vanilla wafers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 78

Strawberry Dream Cake

Credit: Photo: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Strawberry Dream Cake

You'll fall in love with this too-good-to-be-true strawberry cake. Fluffy whipped frosting made with marscapone cheese, sugar, whipping cream, and vanilla and almond extracts is the perfect finishing touch. We love the presentation of cake slices with upright strawberries between the layers. When it comes down to the details, this sweet confection takes the cake.

26 of 78

Crepe Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Crepe Cake

Elegant and fruity, this layered twist on a classic crepe will look gorgeous on any holiday table.

27 of 78

Strawberry Gelato with Almond Shortbread and Elderflower Crème

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Mary Claire Britton

Recipe: Strawberry Gelato with Almond Shortbread and Elderflower Crème

Top off this homemade strawberry gelato with our almond shortbread and elderflower crème, and your guests are sure to be impressed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 78

Texas Skillet Cake

Credit: Stephen DeVries, Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Texas Skillet Cake

Slice it up or eat it straight out of the skillet. This twist on the Lone Star State classic will be anything but left alone on your dessert table.

29 of 78

Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie

Cool off after a heated egg hunt with a slice of fruity icebox Easter pie.

30 of 78

Buttermilk-Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla-Mascarpone Buttercream

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Buttermilk-Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla-Mascarpone Buttercream

Create petite white cakes for your celebration by cutting your sheet cake into rounds with a biscuit cutter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 78

Easter Bunny Cake

Recipe: Easter Bunny Cake

This cute Easter centerpiece is one bunny you'll be happy to bite into after brunch.

32 of 78

Strawberry-Blueberry Cupcakes

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Hadas Smirnoff

Recipe: Strawberry-Blueberry Cupcakes

Loaded with blueberries, these cupcakes are good enough to eat unfrosted. Top them with fresh strawberry icing, and they become an irresitable addition to your Easter spread.

33 of 78

Mama's German Chocolate Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Mama's German Chocolate Cake

Dressed to impress, the rich frosting with pecans and flaked coconut is the star of this recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 78

Pineapple-Coconut Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Vanessa McNeil Rocchio

Recipe: Pineapple-Coconut Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting

Make birds' nests with malted milk balls and edible paper; wilton.com

35 of 78

Grand Marnier Cakes

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Ana Kelly

Recipe: Grand Marnier Cakes

The orange liqueur glaze gives this simple orange pound cake an explosion of flavor.

36 of 78

Lemon Blueberry Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Lemon Blueberry Cake

With a polished finish, this lemon cake filled with blueberry compote and fresh whipped cream is the cake of our dreams.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 78

Raspberry Crumble Bars

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Raspberry Crumble Bars

Add these irresistible berry bars to the Easter dessert spread for an easy grab-and-go choice.

38 of 78

Strawberry Crunch Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Strawberry Crunch Cake

Crispy cornflakes and vanilla wafer cookies add a delightful texture to this layered strawberry cake.

39 of 78

Pineapple Upside-Down Cupcakes

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cupcakes

This decadent Southern classic dessert has been transformed into blissful bite-sized cupcakes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 78

Sweet Tea Bundt Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Sweet Tea Bundt Cake

The only thing better than a tall glass of sweet tea is a cake that's filled with the same, delicious sweet tea flavor.

41 of 78

Easter Birds' Nest Coconut Cupcakes

Credit: Cedric Angeles; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Easter Birds' Nest Coconut Cupcakes

Mix edible luster dust with powdered sugar to tint the coconut on these birds' nest toppings to give your dessert a shimmery color.

42 of 78

Best-Ever Lemon Meringue Pie

Recipe: Best-Ever Lemon Meringue Pie

It's called best-ever for a reason; this silky lemon pie is the prized dessert on Easter Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

43 of 78

Pineapple-Ginger Upside-Down Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Pineapple-Ginger Upside-Down Cake

Caramelized pineapple serves as a rich topping to this adored cake.

44 of 78

Orange Cake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Orange Cake

This cake was first shared and published in Southern Living back in 1995, and makes a wonderful holiday or springtime dessert.

45 of 78

Lemon-Orange Pound Cake Recipe

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Ana Kelly

Recipe: Lemon-Orange Pound Cake Recipe

Combining two zesty flavors and topped with rich, homemade frosting—this cake is simply irresistible.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

46 of 78

Strawberry Icebox Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Strawberry Icebox Cake

This cake is a fancier version of a whipped cream-and-cookies icebox cake but with an added strawberry flavor twist.

47 of 78

Carrot Cake Cheesecake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Carrot Cake Cheesecake

Combining two carrot cake and cheesecake to create a tender and delectable mile-high cake.

48 of 78

Strawberry Lemonade Pie

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Strawberry Lemonade Pie

This sweet and refreshing pie will be the ultimate winner at the dessert table.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

49 of 78

Lady Baltimore Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Lady Baltimore Cake

With a rich frosting and extra delicate cake texture, this white cake is one-of-a-kind.

50 of 78

Pineapple Pie

Recipe: Pineapple Pie

Try baking up this sweet, Mexican-inspired dessert—you won't be sorry.

51 of 78

Vanilla Macarons

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Vanilla Macarons

Macarons are delightful and stunning; grace your Easter spread with these vanilla treats.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

52 of 78

Coconut Cream Cake

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Coconut Cream Cake

A Southern Easter favorite, this gorgeous white cake is garnished with toasted coconut shavings.

53 of 78

7UP Bundt Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: 7UP Bundt Cake

This 7UP recipe may just be one of the most iconic ways that soda is used in baked goods.

54 of 78

Apricot-Almond Coffee Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Apricot-Almond Coffee Cake

Apricot preserves offer traditional coffee cake a sweet twist that's topped off with slivered almond and a vanilla glaze.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

55 of 78

Hot Cross Buns

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Melanie J. Clarke

Recipe: Hot Cross Buns

What says Easter more than Hot Cross Buns? These baked goodies aren't too sweet, making them a great dessert or even a wonderful brunch addition.

56 of 78

Caramelized Banana Pudding

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick, Prop Styling: Annette Joseph, Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Caramelized Banana Pudding

Caramelize the bananas in brown sugar, cinnamon, and butter to make this dessert even more irresistible.

57 of 78

Easy Coconut Macaroons

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Easy Coconut Macaroons

Perfect for any occasion large or small, these finger desserts couldn't be easier to whip together thanks to a short ingredient list.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

58 of 78

Lemon-Olive Oil Cake with Whipped Mascarpone

Credit: Photographer: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lauren Smith Ford; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos 

Recipe: Lemon-Olive Oil Cake with Whipped Mascarpone

The extra-virgin olive oil gives this cake a moist, tender crumb much like a pound cake while the cornmeal adds a bit of toasty flavor and texture. 

59 of 78

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Eggs

Credit: Cedric Angeles; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chocolate-Peanut Butter Eggs

These homemade chocolate peanut butter treats will rival the likes of any store-bought ones. Add signature piping to each for even more festive decor.

60 of 78

Layered Peeps-Crispy Treats

Credit: Photo: Ryan Moriarty

Recipe: Layered Peeps-Crispy Treats

Grab four different colors of peeps and 6 cups of rice crispy treats and you're on your way to creating the most playful and crunchy Easter dessert on your table.