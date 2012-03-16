78 Divine Desserts To Celebrate Easter
Every holiday meal needs a showstopper dessert to top off the celebration. Whether you do Easter brunch, lunch, or dinner, we have a mouthwatering selection for you to choose from for your Easter celebration. Many of our divine Easter desserts showcase one of our favorite fruits, the beautiful and luscious strawberry. Your guests will happily dig into Strawberries and Cream Cake, Strawberry-Lemonade Cake, Strawberry Crunch Cake, Chocolate Strawberry Cake or Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes. And that is just the beginning! If you prefer something beyond strawberries for an Easter dessert, try the Banana Pudding Cheesecake, a delightful twist on the classic favorite, or our Best Carrot Cake, which is so fabulous it has become an Internet sensation. Fanciful desserts such as Chocolate Bundt Cake, Easter Egg Shortbread Cookies, or colorful and citrus-flavored Lemon Sherbet Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting will charm children of all ages. Welcome springtime with these vibrant desserts. Warning: no Easter egg hunt is required for these prized treats. Browse our full selection to find the perfect Easter dessert for your party.
Strawberry-Lemonade Cake
Recipe: Strawberry-Lemonade Cake
Serve a slice of spring with this pretty pastel cake.
Easter Egg Cookies
Recipe: Easter Egg Cookies
Pipe royal icing into decorative shapes and colors to create simple yet classic Easter treat.
Carrot Cake Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting
Recipe: Carrot Cake Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting
Swap your usual carrot cake for this big-batch recipe that's sure to feed the whole crowd.
Lemon Raspberry Cake
Recipe: Lemon Raspberry Cake
In terms of fresh dessert ideas, this tangy and zesty treat takes the cake.
Bunny Butt Cookies
Recipe: Bunny Butt Cookies
You can bet your little bunny butt that these adorable cookies will be the star of your holiday spread.
Key Lime Pound Cake
Recipe: Key Lime Pound Cake
Capture the sunshine of the Florida Keys in this classic citrus cake.
Chocolate Bundt Cake
Recipe: Chocolate Bundt Cake
Your Easter guests won't believe this tasty bundt is made with boxed cake and brownie mix...that is if you decide to tell them.
Bunny Butt Cupcakes
Recipe: Bunny Butt Cupcakes
Decorate the dessert spread with these adorable, on-theme bunny-butt cupcakes.
Chocolate Strawberry Cake
Recipe: Chocolate Strawberry Cake
Chocolate and strawberry come together to create a heavenly delight.
Dreamy Lemon Cheesecake
Recipe: Dreamy Lemon Cheesecake
Save your self a step Easter day by making the lemon curb topper up to two weeks in advance.
Rose Petal Cupcakes
Recipe: Rose Petal Cupcakes
Coordinate petal colors with your Easter party's decor for a display almost too pretty to eat.
Easter Cookies
Recipe: Easter Cookies
You Easter egg hunt won't be complete without a bouquet or two of these easy cookies.
Coconut Pound Cake
Recipe: Coconut Pound Cake
You won't have to worry about room for leftover cake in the fridge with this tasty treat. It's sure to be a crowd favorite.
Coconut-Carrot Cake with Coconut Buttercream
Recipe: Coconut-Carrot Cake with Coconut Buttercream
This sheet cake combines two seasonal favorites so no one is disappointed.
Lemon Sherbet Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting
Recipe: Lemon Sherbet Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting
These citrus treats are too good to keep to yourself. Make an extra batch and bring to a friend for the sweetest surprise.
Vanilla Layer Cake with Flower Cuff
Recipe: Vanilla Layer Cake with Flower Cuff
A fresh flower is all you need to take this easy vanilla layer cake to the next level.
Naked Lemon Cake with Flower Crown
Recipe: Naked Lemon Cake with Flower Crown
With a light, sweet flavor that tastes a good as it looks, this lemon cake will be the center of attention at any celebration.
Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges
Recipe: Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges
Treat your Easter crowd to two dozen of what just might be the easiest version of our Hummingbird Cake recipe ever.
Mini Confetti Cakes
Recipe: Mini Confetti Cakes
Little hands will love these mini cakes.
Easter Egg Rice Krispies
Recipe: Easter Rice Krispies Treats
A pretty party decoration and delightful Easter treat all in one recipe.
Chocolate Éclair Cake
Recipe: Chocolate Éclair Cake
A cake that's just as worthy of celebration as the classic eclair, this chocolate confection is stunning, simple, and worth the extra effort.
Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake
Recipe: Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake
Dairy-free, gluten-free, and flourless, this fabulous dessert will meet any Easter guest's dietary needs without sacrificing flavor.
Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes
Recipe: Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes
Fresh ingredients combine to create sweet spring flavor in these gorgeous cupcakes.
Banana Pudding Cheesecake
Recipe: Banana Pudding Cheesecake
This sinfully sweet dessert is the perfect blend of fresh bananas, creamy cheesecake, and crunchy vanilla wafers.
Strawberry Dream Cake
Recipe: Strawberry Dream Cake
You'll fall in love with this too-good-to-be-true strawberry cake. Fluffy whipped frosting made with marscapone cheese, sugar, whipping cream, and vanilla and almond extracts is the perfect finishing touch. We love the presentation of cake slices with upright strawberries between the layers. When it comes down to the details, this sweet confection takes the cake.
Crepe Cake
Recipe: Crepe Cake
Elegant and fruity, this layered twist on a classic crepe will look gorgeous on any holiday table.
Strawberry Gelato with Almond Shortbread and Elderflower Crème
Recipe: Strawberry Gelato with Almond Shortbread and Elderflower Crème
Top off this homemade strawberry gelato with our almond shortbread and elderflower crème, and your guests are sure to be impressed.
Texas Skillet Cake
Recipe: Texas Skillet Cake
Slice it up or eat it straight out of the skillet. This twist on the Lone Star State classic will be anything but left alone on your dessert table.
Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie
Recipe: Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie
Cool off after a heated egg hunt with a slice of fruity icebox Easter pie.
Buttermilk-Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla-Mascarpone Buttercream
Recipe: Buttermilk-Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla-Mascarpone Buttercream
Create petite white cakes for your celebration by cutting your sheet cake into rounds with a biscuit cutter.
Easter Bunny Cake
Recipe: Easter Bunny Cake
This cute Easter centerpiece is one bunny you'll be happy to bite into after brunch.
Strawberry-Blueberry Cupcakes
Recipe: Strawberry-Blueberry Cupcakes
Loaded with blueberries, these cupcakes are good enough to eat unfrosted. Top them with fresh strawberry icing, and they become an irresitable addition to your Easter spread.
Mama's German Chocolate Cake
Recipe: Mama's German Chocolate Cake
Dressed to impress, the rich frosting with pecans and flaked coconut is the star of this recipe.
Pineapple-Coconut Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting
Recipe: Pineapple-Coconut Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting
Make birds' nests with malted milk balls and edible paper; wilton.com
Grand Marnier Cakes
Recipe: Grand Marnier Cakes
The orange liqueur glaze gives this simple orange pound cake an explosion of flavor.
Lemon Blueberry Cake
Recipe: Lemon Blueberry Cake
With a polished finish, this lemon cake filled with blueberry compote and fresh whipped cream is the cake of our dreams.
Raspberry Crumble Bars
Recipe: Raspberry Crumble Bars
Add these irresistible berry bars to the Easter dessert spread for an easy grab-and-go choice.
Strawberry Crunch Cake
Recipe: Strawberry Crunch Cake
Crispy cornflakes and vanilla wafer cookies add a delightful texture to this layered strawberry cake.
Pineapple Upside-Down Cupcakes
Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cupcakes
This decadent Southern classic dessert has been transformed into blissful bite-sized cupcakes.
Sweet Tea Bundt Cake
Recipe: Sweet Tea Bundt Cake
The only thing better than a tall glass of sweet tea is a cake that's filled with the same, delicious sweet tea flavor.
Easter Birds' Nest Coconut Cupcakes
Recipe: Easter Birds' Nest Coconut Cupcakes
Mix edible luster dust with powdered sugar to tint the coconut on these birds' nest toppings to give your dessert a shimmery color.
Best-Ever Lemon Meringue Pie
Recipe: Best-Ever Lemon Meringue Pie
It's called best-ever for a reason; this silky lemon pie is the prized dessert on Easter Sunday.
Pineapple-Ginger Upside-Down Cake
Recipe: Pineapple-Ginger Upside-Down Cake
Caramelized pineapple serves as a rich topping to this adored cake.
Orange Cake
Recipe: Orange Cake
This cake was first shared and published in Southern Living back in 1995, and makes a wonderful holiday or springtime dessert.
Lemon-Orange Pound Cake Recipe
Recipe: Lemon-Orange Pound Cake Recipe
Combining two zesty flavors and topped with rich, homemade frosting—this cake is simply irresistible.
Strawberry Icebox Cake
Recipe: Strawberry Icebox Cake
This cake is a fancier version of a whipped cream-and-cookies icebox cake but with an added strawberry flavor twist.
Carrot Cake Cheesecake
Recipe: Carrot Cake Cheesecake
Combining two carrot cake and cheesecake to create a tender and delectable mile-high cake.
Strawberry Lemonade Pie
Recipe: Strawberry Lemonade Pie
This sweet and refreshing pie will be the ultimate winner at the dessert table.
Lady Baltimore Cake
Recipe: Lady Baltimore Cake
With a rich frosting and extra delicate cake texture, this white cake is one-of-a-kind.
Pineapple Pie
Recipe: Pineapple Pie
Try baking up this sweet, Mexican-inspired dessert—you won't be sorry.
Vanilla Macarons
Recipe: Vanilla Macarons
Macarons are delightful and stunning; grace your Easter spread with these vanilla treats.
Coconut Cream Cake
Recipe: Coconut Cream Cake
A Southern Easter favorite, this gorgeous white cake is garnished with toasted coconut shavings.
7UP Bundt Cake
Recipe: 7UP Bundt Cake
This 7UP recipe may just be one of the most iconic ways that soda is used in baked goods.
Apricot-Almond Coffee Cake
Recipe: Apricot-Almond Coffee Cake
Apricot preserves offer traditional coffee cake a sweet twist that's topped off with slivered almond and a vanilla glaze.
Hot Cross Buns
Recipe: Hot Cross Buns
What says Easter more than Hot Cross Buns? These baked goodies aren't too sweet, making them a great dessert or even a wonderful brunch addition.
Caramelized Banana Pudding
Recipe: Caramelized Banana Pudding
Caramelize the bananas in brown sugar, cinnamon, and butter to make this dessert even more irresistible.
Easy Coconut Macaroons
Recipe: Easy Coconut Macaroons
Perfect for any occasion large or small, these finger desserts couldn't be easier to whip together thanks to a short ingredient list.
Lemon-Olive Oil Cake with Whipped Mascarpone
Recipe: Lemon-Olive Oil Cake with Whipped Mascarpone
The extra-virgin olive oil gives this cake a moist, tender crumb much like a pound cake while the cornmeal adds a bit of toasty flavor and texture.
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Eggs
Recipe: Chocolate-Peanut Butter Eggs
These homemade chocolate peanut butter treats will rival the likes of any store-bought ones. Add signature piping to each for even more festive decor.
Layered Peeps-Crispy Treats
Recipe: Layered Peeps-Crispy Treats
Grab four different colors of peeps and 6 cups of rice crispy treats and you're on your way to creating the most playful and crunchy Easter dessert on your table.