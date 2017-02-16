Why Southern Ladies Don't Use Cocktail Straws

"Signs of a Proper Upbringing" mentions one of those funny social etiquette rules that it's impolite to drink from a cocktail straw. This caused a lot of ire on Facebook. We got lots of questions about why you should remove it from your drink. "Is it because it's likely to go up your nostril?" (Good thought, Bonnie.). Celeste Lawler rightly muses that that cocktail straws and coffee stirrers are very similar and maybe they should be used for stirring. Ding, ding! But that raised a whole other litany of questions: "What do you do with your cocktail straw if it can't stay in your drink?" Drop it on the ground? That doesn't feel right. When you're dressed for cocktails milling about with a clutch in one hand, an hors'd'oeuvre in another, what are your going to do with this straw? Litter? Stuff it in your date's pocket? Put it in your cleavage? No, no, and still no. Read below, we've got the situation handled: