30 Cupcake Recipes That'll Make Any Day Sweeter

We like to think of cupcakes as the sweetest little bites that turn our favorite layer cakes into an individualized moment that can be shared, transported, and snacked on little by little without making a mess by cutting slices. You can drop one or two off to neighbors and friends or let your family grab and go as they please—there are a lot of reasons why cupcakes are appealing for any baker, starting with being the cutest tiny treat and ending with offering everyone a bite of personalized joy just for them.

Whether you're sweet on citrus, in love with all things chocolate, or fancy yourself a coconut fanatic, we've collected our most decadent and popular cupcake recipes for you to read through now and enjoy with friends and family later. Go ahead and take a big bite—you deserve it!