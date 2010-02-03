30 Cupcake Recipes That'll Make Any Day Sweeter

By Southern Living Editors
Updated September 10, 2020
Credit: Victor Protasio

We like to think of cupcakes as the sweetest little bites that turn our favorite layer cakes into an individualized moment that can be shared, transported, and snacked on little by little without making a mess by cutting slices. You can drop one or two off to neighbors and friends or let your family grab and go as they please—there are a lot of reasons why cupcakes are appealing for any baker, starting with being the cutest tiny treat and ending with offering everyone a bite of personalized joy just for them. 

Whether you're sweet on citrus, in love with all things chocolate, or fancy yourself a coconut fanatic, we've collected our most decadent and popular cupcake recipes for you to read through now and enjoy with friends and family later. Go ahead and take a big bite—you deserve it!

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cupcakes

Credit: Victor Protasio, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cupcakes 

Go ahead and bake a second batch. These cupcakes take our favorite indulgent flavor duo to new heights, and we guarantee they'll be gone in a flash.

Cheerwine Cherry Cupcakes with Cherry-Swirl Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Cheerwine Cherry Cupcakes with Cherry-Swirl Frosting

We're bringing the classic cherry-flavored Southern soda to the baking zone with these Cheerwine-infused cupcakes made with boxed cake mix before being topped with a statement-making swirl frosting. 

Strawberry-Lemonade Cupcakes

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Strawberry-Lemonade Cupcakes

It may start with a box of cake mix, but this sunny-day dessert is anything but ordinary. 

German Chocolate Cupcakes

Credit: Photographer: Alison Miksch Food Stylist: Erin Merhar Prop Stylist: Prissy Lee

Recipe: German Chocolate Cupcakes

The most indulgent layer cake got a teeny-tiny makeover that somehow makes each bite taste that much more full of chocolatey, coconut-flavored indulgence. 

Key Lime Cupcakes

Credit: Photographer and props: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Key Lime Cupcakes 

Add a touch of sunshine to your dessert table. This twist on our favorite pie everything we love about the hallmark dessert, but without the extra cooling and chilling time. 

Rose Petal Cupcakes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Rose Petal Cupcakes

You'd have no idea that these pretty cupcakes start with boxed white cake mix, before being finished with easy vanilla buttercream and rose petals that can be coordinated with your party theme. 

Margarita Cupcakes

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Margarita Cupcakes

Whether you serve it poolside or whip up a batch just because, this summery dessert will put you in a vacation state of mind in just one bite. 

Sunflower Cupcakes

Credit: Photographer: Alison Miksch Food Stylist: Erin Merhar Prop Stylist: Prissy Lee

Recipe: Sunflower Cupcakes

Nothing could brighten up someone's day like a batch of sunflower-themed cupcakes that start with a box of cake mix.

Mixed Berry Cheesecake Cupcakes

Credit: Photographer: Alison Miksch Food Stylist: Erin Merhar Prop Stylist: Prissy Lee

Recipe: Mixed Berry Cheesecake Cupcakes

Like miniature cheesecakes topped with fluffy whipped cream and mixed berries, these cupcakes make the most adorable centerpiece for a party or shower.

Lemon Cupcakes with Raspberry Buttercream

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Lemon Cupcakes with Raspberry Buttercream

Lemon and raspberry are two flavors that make a heavenly match, and this recipe is topped with fresh fruit for a charming finishing touch. 

Ultimate Chocolate Cupcakes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Ultimate Chocolate Cupcakes

Chocolate on chocolate on chocolate—and that is a cupcake combination we can get behind. Both unsweetened baking chocolate and semisweet baking chocolate are mixed into the batter, and the frosting is also decadently chocolate-flavored. 

Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges

Turns out, the Southern-favorite cake—typically flavored with pineapple, pecans, banana, and cinnamon—is even more delicious in cupcake form, and the candied pineapple wedges make them occasion-worthy in seconds. 

Beet Red Velvet Cupcakes

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Beet Red Velvet Cupcakes

You can forget all about the food dye with these beet-dyed red velvet cupcakes with cream cheese frosting that don't even taste like there is a vegetable in the room.

Flourless Chocolate Cupcakes

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Flourless Chocolate Cupcakes

The less flour, the more decadent—that's how we see these light soufflé-like cupcakes. We suggest topping with a scoop of your favorite ice cream (we are partial to fudge ripple!) and a drizzle of caramel sauce, homemade or store-bought. 

Easter Birds' Nest Coconut Cupcakes

Credit: Cedric Angeles; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Easter Birds' Nest Coconut Cupcakes

Have you seen anything cuter to have at the egg hunt? Classic coconut cupcakes with a coconut-cream cheese frosting make a festive treat as it is, but these are topped with small candy eggs for extra cheer. 

Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes

Don't expect any artificial flavoring or colors in this recipe, which features a super airy strawberry cupcake topped with frosting made with freeze-dried strawberries and cream cheese.

Ice Cream Cone Cupcakes

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Stylist: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey

Recipe: Ice Cream Cone Cupcakes

Say hello to the birthday dessert that everyone will love. A mix between ice cream cones and cupcakes, this recipe starts with boxed cake mix baked into an ice cream cone and is topped with a chocolate-cream cheese frosting and festive rainbow sprinkles. 

Red, White, and Blueberry-Filled Cupcakes

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Red, White, and Blueberry-Filled Cupcakes

The tangy cream cheese icing alone is enough to have you coming back for more, but we can't help but love the jammy fruit surprise in the middle of each cupcake. 

Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes

Capture autumn in cupcake form with these warm spiced cupcakes topped with a to-die-for pumpkin frosting. 

Bunny Butt Cupcakes

Recipe: Bunny Butt Cupcakes

Easter lunch just got a whole lot cuter with cupcakes topped with "bunny butts," which are actually donut holes coated in candy melts and coconut flakes. 

Pineapple Upside Down Cupcakes

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pineapple Upside Down Cupcakes

Everyone's favorite classic skillet cake got a petite makeover made in a muffin pan in lieu of a cast-iron skillet. You get all the caramelized pineapple flavor in an individualized form. 

Dreamsicle Cupcakes with Lighthouse Ice Cream Cones

Credit: Emily Mingledorff, Pie Crust & Pixie Dust

Recipe: Dreamsicle Cupcakes with Lighthouse Ice Cream Cones

Who doesn't love creamy, citrusy Dreamsicle? These patriotic cupcakes are packed with Dreamsicle flavor and topped with royal icing-decorated ice cream cone "lighthouses." 

Chocolate-Key Lime Cupcake Pies

Recipe: Chocolate-Key Lime Cupcake Pies

This cupcake version of a chocolate-key lime pie is an ideal pick-up dessert for entertaining, featuring a crumb crust with chocolate wafers and cream cheese mixture with fresh Key lime juice. 

Mini King Cake Cupcakes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Mini King Cake Cupcakes

Mardi Gras made bite-sized. Spiced batter is baked into a yeasty roll-like cupcake that you finish with the quintessential vanilla glaze and tri-colored sprinkles. 

Toasted Coconut-Pecan Cupcakes with Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Toasted Coconut-Pecan Cupcakes with Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting

Expect an explosion of coconut flavor with these rich cupcakes made with coconut milk, coconut extract, and sweetened flaked coconut. Toasted pecans are the perfect nutty touch to offset the sweetness.

Lane Cupcakes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Lane Cupcakes

Inspired by the iconic Southern layer cake that bears the same name, these Lane Cupcakes will take you on a nostalgic trip to vintage cake heaven.

Mummy Cupcakes

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Mummy Cupcakes

A spooky makeover for yellow cupcakes with store-bought frosting are just what the Halloween witch ordered. You can use a Ziploc bag with the tip cut off to pipe on the "mummy wraps," easy peasy. 

Lemon Sherbet Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Lemon Sherbet Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting

These citrus treats are too good to keep to yourself. Make an extra batch and bring to a friend for the sweetest surprise.

Pineapple-Coconut Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Vanessa McNeil Rocchio

Recipe: Pineapple-Coconut Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting

Make birds' nests with malted milk balls and a mouthwatering combination of pineapple and coconut flavors.

Fresh Citrus Cupcakes

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Fresh Citrus Cupcakes

Sweet citrus flavor is packed into each bite of this orange buttercream-topped cake. These fruity cupcakes are refreshing to serve all spring and summer. 

