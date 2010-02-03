30 Cupcake Recipes That'll Make Any Day Sweeter
We like to think of cupcakes as the sweetest little bites that turn our favorite layer cakes into an individualized moment that can be shared, transported, and snacked on little by little without making a mess by cutting slices. You can drop one or two off to neighbors and friends or let your family grab and go as they please—there are a lot of reasons why cupcakes are appealing for any baker, starting with being the cutest tiny treat and ending with offering everyone a bite of personalized joy just for them.
Whether you're sweet on citrus, in love with all things chocolate, or fancy yourself a coconut fanatic, we've collected our most decadent and popular cupcake recipes for you to read through now and enjoy with friends and family later. Go ahead and take a big bite—you deserve it!
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cupcakes
Go ahead and bake a second batch. These cupcakes take our favorite indulgent flavor duo to new heights, and we guarantee they'll be gone in a flash.
Cheerwine Cherry Cupcakes with Cherry-Swirl Frosting
We're bringing the classic cherry-flavored Southern soda to the baking zone with these Cheerwine-infused cupcakes made with boxed cake mix before being topped with a statement-making swirl frosting.
Strawberry-Lemonade Cupcakes
It may start with a box of cake mix, but this sunny-day dessert is anything but ordinary.
German Chocolate Cupcakes
The most indulgent layer cake got a teeny-tiny makeover that somehow makes each bite taste that much more full of chocolatey, coconut-flavored indulgence.
Key Lime Cupcakes
Add a touch of sunshine to your dessert table. This twist on our favorite pie everything we love about the hallmark dessert, but without the extra cooling and chilling time.
Rose Petal Cupcakes
You'd have no idea that these pretty cupcakes start with boxed white cake mix, before being finished with easy vanilla buttercream and rose petals that can be coordinated with your party theme.
Margarita Cupcakes
Whether you serve it poolside or whip up a batch just because, this summery dessert will put you in a vacation state of mind in just one bite.
Sunflower Cupcakes
Nothing could brighten up someone's day like a batch of sunflower-themed cupcakes that start with a box of cake mix.
Mixed Berry Cheesecake Cupcakes
Like miniature cheesecakes topped with fluffy whipped cream and mixed berries, these cupcakes make the most adorable centerpiece for a party or shower.
Lemon Cupcakes with Raspberry Buttercream
Lemon and raspberry are two flavors that make a heavenly match, and this recipe is topped with fresh fruit for a charming finishing touch.
Ultimate Chocolate Cupcakes
Chocolate on chocolate on chocolate—and that is a cupcake combination we can get behind. Both unsweetened baking chocolate and semisweet baking chocolate are mixed into the batter, and the frosting is also decadently chocolate-flavored.
Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges
Turns out, the Southern-favorite cake—typically flavored with pineapple, pecans, banana, and cinnamon—is even more delicious in cupcake form, and the candied pineapple wedges make them occasion-worthy in seconds.
Beet Red Velvet Cupcakes
You can forget all about the food dye with these beet-dyed red velvet cupcakes with cream cheese frosting that don't even taste like there is a vegetable in the room.
Flourless Chocolate Cupcakes
The less flour, the more decadent—that's how we see these light soufflé-like cupcakes. We suggest topping with a scoop of your favorite ice cream (we are partial to fudge ripple!) and a drizzle of caramel sauce, homemade or store-bought.
Easter Birds' Nest Coconut Cupcakes
Have you seen anything cuter to have at the egg hunt? Classic coconut cupcakes with a coconut-cream cheese frosting make a festive treat as it is, but these are topped with small candy eggs for extra cheer.
Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes
Don't expect any artificial flavoring or colors in this recipe, which features a super airy strawberry cupcake topped with frosting made with freeze-dried strawberries and cream cheese.
Ice Cream Cone Cupcakes
Say hello to the birthday dessert that everyone will love. A mix between ice cream cones and cupcakes, this recipe starts with boxed cake mix baked into an ice cream cone and is topped with a chocolate-cream cheese frosting and festive rainbow sprinkles.
Red, White, and Blueberry-Filled Cupcakes
The tangy cream cheese icing alone is enough to have you coming back for more, but we can't help but love the jammy fruit surprise in the middle of each cupcake.
Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes
Capture autumn in cupcake form with these warm spiced cupcakes topped with a to-die-for pumpkin frosting.
Bunny Butt Cupcakes
Easter lunch just got a whole lot cuter with cupcakes topped with "bunny butts," which are actually donut holes coated in candy melts and coconut flakes.
Pineapple Upside Down Cupcakes
Everyone's favorite classic skillet cake got a petite makeover made in a muffin pan in lieu of a cast-iron skillet. You get all the caramelized pineapple flavor in an individualized form.
Dreamsicle Cupcakes with Lighthouse Ice Cream Cones
Who doesn't love creamy, citrusy Dreamsicle? These patriotic cupcakes are packed with Dreamsicle flavor and topped with royal icing-decorated ice cream cone "lighthouses."
Chocolate-Key Lime Cupcake Pies
This cupcake version of a chocolate-key lime pie is an ideal pick-up dessert for entertaining, featuring a crumb crust with chocolate wafers and cream cheese mixture with fresh Key lime juice.
Mini King Cake Cupcakes
Mardi Gras made bite-sized. Spiced batter is baked into a yeasty roll-like cupcake that you finish with the quintessential vanilla glaze and tri-colored sprinkles.
Toasted Coconut-Pecan Cupcakes with Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting
Expect an explosion of coconut flavor with these rich cupcakes made with coconut milk, coconut extract, and sweetened flaked coconut. Toasted pecans are the perfect nutty touch to offset the sweetness.
Lane Cupcakes
Inspired by the iconic Southern layer cake that bears the same name, these Lane Cupcakes will take you on a nostalgic trip to vintage cake heaven.
Mummy Cupcakes
A spooky makeover for yellow cupcakes with store-bought frosting are just what the Halloween witch ordered. You can use a Ziploc bag with the tip cut off to pipe on the "mummy wraps," easy peasy.
Lemon Sherbet Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting
These citrus treats are too good to keep to yourself. Make an extra batch and bring to a friend for the sweetest surprise.
Pineapple-Coconut Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting
Make birds' nests with malted milk balls and a mouthwatering combination of pineapple and coconut flavors.
Fresh Citrus Cupcakes
Sweet citrus flavor is packed into each bite of this orange buttercream-topped cake. These fruity cupcakes are refreshing to serve all spring and summer.