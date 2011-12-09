35 To-Die-For Cheesecake Recipes for Every Occasion
Death by cheesecake isn't likely—but it wouldn't be the worst way to go, especially if you're digging into one of our smooth and creamy cheesecake recipes. When we really want to impress, baking a cheesecake is one of our go-to tactics. We've got a cheesecake that's right for every occasion, whether you're baking for the holidays, a special dinner party, or just to satisfy a weeknight cheesecake craving. If you're hosting a crowd, we've got big-batch cheesecake recipes or mini cheesecake recipes for easy serving. Whether you prefer rich chocolate or fresh fruit, we have the perfect cheesecake for you. Over the holidays, our Chocolate Truffle Cheesecake or Peppermint Cheesecake are excellent crowd-pleasers; in the spring, our Lemon Bar Cheesecake is tart and refreshing. Take your pick from these creative cheesecake recipes, including Banana Pudding Cheesecake, Oreo Cheesecake, and Mixed Berry Cheesecake Cupcakes. Our easy cheesecake recipes will become staples in your dessert recipe rotation.
Petite Blueberry Cheesecakes
As pretty as petits fours, these luscious little two-bite gems can be finished with any kind of berry or preserves. Get ahead, and bake the cheesecakes in advance. After baking, they'll freeze up to one month. Thaw and top with preserves and fruit before serving.
Lemon Bar Cheesecake
This indulgent recipe marries two delicious desserts: lemon bars and cheesecake. Using a dark springform pan ensures a golden brown crust on this tart dessert recipe without having to bake before adding the filling.
Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cheesecake
Our Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cheesecake isn't complete without a thick layer of ganache on top to pay homage to its inspiration.
Banana Pudding Cheesecake
This sinfully sweet dessert is the perfect blend of fresh bananas, creamy cheesecake, and crunchy vanilla wafers.
Chocolate Truffle Cheesecake
Let this elegant chocolate cheesecake be the centerpiece of your holiday tablescape featuring a gorgeous white chocolate snowflake in the center.
Pumpkin-Pecan Cheesecake
Test Kitchen Professional Pam Lolley combined the flavors of three favorites—pumpkin pie, pecan pie, and cheesecake—to create this luscious holiday dessert.
Crème Brûlée Cheesecake
This dreamy cheesecake recipe combines two of our favorite desserts for a beautiful result you can make all year long.
Oreo Cheesecake
This kid-friendly cheesecake recipe uses Oreos in the crust, the filling, and the topping to ensure you get a little Oreo goodness in every bite.
Dreamy Lemon Cheesecake
This ultra-smooth cheesecake recipe comes by its name honestly—we're still dreaming about it long after our first taste.
Cheesecake Cookies
This vintage cookie recipe will be a hit at the Christmas cookie swap.
Instant Pot Double Chocolate Cheesecake
You already know your Instant Pot has dinner covered, but you'll be blown away by what it can do with dessert.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Tart with Honey Swiss Meringue
Your fall and Thanksgiving guests won't miss the pumpkin pie with this incredible cheesecake tart on the table.
Red Velvet Cheesecake
If you love both red velvet cake and cheesecake, this perfect sweet-meets-rich-meets-creamy concoction is bound to be your new favorite dessert.
Star-Spangled Cheesecake
Your Fourth of July party's finale fireworks can't compete with this star-studded, big-batch cheesecake recipe.
Red Velvet Cheesecake-Vanilla Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
This dessert sandwiches a dreamy white cake between two red velvet cheesecakes for the most stunning cake you may ever make.
Carrot Cake Cheesecake
This wonderfully spiced cheesecake sits on top of a thick layer of carrot cake for your new favorite way to enjoy carrot cake.
Double-Decker Pecan Cheesecake Pie
Pecan Pie and cheesecake meet in beautiful harmony with this dessert that we'll surely be serving at Thanksgiving from now on.
Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars
If you want to serve cheesecake to your Memorial Day or Fourth of July crowd but a single pie dish won't feed everyone, these delectable cheesecake bars will do the trick.
Butter Pecan Cheesecake
Although the rich butter pecan sauce really steals the show, you'll be amazed by the silky-smooth texture of this Butter Pecan Cheesecake.
Toffee S'mores Cheesecake
Three incredible layers of toffee cheesecake, chocolate cheesecake, and golden-brown marshmallows sit atop this classic graham cracker crust, making this dish irresistible to kids and adults alike.
Bourbon-Praline Cheesecake
If pralines are your favorite candy, you'll love this cheesecake topped with a gooey mixture of bourbon, pecans, and brown sugar. The dark brown sugar gives each layer a deep sweetness, and the bourbon takes it to another level.
Peach Cobbler Cheesecake
Some things are worth waiting for—at the top of that list is our Peach Cobbler Cheesecake.
Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake
This creamy cheesecake is nestled in a buttery shortbread crust and surrounded by fluffy lady fingers. Top it with fresh strawberries and homemade whipped cream to make it even prettier and more delicious.
Coconut Cheesecake Squares
There's no better cure for the wistful vacation blues than a batch of these dreamy bars; their not-so-subtle notes of coconut, lemon, and lime will transport you right to the tropics.
Peppermint Cheesecake
Decadent chocolate and peppermint fuse together to create a cool treat.
Cheesecake Crescent Rolls
Cheesecake for breakfast anyone? Crescent rolls make the perfect top and bottom crust on this creative rendition.
Blueberry Mini Cheesecakes
This recipe makes the most of fresh berries, accentuating the blueberry flavor with bright lemon zest.
Baklava Cheesecake
In addition to a walnut crust, each slice of this indulgent cheesecake includes a surprise serving of baklava.
Mixed Berry Cheesecake Cupcakes
Use whatever berries are seasonally available when making these cupcakes. A batch yields 12 and only takes 25 minutes of hands-on time.
Mini Cranberry-Cheesecake Pies
Add a pop of color to any table with these festive cheesecake pies.
Mississippi Mud Cheesecake
This iconic Southern desert is transformed into a cheesecake. The chocolate, pecan, and marshmallow combination is a creamy, irresistible delight.
Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes
Be sure to use pumpkin puree—not pumpkin pie mix—for this fall favorite.
Cheesecake Tarts
These single-serve cheesecake tarts are pretty and light for a bridal or baby shower.
Ambrosia Cheesecake
The flavors of classic Ambrosia Salad get a makeover in this creamy cheesecake.
Peach-Ricotta Cheesecake with Pecan Crust
Georgia-favorite peaches and pecans star in this summery cheesecake recipe.