35 To-Die-For Cheesecake Recipes for Every Occasion

By Southern Living Editors Updated July 17, 2022
Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Death by cheesecake isn't likely—but it wouldn't be the worst way to go, especially if you're digging into one of our smooth and creamy cheesecake recipes. When we really want to impress, baking a cheesecake is one of our go-to tactics. We've got a cheesecake that's right for every occasion, whether you're baking for the holidays, a special dinner party, or just to satisfy a weeknight cheesecake craving. If you're hosting a crowd, we've got big-batch cheesecake recipes or mini cheesecake recipes for easy serving. Whether you prefer rich chocolate or fresh fruit, we have the perfect cheesecake for you. Over the holidays, our Chocolate Truffle Cheesecake or Peppermint Cheesecake are excellent crowd-pleasers; in the spring, our Lemon Bar Cheesecake is tart and refreshing. Take your pick from these creative cheesecake recipes, including Banana Pudding Cheesecake, Oreo Cheesecake, and Mixed Berry Cheesecake Cupcakes. Our easy cheesecake recipes will become staples in your dessert recipe rotation.

Start Slideshow

1 of 35

Petite Blueberry Cheesecakes

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Petite Blueberry Cheesecakes

As pretty as petits fours, these luscious little two-bite gems can be finished with any kind of berry or preserves. Get ahead, and bake the cheesecakes in advance. After baking, they'll freeze up to one month. Thaw and top with preserves and fruit before serving.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 35

Lemon Bar Cheesecake

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lemon Bar Cheesecake

This indulgent recipe marries two delicious desserts: lemon bars and cheesecake. Using a dark springform pan ensures a golden brown crust on this tart dessert recipe without having to bake before adding the filling.

3 of 35

Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cheesecake

Credit: Photographer: Will Dickey Prop Stylist: Missie Crawford Food Stylist: Erin Merhar

Recipe: Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cheesecake

Our Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cheesecake isn't complete without a thick layer of ganache on top to pay homage to its inspiration.

Advertisement

4 of 35

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Banana Pudding Cheesecake

This sinfully sweet dessert is the perfect blend of fresh bananas, creamy cheesecake, and crunchy vanilla wafers.

5 of 35

Chocolate Truffle Cheesecake

Credit: Jim Franco

Recipe: Chocolate Truffle Cheesecake

Let this elegant chocolate cheesecake be the centerpiece of your holiday tablescape featuring a gorgeous white chocolate snowflake in the center.

6 of 35

Pumpkin-Pecan Cheesecake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Pumpkin-Pecan Cheesecake

Test Kitchen Professional Pam Lolley combined the flavors of three favorites—pumpkin pie, pecan pie, and cheesecake—to create this luscious holiday dessert.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 35

Crème Brûlée Cheesecake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Crème Brûlée Cheesecake

This dreamy cheesecake recipe combines two of our favorite desserts for a beautiful result you can make all year long.

8 of 35

Oreo Cheesecake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Oreo Cheesecake

This kid-friendly cheesecake recipe uses Oreos in the crust, the filling, and the topping to ensure you get a little Oreo goodness in every bite.

9 of 35

Dreamy Lemon Cheesecake

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Dreamy Lemon Cheesecake

This ultra-smooth cheesecake recipe comes by its name honestly—we're still dreaming about it long after our first taste.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 35

Cheesecake Cookies

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Cheesecake Cookies

This vintage cookie recipe will be a hit at the Christmas cookie swap.

11 of 35

Instant Pot Double Chocolate Cheesecake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Instant Pot Double Chocolate Cheesecake

You already know your Instant Pot has dinner covered, but you'll be blown away by what it can do with dessert.

12 of 35

Pumpkin Cheesecake Tart with Honey Swiss Meringue

Credit: Jody Horton

Recipe: Pumpkin Cheesecake Tart with Honey Swiss Meringue

Your fall and Thanksgiving guests won't miss the pumpkin pie with this incredible cheesecake tart on the table.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 35

Red Velvet Cheesecake

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Red Velvet Cheesecake

If you love both red velvet cake and cheesecake, this perfect sweet-meets-rich-meets-creamy concoction is bound to be your new favorite dessert.

14 of 35

Star-Spangled Cheesecake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Star-Spangled Cheesecake

Your Fourth of July party's finale fireworks can't compete with this star-studded, big-batch cheesecake recipe.

15 of 35

Red Velvet Cheesecake-Vanilla Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Red Velvet Cheesecake-Vanilla Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

This dessert sandwiches a dreamy white cake between two red velvet cheesecakes for the most stunning cake you may ever make.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 35

Carrot Cake Cheesecake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Carrot Cake Cheesecake

This wonderfully spiced cheesecake sits on top of a thick layer of carrot cake for your new favorite way to enjoy carrot cake.

17 of 35

Double-Decker Pecan Cheesecake Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Double-Decker Pecan Cheesecake Pie

Pecan Pie and cheesecake meet in beautiful harmony with this dessert that we'll surely be serving at Thanksgiving from now on.

18 of 35

Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars

If you want to serve cheesecake to your Memorial Day or Fourth of July crowd but a single pie dish won't feed everyone, these delectable cheesecake bars will do the trick.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 35

Butter Pecan Cheesecake

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch, prop styling: Prissy Lee, food styling: Erin Merhar

Recipe: Butter Pecan Cheesecake 

Although the rich butter pecan sauce really steals the show, you'll be amazed by the silky-smooth texture of this Butter Pecan Cheesecake.

20 of 35

Toffee S'mores Cheesecake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Toffee S'mores Cheesecake

Three incredible layers of toffee cheesecake, chocolate cheesecake, and golden-brown marshmallows sit atop this classic graham cracker crust, making this dish irresistible to kids and adults alike.

21 of 35

Bourbon-Praline Cheesecake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop styling: Lydia Pursell

Recipe: Bourbon-Praline Cheesecake

If pralines are your favorite candy, you'll love this cheesecake topped with a gooey mixture of bourbon, pecans, and brown sugar. The dark brown sugar gives each layer a deep sweetness, and the bourbon takes it to another level.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 35

Peach Cobbler Cheesecake

Credit: Photography and Styling: Sarah Epperson

Recipe: Peach Cobbler Cheesecake

Some things are worth waiting for—at the top of that list is our Peach Cobbler Cheesecake.

23 of 35

Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake

Credit: Photography and Styling: Sarah Epperson

Recipe: Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake

This creamy cheesecake is nestled in a buttery shortbread crust and surrounded by fluffy lady fingers. Top it with fresh strawberries and homemade whipped cream to make it even prettier and more delicious.

24 of 35

Coconut Cheesecake Squares

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Coconut Cheesecake Squares

There's no better cure for the wistful vacation blues than a batch of these dreamy bars; their not-so-subtle notes of coconut, lemon, and lime will transport you right to the tropics.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 35

Peppermint Cheesecake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Peppermint Cheesecake

Decadent chocolate and peppermint fuse together to create a cool treat. 

26 of 35

Cheesecake Crescent Rolls

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Cheesecake Crescent Rolls

Cheesecake for breakfast anyone? Crescent rolls make the perfect top and bottom crust on this creative rendition.

27 of 35

Blueberry Mini Cheesecakes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Blueberry Mini Cheesecakes

This recipe makes the most of fresh berries, accentuating the blueberry flavor with bright lemon zest.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 35

Baklava Cheesecake

Recipe: Baklava Cheesecake

In addition to a walnut crust, each slice of this indulgent cheesecake includes a surprise serving of baklava.

29 of 35

Mixed Berry Cheesecake Cupcakes

Credit: Photographer: Alison Miksch Food Stylist: Erin Merhar Prop Stylist: Prissy Lee

Recipe: Mixed Berry Cheesecake Cupcakes

Use whatever berries are seasonally available when making these cupcakes. A batch yields 12 and only takes 25 minutes of hands-on time. 

30 of 35

Mini Cranberry-Cheesecake Pies

Credit: David Malosh; Prop Styling: Robyn Glaser; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero

Recipe: Mini Cranberry-Cheesecake Pies

Add a pop of color to any table with these festive cheesecake pies.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 35

Mississippi Mud Cheesecake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Mississippi Mud Cheesecake

This iconic Southern desert is transformed into a cheesecake. The chocolate, pecan, and marshmallow combination is a creamy, irresistible delight. 

32 of 35

Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes

Credit: Photographer: Alison Miksch Food Stylist: Erin Merhar Prop Stylist: Prissy Lee

Recipe: Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes

Be sure to use pumpkin puree—not pumpkin pie mix—for this fall favorite. 

33 of 35

Cheesecake Tarts

Credit: Van Chaplin

Recipe: Cheesecake Tarts

These single-serve cheesecake tarts are pretty and light for a bridal or baby shower.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 35

Ambrosia Cheesecake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Giulietta Pinna; Food Styling: Ali Ramee

Recipe: Ambrosia Cheesecake

The flavors of classic Ambrosia Salad get a makeover in this creamy cheesecake.

35 of 35

Peach-Ricotta Cheesecake with Pecan Crust

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Peach-Ricotta Cheesecake with Pecan Crust

Georgia-favorite peaches and pecans star in this summery cheesecake recipe.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors