Coleslaw Recipes that Pair with Any Meal

Tart, sweet, creamy, crunchy—there's so much to love when it comes to slaw. With coleslaw recipes that use a host of fresh, diced veggies, like Creamy Fennel-and-Radish Slaw and Creamy Broccoli Slaw, plus traditional recipes, like Simple Slaw, there's a recipe in here for any type of coleslaw you could be craving. Whether you're preparing a coleslaw recipe to go with your next cookout main course or serving up some delicious seafood, we've covered all the variations imaginable. Most of these coleslaw recipes are quick and easy to make with just a few ingredients. While some of the real showstoppers, like our Permanent Slaw, do take a moment to prepare, we promise the wait is worth it. So go ahead, dig in to these delicious, creamy, and fresh coleslaw recipes.