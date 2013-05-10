Coleslaw Recipes that Pair with Any Meal
Tart, sweet, creamy, crunchy—there's so much to love when it comes to slaw. With coleslaw recipes that use a host of fresh, diced veggies, like Creamy Fennel-and-Radish Slaw and Creamy Broccoli Slaw, plus traditional recipes, like Simple Slaw, there's a recipe in here for any type of coleslaw you could be craving. Whether you're preparing a coleslaw recipe to go with your next cookout main course or serving up some delicious seafood, we've covered all the variations imaginable. Most of these coleslaw recipes are quick and easy to make with just a few ingredients. While some of the real showstoppers, like our Permanent Slaw, do take a moment to prepare, we promise the wait is worth it. So go ahead, dig in to these delicious, creamy, and fresh coleslaw recipes.
Creamy Fennel-and-Radish Slaw
The mixture of angel hair coleslaw and thinly sliced radishes in this recipe makes a delicious, fresh, and crunchy slaw.
Spicy Pineapple Slaw
The fresh pineapple, jalapeños, and Fresno chiles give this slaw a sweet and spicy flavor.
Creamy Broccoli Slaw
The secret ingredient to this slaw mix is the lemon juice which keeps everything vibrant and fresh. Add grilled chicken to this recipe to turn it into a filling main meal.
Brussels Sprout Slaw with Pecans and Pomegranate Seeds
While this slaw recipe may sound like a tasty holiday side dish, we think it could be perfect for any night that you're craving a light, sweet-and-salty side. For additional flavor, toast the nuts before adding them to the slaw.
Apple-Cranberry Coleslaw
We love the seasonal flavors in this slaw recipe. It's an ideal side for a tailgate, but we also wouldn't blame you if you whipped it up to pair with your favorite sandwich. We used bottled dressing to make the process even faster, but you can also make your own.
Brussels Sprout Slaw with Apples and Pecans
Say hello to your new favorite slaw recipe. This slaw has everything – salty taste from parmesan cheese and pecans, sweet bitterness from apples, and a delicious crunch from finely chopped brussels sprouts. Yep, coleslaw dreams do come true.
Quick Pickled Slaw
Fresh veggies meet a mildly acidic dressing in this 15-minute slaw recipe.
Smoky Brussels Sprout Slaw
This slaw recipe has a unique twist to it: bonito flakes. You can find bonito at your local Asian market. It offers a smoky undertone to the slaw meeting the sweetness of the pomegranate seeds and the citrus from the lime.
Freezer Coleslaw
This coleslaw recipe is definitely not the fastest to prepare, but we promise it's worth the wait. The veggies stay crunchy longer and the dressing on it is simple but oh-so-delicious.
Brussels Sprout-and-Leek Slaw with Bacon and Pecans
Brussels sprouts and bacon are the ultimate duo. This slaw recipe is simple to make with a few ingredients, and it works well for a casual weeknight supper or even a dinner party with friends.
Permanent Slaw
Permanent Slaw gets its name from the time it takes for the apple cider vinegar dressing to soak into the fresh, thinly sliced vegetables. The longer it sits, the better it gets.
Simple Slaw
With a name like that, you know this recipe is going to be easy. Who knew a bag of slaw mix could get you so far and offer such delicious results.
Spicy Pepper Jelly Coleslaw
You could say we kicked things up a notch with the heat coming from this coleslaw. Spicy pepper jelly and cayenne pepper are cut by the lime juice for a slaw that's different and leaves everyone asking for seconds.
Leftover Roasted Vegetable Slaw
Leftovers happen. Rather than eating them in their original form, we like to whip one meal up into another delicious option. This slaw can be made with whatever leftover veggies you have, and you probably already have all the ingredients for the dressing in your pantry.
Creamy Spring Vegetable Slaw
This slaw is perfect for warm summer cookouts. The colorful veggies mix with a unique sour cream-and-dill dressing for a refreshing and healthy summer slaw.
Pickled Watermelon Rind Slaw
You only need a few ingredients to whip up Pickled Watermelon Rind Slaw. We think it pairs perfectly with any salty-sweet meal, but it's also so good that it could be eaten as a snack on its own.
Pineapple-Pepper Slaw
Fresh pineapple is a great ingredient to incorporate in staple recipes. We love the mixture of sweet pineapple paired with the acidity from the lime juice, and the spice of the jalapeño chile in this recipe.
Carrot-and-Cabbage Slaw with Sunflower Seeds
You really can eat the rainbow with this slaw recipe. With ingredients that are available year-round, you'll want to make this carrot-and-cabbage slaw over and over.
Pickled Okra Slaw
We think this Pickled Okra Slaw is enjoyed best with Hot Sauce Fried Chicken, but you could enjoy it with any meal you like.
Green Tomato Slaw
This Green Tomato Slaw can be whipped up in minutes with a few fresh ingredients. It pairs well with crab cakes or whatever seafood you'd prefer!