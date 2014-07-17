22 Cold Pasta Salads That Will Be a Hit All Summer Long
You can always bet there will be a cool pasta salad on a potluck side dish lineup. With colorful summer veggies and bright vinaigrettes, these pasta salad recipes will be a hit with your family. Mix and match these fresh, vibrant pasta salad recipes with any summer chicken, beef, pork or seafood dish. These recipes are the ultimate make-ahead food for warm weather. You can pop them in the fridge and pull them out when your hungry summertime crowd starts calling. Some of our cold pasta salad recipes make full meals thanks to the inclusion of proteins like chicken or tuna, while others are prime time sides for seasonal entrees like juicy burgers and fall-off-the-bone ribs. With more than 20 options, you’ve got cold pasta salad recipes to try all summer long. You’re sure to find a new family favorite with these pasta salad recipes.
Give These Fresh, Vibrant Pasta Salad Recipes a Try
Tuna Pasta Salad
Recipe: Tuna Pasta Salad
This fresh spin on fan-favorite tuna noodle casserole will take you through the warm-weather season.
Penne with Green Beans and Tomatoes
Recipes: Penne with Green Beans and Tomatoes
Add zing to your salads with fresh dill, or swap it for basil, mint, or parsley. For pasta, try using whole wheat for its earthy, toothsome quality; any kind will do.
Three-Bean Pasta Salad
Recipe: Three-Bean Pasta Salad
Pasta salad, meet three-bean salad. It's a summertime match made in heaven.
Watermelon-and-Feta Orzo Salad
Recipe: Watermelon-and-Feta Orzo Salad
Punch up this classic pairing of watermelon and feta with peppery watercress or arugula.
Tortelloni-and-Grilled Vegetable Salad
Recipe: Tortelloni-and-Grilled Vegetable Salad
This versatile pasta pairs with any grilled vegetable, so use what you have on hand or what looks best at the farmers' market.
Field Pea and Pasta Salad
Recipe: Field Pea and Pasta Salad
You don't have to use cute little jars for serving, but we think it certainly makes a mighty enticing presentation.
Summer Pasta Salad with Lime Vinaigrette
Recipe: Summer Pasta Salad with Lime Vinaigrette
Don't even think about making just one batch of this craveable pasta salad recipe. After the first bite your crowd will be declaring it a new fan favorite.
Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad
Recipe: Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad
Two Southern favorites collide in one out-of-this-world pasta salad. There's a reason our Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad is one of the most popular Southern Living recipes of all time.
Tangy Tzatziki Pasta Salad
Recipe: Tangy Tzatziki Pasta Salad
Looking for a walk on the wild side? This pasta salad has bite and is guaranteed to be a hit at your next get-together.
Lemony Cucumber-and-Herb Pasta Salad
Recipe: Lemony Cucumber-and-Herb Pasta Salad
A bright, lemony vinaigrette paired with a handful of tasty ingredients like cucumber, feta, cilantro, and mint, create one of the tastiest pasta salads you'll ever meet.
Lemon Vinaigrette Pasta Salad with Field Peas
Recipe: Lemon Vinaigrette Pasta Salad with Field Peas
This is our Test Kitchen’s latest and greatest creation in pasta salad, and you’ll make it all season.
Bacon-Ranch Pasta Salad
Recipe: Bacon-Ranch Pasta Salad
Bacon and ranch are a match made in heaven, and this pasta salad recipe is even further proof.
Chicken Tortellini Salad
Recipe: Chicken Tortellini Salad
This simple recipe makes use of store-bought ingredients like refrigerated tortellini and rotisserie chicken.
Tangy Chickpea Pasta Salad
Recipe: Tangy Chickpea Pasta Salad
This fresh pasta salad recipe sneaks in good-for-you ingredients like chickpeas and eggplant.
Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham
Recipe: Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham
This easy make-ahead recipe is similar to the old-school layered salads you remember from Grandma’s house.
Pintos and Peppers Pasta Salad
Recipe: Pintos and Peppers Pasta Salad
This pasta salad has all the Tex-Mex flavors you love without all the heavy sour cream and cheese.
Orzo Salad with Shrimp and Lemon Dressing
Recipe: Orzo Salad with Shrimp and Lemon Dressing
This springy salad is the furthest thing from a sad desk lunch.
Farmers’ Market Pasta Salad
Recipe: Farmers’ Market Pasta Salad
All your fresh summer favorites—heirloom tomatoes, corn, zucchini, and peaches—make an appearance in this colorful recipe.
Dilly Bean Pasta Salad
Recipe: Dilly Bean Pasta Salad
You only need a few ingredients for this bright pasta salad recipe that you can add chicken or shrimp to for more protein.
Summer Tortellini Salad
Recipe: Summer Tortellini Salad
Dress up store-bought tortellini with olives, peppers, onion, herbs, and a simple vinaigrette.
Mix 'n' Match Spring Pasta Toss
Recipe: Mix 'n' Match Spring Pasta Toss
This easy pasta salad can be thrown together with whatever veggies you have on hand.