22 Cold Pasta Salads That Will Be a Hit All Summer Long

By Southern Living Editors
Hector Sanchez

You can always bet there will be a cool pasta salad on a potluck side dish lineup. With colorful summer veggies and bright vinaigrettes, these pasta salad recipes will be a hit with your family. Mix and match these fresh, vibrant pasta salad recipes with any summer chicken, beef, pork or seafood dish. These recipes are the ultimate make-ahead food for warm weather. You can pop them in the fridge and pull them out when your hungry summertime crowd starts calling. Some of our cold pasta salad recipes make full meals thanks to the inclusion of proteins like chicken or tuna, while others are prime time sides for seasonal entrees like juicy burgers and fall-off-the-bone ribs. With more than 20 options, you’ve got cold pasta salad recipes to try all summer long. You’re sure to find a new family favorite with these pasta salad recipes.

Give These Fresh, Vibrant Pasta Salad Recipes a Try

Tuna Pasta Salad

Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Tuna Pasta Salad

This fresh spin on fan-favorite tuna noodle casserole will take you through the warm-weather season.

Penne with Green Beans and Tomatoes

Hector Sanchez

Recipes: Penne with Green Beans and Tomatoes

Add zing to your salads with fresh dill, or swap it for basil, mint, or parsley. For pasta, try using whole wheat for its earthy, toothsome quality; any kind will do.

Three-Bean Pasta Salad

Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Recipe: Three-Bean Pasta Salad

Pasta salad, meet three-bean salad. It's a summertime match made in heaven.

Watermelon-and-Feta Orzo Salad

Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Watermelon-and-Feta Orzo Salad

Punch up this classic pairing of watermelon and feta with peppery watercress or arugula.

Tortelloni-and-Grilled Vegetable Salad

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Tortelloni-and-Grilled Vegetable Salad

This versatile pasta pairs with any grilled vegetable, so use what you have on hand or what looks best at the farmers' market.

Field Pea and Pasta Salad

Photo: Kelsey Hansen; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Julia Levy

Recipe: Field Pea and Pasta Salad

You don't have to use cute little jars for serving, but we think it certainly makes a mighty enticing presentation.

Summer Pasta Salad with Lime Vinaigrette

Alison Miksch

Recipe: Summer Pasta Salad with Lime Vinaigrette

Don't even think about making just one batch of this craveable pasta salad recipe. After the first bite your crowd will be declaring it a new fan favorite.

Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad

Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad

Two Southern favorites collide in one out-of-this-world pasta salad. There's a reason our Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad is one of the most popular Southern Living recipes of all time.

Tangy Tzatziki Pasta Salad

Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Tangy Tzatziki Pasta Salad

Looking for a walk on the wild side? This pasta salad has bite and is guaranteed to be a hit at your next get-together.

Lemony Cucumber-and-Herb Pasta Salad

Greg DuPree

Recipe: Lemony Cucumber-and-Herb Pasta Salad

A bright, lemony vinaigrette paired with a handful of tasty ingredients like cucumber, feta, cilantro, and mint, create one of the tastiest pasta salads you'll ever meet.

Lemon Vinaigrette Pasta Salad with Field Peas

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Lemon Vinaigrette Pasta Salad with Field Peas

This is our Test Kitchen’s latest and greatest creation in pasta salad, and you’ll make it all season.

Bacon-Ranch Pasta Salad

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Bacon-Ranch Pasta Salad

Bacon and ranch are a match made in heaven, and this pasta salad recipe is even further proof.

Chicken Tortellini Salad

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Chicken Tortellini Salad

This simple recipe makes use of store-bought ingredients like refrigerated tortellini and rotisserie chicken.

Tangy Chickpea Pasta Salad

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Tangy Chickpea Pasta Salad

This fresh pasta salad recipe sneaks in good-for-you ingredients like chickpeas and eggplant.

Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham

Jen Causey

Recipe: Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham

This easy make-ahead recipe is similar to the old-school layered salads you remember from Grandma’s house.

Pintos and Peppers Pasta Salad

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Pintos and Peppers Pasta Salad

This pasta salad has all the Tex-Mex flavors you love without all the heavy sour cream and cheese.

Orzo Salad with Shrimp and Lemon Dressing

Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Orzo Salad with Shrimp and Lemon Dressing

This springy salad is the furthest thing from a sad desk lunch.

Farmers’ Market Pasta Salad

Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Farmers’ Market Pasta Salad

All your fresh summer favorites—heirloom tomatoes, corn, zucchini, and peaches—make an appearance in this colorful recipe.

Dilly Bean Pasta Salad

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Dilly Bean Pasta Salad

You only need a few ingredients for this bright pasta salad recipe that you can add chicken or shrimp to for more protein.

Summer Tortellini Salad

Ralph Anderson

Recipe: Summer Tortellini Salad

Dress up store-bought tortellini with olives, peppers, onion, herbs, and a simple vinaigrette.

Mix 'n' Match Spring Pasta Toss

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Mix 'n' Match Spring Pasta Toss

This easy pasta salad can be thrown together with whatever veggies you have on hand.

