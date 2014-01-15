Wake Up with Our Best Coffee Cake Recipes—Ever!
Crumbly cake, sweet, rich goodness, and a reason to sit down and gab over a cup of coffee: such is the magic that is coffee cake. While everyone has their favorite coffee cake recipe, we never turn down a new, easy recipe when it comes our way. A good coffee cake recipe is like an old friend–you'll be happy to meet up again and again.
Here, we've collected our very favorite easy coffee cake recipes that are impressive enough for entertaining but simple enough that you'll still have some pep in your step when the guests arrive. Or, just keep a coffee cake on hand for yourself and your family. Coffee cake doubles as an easy breakfast or a quick dessert–and we'll never say no to a slice for a snack. At any rate, coffee cake is good to have because this is, after all, the South, and you never know who might drop in for a cup and a slice.
Cinnamon Upside-Down Coffee Cake Recipe: Cinnamon Upside-Down Coffee Cake
Originally submitted to Southern Living in 1985, this classic coffee cake recipe will become a family favorite.
Christmas Morning Coffee Cake
As the name suggests, this cake is an ideal treat to make ahead for Christmas morning. However, it can be enjoyed just as much on any other morning of the year.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Skillet Coffee Cake
We've found yet another use for your favorite cast iron skillet.
Peach Streusel Coffee Cake
With just 20 minutes of hands-on time, you can turn fresh peaches into a decadent coffee cake.
Coffee Cake Muffins
Enjoy the flavors of coffee cake in single servings sizes, no cutting required.
Caramel Apple Coffee Cake
This cake is down-home delicious and so easy you won't believe you started from scratch.
Apricot-Almond Coffee Cake
Add a bit of refreshing fruity flavor to your coffee cake with apricot preserves. Slivered almonds and a vanilla glaze complete this easy breakfast treat.
Cranberry-Pecan Coffee Cake
Let the flavors of the holidays brighten up your breakfast table with this coffee cake recipe that can be made up to two days in advance and freezes beautifully if you want to save a slice for later.
Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Meet your new go-to coffee cake recipe! Good year-round, easy to make, and oh-so-delicious, you'll want to enjoy it morning, noon, and night!
Bananas Foster Coffee Cake with Vanilla-Rum Sauce
The New Orleans-favorite dessert inspired this decadent coffee cake recipe that's topped with a spirited sauce. Each component can be made the night before for an easy holiday breakfast.
Fresh Peach Coffee Cake with Pecan Streusel
During summers in the South, we can't get enough of juicy fresh peaches. This gorgeous coffee cake is one of our more creative ways to use them.