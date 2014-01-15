Wake Up with Our Best Coffee Cake Recipes—Ever!

Crumbly cake, sweet, rich goodness, and a reason to sit down and gab over a cup of coffee: such is the magic that is coffee cake. While everyone has their favorite coffee cake recipe, we never turn down a new, easy recipe when it comes our way. A good coffee cake recipe is like an old friend–you'll be happy to meet up again and again.

Here, we've collected our very favorite easy coffee cake recipes that are impressive enough for entertaining but simple enough that you'll still have some pep in your step when the guests arrive. Or, just keep a coffee cake on hand for yourself and your family. Coffee cake doubles as an easy breakfast or a quick dessert–and we'll never say no to a slice for a snack. At any rate, coffee cake is good to have because this is, after all, the South, and you never know who might drop in for a cup and a slice.