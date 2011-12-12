70 Coffee Cakes and Sweet Breads That Are the Perfect Companion for Your Morning Cup

When you think of brunch, does your mind immediately turn to something sweet or savory? If you answered the first option, we’ve got great news: You’re going to fall in love with our favorite coffee cake and sweet bread recipes. A sweet tooth can’t be ignored, so we’ve got you covered with our all-time best coffee cakes and sweet breads. Skip the trip to the bakery with easy homemade versions of your orders, like blueberry muffins, cinnamon coffee cake, and sticky sweet buns. Nothing pairs better with a cup of hot coffee than a gooey orange roll or slice of classic banana bread. Picking out Christmas brunch this year will be easy with these sweet breads and coffee cakes. Get festive with our cranberry pull-apart bread or gingerbread muffins that the kids will love. Spend your Saturday morning whipping up a decadent batch of monkey bread with homemade caramel sauce drizzled on top or make brunch ahead with a freezable pastry. Whatever recipe you choose, everyone will be happy with a little extra sugar on the breakfast table.