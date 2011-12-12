70 Coffee Cakes and Sweet Breads That Are the Perfect Companion for Your Morning Cup

Updated November 02, 2020
Photo: Jennifer Davick

When you think of brunch, does your mind immediately turn to something sweet or savory? If you answered the first option, we’ve got great news: You’re going to fall in love with our favorite coffee cake and sweet bread recipes. A sweet tooth can’t be ignored, so we’ve got you covered with our all-time best coffee cakes and sweet breads. Skip the trip to the bakery with easy homemade versions of your orders, like blueberry muffins, cinnamon coffee cake, and sticky sweet buns. Nothing pairs better with a cup of hot coffee than a gooey orange roll or slice of classic banana bread. Picking out Christmas brunch this year will be easy with these sweet breads and coffee cakes. Get festive with our cranberry pull-apart bread or gingerbread muffins that the kids will love. Spend your Saturday morning whipping up a decadent batch of monkey bread with homemade caramel sauce drizzled on top or make brunch ahead with a freezable pastry. Whatever recipe you choose, everyone will be happy with a little extra sugar on the breakfast table.

Cream Cheese-Banana-Nut Bread

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Cream Cheese-Banana-Nut Bread

Enjoy banana bread without all the guilt with this healthy banana bread recipe.

Lemon Tea Bread

Recipe: Lemon Tea Bread

This yummy, cake-like tea bread has a light lemon taste and is drizzled with a sweet citrus glaze.

Apricot-Almond Coffee Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Apricot-Almond Coffee Cake

Add a bit of refreshing fruity flavor to your coffee cake with apricot preserves. Slivered almonds and a vanilla glaze complete this easy breakfast treat.

Easy Orange Rolls

Credit: John O'Hagan

Recipe: Easy Orange Rolls

Your family will definitely want to rise, shine, and dine when they smell these Easy Orange Rolls baking in the oven.

Praline Pull-Apart Bread

Credit: Beth Hontzas

Recipe: Praline Pull-Apart Bread

Make this delicious bread for special occasions. It's easy to fix with frozen bread dough, and a caramel-flavored sauce poured on top makes it irresistible. 

Hummingbird Bundt Cake

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Hummingbird Bundt Cake

From pineapple to cream cheese, the same ingredients first featured in the 1978 version of this popular layer cake still shine in our new version— simplified by baking in a Bundt pan.

Bakeshop Blueberry Muffins

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Bakeshop Blueberry Muffins

Bake this coffee shop staple at home with just 10 minutes of hands-on time.

Piña Colada Quick Bread

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Piña Colada Quick Bread

This bread recipe would make the prettiest centerpiece for your weekend brunch.

Cream Cheese Pastries

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Cream Cheese Pastries

Our Test Kitchen developed this recipe to make four loaves, so you can make one for your family and give the rest to neighbors and friends during the holidays.

Caramel Apple Coffee Cake

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Caramel Apple Coffee Cake

When it gets chilly outside, we look for any excuse to have our house smell like the flavors of fall. This coffee cake satisfies that craving and so much more.

Gluten-Free Banana Bread

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Gluten-Free Banana Bread

All this banana bread recipe needs is a swipe of butter and your favorite cup of coffee or tea.

Gingerbread Muffins

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Gingerbread Muffins

We just found our Christmas morning treat! These sweet bites are complete with a topping of cream cheese frosting.

Apple Butter-Pecan Quick Bread

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Apple Butter-Pecan Quick Bread

This fall bread recipe starts with homemade slow-cooker apple butter and ends with a happy and full family!

Air Fryer Donuts

Credit: Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Air Fryer Donuts

There’s nothing your Air Fryer can’t do, including whipping up a batch of sweet, buttery donuts.

Peach Scones

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Peach Scones

Instead of making a bakery run, whip up these fluffy scones that only take 25 minutes of hands-on time.

Chocolate Monkey Bread

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Chocolate Monkey Bread

Frozen dough speeds up this super-sweet monkey bread recipe.

Carrot Cake Cinnamon Rolls

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Carrot Cake Cinnamon Rolls

How much do we love carrot cake? This breakfast recipe adds to the ways.

Chocolate Marble-Pumpkin Spice Bread

Credit: Linda Pugliese

Recipe: Chocolate Marble-Pumpkin Spice Bread

Make your favorite fall bread even better with a gorgeous swirl of chocolate.

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Cinnamon Coffee Cake

This sweet and easy coffee cake recipe can be enjoyed year round, whether for Saturday brunch or a new neighbor.

Sour Cream Banana Bread With Pecan Streusel Topping

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Sour Cream Banana Bread With Pecan Streusel Topping

Instead of turning to your usual banana bread recipe the next time you have overripe bananas on the counter, try this moist recipe for something out of the ordinary.

Any-Berry Muffins with Cornmeal Streusel

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling; Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Any-Berry Muffins with Cornmeal Streusel

We love the versatility of this muffin recipe that pairs perfectly with your morning cup of coffee.

Cranberry Pull-Apart Bread with Orange-Cream Cheese Icing

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Cranberry Pull-Apart Bread with Orange-Cream Cheese Icing

Two favorite flavors of the holiday season—cranberry and citrus—meet in this bright and beautiful bread recipe that makes two loaves.

Apple Cider Doughnuts

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Apple Cider Doughnuts

We can’t think of a more fun fall baking project than these cakey apple cider doughnuts.

Bananas Foster Coffee Cake with Vanilla-Rum Sauce

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Bananas Foster Coffee Cake with Vanilla-Rum Sauce

Dive into this New Orleans mainstay dessert at breakfast with this totally decadent coffee cake recipe.

Apple Butter Cinnamon Rolls with Apple Cider Glaze

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Apple Butter Cinnamon Rolls with Apple Cider Glaze

These sweet rolls can be prepped in advance and frozen to make your life easier the day you’re serving.

King Cake Monkey Bread

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: King Cake Monkey Bread

Create a totally new way to enjoy this Mardi Gras treat with just a few pantry staples.

Mini Cream Scones

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Mini Cream Scones

This simple scone recipe just inspired us to throw our own afternoon tea party.

Nutella Banana Bread

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Nutella Banana Bread

There’s no doubt that a swirl of Nutella takes your go-to banana bread over the top.

Pumpkin Spice Muffins

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Muffins

Not overly cake-like but just sweet enough, these fall muffins strike the ideal balance of flavor.

Cinnamon Sugar Pull-Apart Bread

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Cinnamon Sugar Pull-Apart Bread

Making this beautiful pull-apart bread is such a fun way to spend an afternoon with the kids.

Fresh Peach Coffee Cake with Pecan Streusel