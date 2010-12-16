Sweet on Citrus Desserts

Recipe: Lemon Bar Cheesecake

Words can't describe this rich, creamy lemon-infused dessert. We've combined two of our all-time favorite recipes – Lemon Bars and classic cheesecake – to make this perfectly tangy Lemon Bar Cheesecake. The spring dessert recipe is swirled with plenty of buttery lemon curd, and then garnished with beautiful Candied Lemon Slices. Not only does Lemon Bar Cheesecake taste heavenly, it also makes a gorgeous centerpiece in the middle of your party table. This recipe is divine for ladies luncheons and garden parties, but is also the perfect finish to any dinner with company. It has a flaky golden crust, and the total hands-on time is just 40 minutes. A slice of this dessert is sure to wow guests with the layers of candied lemons, lemon curd topping, crisp crust, and decadent cheesecake filling.

To start your Lemon Bar Cheesecake, you'll first need to prepare the crust. The crust is a mixture of flour, powdered sugar, salt, egg yolks, and ice-cold water. Pulse all of these ingredients together in the food processor until the crust starts to form, and add in an extra teaspoon of cold water at a time if your dough needs a little more moisture. When you go to bake the crust, be sure to use a dark springform pan. This will give the crust that golden brown color that you're after. One of the best parts of this recipe is the Quick and Easy Lemon Curd. Although microwaving your lemon curd may sound a bit 1990s, the result is just as smooth and buttery as if you'd cooked it on the stove. Plus, it saves you lots of time – which is especially valuable if you're trying to pull together a full party menu. If you need an even quicker method, you can always use your favorite store-bought lemon curd in the recipe. Once you've pulled together all of the elements of your cheesecake, let it cool completely and chill overnight. This ensures that the cheesecake will be solid enough to slice. Then, just before you're ready to serve, top your Lemon Bar Cheesecake with the remaining lemon curd and your fresh Candied Lemons. We promise that this special touch will take your stunning lemon dessert to the next level.