Sweet on Citrus Desserts

By Southern Living Editors

Citrus fruits are perfect because they can be either sweet or tart. These citrus dessert recipes take the unique flavors of orange, lemon, or lime, and turn them into citrus sensations. Enjoy citrus on its own with dessert recipes like our Easy Orange Rolls, Refreshing Lime Sherbet, or Lemon Soufflés. Or, pair citrus flavors together in dessert recipes like Creamy Citrus Tartlets—which blends lemon and orange—or Lemon-Lime Pound Cake. There are also citrus dessert recipes for Praline Key Lime Pie, and Tangerine Pudding. The humble lemon, lime, and orange are always kitchen staples, and dessert recipes like Lemon Muffins, Lemon Bar Cheesecake, and Luscious Lemon Bars are some of the reasons why. So enjoy these citrus dessert recipes, and be sweet on citrus.

Lemon Bar Cheesecake

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lemon Bar Cheesecake

This indulgent recipe marries two delicious desserts: lemon bars and cheesecake. Using a dark springform pan ensures a golden brown crust on this tart dessert recipe without having to bake before adding the filling.

Lemon Muffins

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Lemon Muffins

These muffins will become your most requested breakfast recipe. To make them even more delicious, just add this sweet drizzle over them when they are warm: Stir together 1 cup powdered sugar and 1 1/2 Tbsp. lemon juice.

Lemon-Lime Pound Cake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Lemon-Lime Pound Cake

This recipe is based on a classic Southern favorite called 7UP Pound Cake, which was created in the 1950s when the soda company suggested using its soft drink instead of other liquid in pound cake recipes. The result: one of the best, and simplest, cakes you'll ever make.

Watch: Lemon-Lime Pound Cake

Lemon Meltaways

Recipe: Lemon Meltaways

You'll use just a tad less than two sticks of butter to make these delicate little gems.

Sweet Tea-and-Lemonade Cake

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Sweet Tea-and-Lemonade Cake

Feeling rowdy? Spin this into a tipsy cake by substituting up to 2 Tbsp. vodka or bourbon for the lemon juice in the frosting.

Citrus Pull-Apart Bread

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Citrus Pull-Apart Bread

This makes two gorgeous loaves for breakfast, tea, or coffee. Keep one, and share the other.

Lemon Sherbet Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Lemon Sherbet Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting

These citrus treats are too good to keep to yourself. Make an extra batch and bring to a friend for the sweetest surprise.

Granitas

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Cucumber-Basil Granita

Recipe: Raspberry Limeade Granita

Recipe: Chocolate Milk Granita

Recipe: Orange Cream Granita

These fresh and fruity shaved ice desserts are a breeze to make. Throwing a party? Add your favorite spirit for slushy cocktails.

Orange Chiffon Cake

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Orange Chiffon Cake

This chiffon cake hosts two forms of citrus—orange juice and orange zest—so that the fluffy, light-as-air cake has a beautiful balance of zippy citrus and floral notes.

Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie with Lemon-Blueberry Topping

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Food Styling: Erin Merhar; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie with Lemon-Blubbery Topping

This crowd-pleasing classic dessert shows us why icebox pies are a busy cook's best friend.

Tequila-Lime-Coconut Macaroon Bars

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Tequila-Lime-Coconut Macaroon Bars

These tangy-sweet bars are to-die-for. Think margarita meets piña colada in bar form.

Lemon-Poppy Seed Belgian Waffles

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Prop Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell, Food Styling: Angela Sellers

Recipe: Lemon-Poppy Seed Belgian Waffles with Blackberry Maple Syrup

These fluffy waffles are filled with the sweet, lemony flavor of their muffin cousins. Cook up the batter as waffles or pancakes for breakfast or dinner. Finish the fruity flavors with our Blackberry Maple Syrup.

Mango-Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Food Styling: Erin Merhar; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Mango-Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie

If love is a casserole, which we believe it is, then an icebox dessert is the first kiss—simple, sweet, and perfect on warm summer nights.

Lemon-Almond Bars

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Lemon-Almond Bars

For quick cleanup and easy serving, line the bottom and sides of the pan with foil before adding the dough.

Easy Orange Rolls

Credit: John O'Hagan

Recipe: Easy Orange Rolls

Your family will definitely want to rise, shine, and dine when they smell these rolls baking in the oven.

Double Citrus Tart

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Double Citrus Tart

Easy as icebox pie, this party-pretty tart pairs the bright fresh flavors of lemon and orange with a crisp gingersnap crust. It's just the right finish for a rich holiday meal, and freezes beautifully.

Luscious Lemon Bars

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Luscious Lemon Bars

Classic lemon squares are always a popular dessert at teas, luncheons, and showers. As an added bonus, you can make them ahead and freeze for up to one month.

Lemon Tea Bread

Recipe: Lemon Tea Bread

This cake-like bread is drizzled with a sweet citrus glaze, and then sprinkled with grated lemon rind tossed with granulated sugar.

Refreshing Lime Sherbet

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Refreshing Lime Sherbet

When making this tasty sherbet recipe, be careful not to remove any of the white pith underneath when grating the rind, or your sherbet will taste bitter.

Orange-Avocado Salsa

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Orange-Avocado Salsa

Try using this sweeter salsa as a topping for tacos or seafood. Soaking the onion in ice water takes away some of the sting.

Sweet Citrus Marmalade

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Sweet Citrus Marmalade

Our delicate marmalade flavors are soft enough to spoon over—and soak deliciously into—hot biscuits. This recipe produces a sweeter, less bitter marmalade than what's commonly sold.

Lemon Tiramisù

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lemon Tiramisù

This tiramisù is dressed to party in shot glasses. Be sure to use soft ladyfingers, found in the bakery or produce section.

Strawberry-Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Food Styling: Erin Merhar; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Strawberry-Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie

From the satiny sheen of the filling to the mounds of fresh fruit piled on top, there is much beauty in an icebox pie, but none more than its sheer simplicity.

Praline Key Lime Pie

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Praline Key Lime Pie

For a showstopping finish, top off this refreshing pie with a garnish of lime slices and lime zest curls.

Lemon-Yogurt Crumb Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lemon-Yogurt Crumb Cake

We love the swirls of lemon curd in this cake, but it's also delicious without it.

Key Lime Pound Cake

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Key Lime Pound Cake

Dress up traditional pound cake with a little lime zest and a homemade Key lime glaze for a deliciously tropical dessert.

Luscious Orange Panna Cotta

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick; Prop Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell, Food Styling: Angela Sellers

Recipe: Luscious Orange Panna Cotta

Panna cotta is a silky custard made without eggs that's often topped with a sauce. We infused orange rinds in this fresh and tasty version and then topped it with Buttery Orange Curd and sweetened orange pieces.

Fresh Citrus Cupcakes

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Fresh Citrus Cupcakes

Sweet citrus flavor is packed into each bite of this Orange Buttercream-topped cake. These fruity cupcakes are refreshing yet rich.

Lemon-Orange Chiffon Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lemon-Orange Chiffon Cake

Serve this decadent spring dessert at your next ladies' luncheon and wow the crowd with edible flowers.

Elegant Citrus Tart

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick; Prop Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell, Food Styling: Angela Sellers

Recipe: Elegant Citrus Tart

Topping our tart are Florida-grown Ruby Red grapefruit and navel oranges and the brightest red grapefruit you can buy—the Rio Star from Texas. You can make the dessert in either a rectangular or round tart pan.

Lemon-Cheesecake Bars

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lemon-Cheesecake Bars

These lemony bars are a great make-ahead treat. Use fresh orange juice and zest instead of lemon for a different flavor profile.

The Lemon Cheese Layer Cake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: The Lemon Cheese Layer Cake

Expecting a twist on cheesecake? You're in for an even sweeter surprise. These layers are filled with a buttery rich lemon curd instead.

Lemon Soufflés

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lemon Soufflés

Yes, these feather-light soufflés do look too good to eat. But don't let that stop you! Prep the lemon curd up to 2 weeks ahead and you can serve these in just 30 minutes.

Creamy Citrus Tartlets

Recipe: Creamy Citrus Tartlets

These party-perfect bite-size treats are easy to put together with frozen pastry shells and a four-ingredient cream filling. Mix and match flavors using lemon, orange, and strawberry curds. Garnish with fresh mint leaves.

Lemon-Mascarpone Icebox Tarts

Credit: JENNIFER DAVICK

Recipe: Lemon-Mascarpone Icebox Tarts

These chilled, creamy pies are the dessert equivalent of a swimming hole--so refreshing you can't help but dive in.

Luscious Lemon Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Luscious Lemon Cake

Create an impressive stack of zesty lemon layers that's perfect for any casual gathering. Or frost the entire cake for a more elegant presentation.

Key Lime-Buttermilk Icebox Pie

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Food Styling: Erin Merhar; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Key Lime-Buttermilk Icebox Pie

Whisk up a bowl of nearly instant filling, pour it into a foolproof crumb crust, and pop it in the freezer.

Tangerine Pudding

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Tangerine Pudding

You'll need about six to eight tangerines for the two cups of juice in this recipe. Feel free to substitute any variety of oranges or mandarins if you'd like.

Dolester Miles' Lemon Meringue Tart

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

Recipe: Miles' Lemon Meringue Tart

"My mother showed me how to make meringues, how to make a good graham cracker crust," Miles says. "I started baking brown sugar pound cakes when I was 15 years old with her recipe." Over the decades, Stitt has offered guidance in French and Italian technique, and now Miles leads a team of cooks—she is quick to point out it's not a solo effort—in preparing enough desserts to feed 400 people each day.

Chocolate-Key Lime Cupcake Pies

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Chocolate-Key Lime Cupcake Pies

This cupcake version of a chocolate-key lime pie is an ideal pick-up dessert for entertaining. Make a crumb crust with chocolate wafers and top with a sweet cream cheese mixture flavored with fresh key lime juice.

Citrus-Walnut Salad

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Citrus-Walnut Salad

Grapefruit adds sweet-tart flair to this salad of Belgian endive. Flavorful Cumin-Dijon Vinaigrette finishes off the fruity, nutty salad.

