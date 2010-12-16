Sweet on Citrus Desserts
Citrus fruits are perfect because they can be either sweet or tart. These citrus dessert recipes take the unique flavors of orange, lemon, or lime, and turn them into citrus sensations. Enjoy citrus on its own with dessert recipes like our Easy Orange Rolls, Refreshing Lime Sherbet, or Lemon Soufflés. Or, pair citrus flavors together in dessert recipes like Creamy Citrus Tartlets—which blends lemon and orange—or Lemon-Lime Pound Cake. There are also citrus dessert recipes for Praline Key Lime Pie, and Tangerine Pudding. The humble lemon, lime, and orange are always kitchen staples, and dessert recipes like Lemon Muffins, Lemon Bar Cheesecake, and Luscious Lemon Bars are some of the reasons why. So enjoy these citrus dessert recipes, and be sweet on citrus.
Lemon Bar Cheesecake
This indulgent recipe marries two delicious desserts: lemon bars and cheesecake. Using a dark springform pan ensures a golden brown crust on this tart dessert recipe without having to bake before adding the filling.
Lemon Muffins
These muffins will become your most requested breakfast recipe. To make them even more delicious, just add this sweet drizzle over them when they are warm: Stir together 1 cup powdered sugar and 1 1/2 Tbsp. lemon juice.
Lemon-Lime Pound Cake
This recipe is based on a classic Southern favorite called 7UP Pound Cake, which was created in the 1950s when the soda company suggested using its soft drink instead of other liquid in pound cake recipes. The result: one of the best, and simplest, cakes you'll ever make.
Lemon Meltaways
You'll use just a tad less than two sticks of butter to make these delicate little gems.
Sweet Tea-and-Lemonade Cake
Feeling rowdy? Spin this into a tipsy cake by substituting up to 2 Tbsp. vodka or bourbon for the lemon juice in the frosting.
Citrus Pull-Apart Bread
This makes two gorgeous loaves for breakfast, tea, or coffee. Keep one, and share the other.
Lemon Sherbet Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting
These citrus treats are too good to keep to yourself. Make an extra batch and bring to a friend for the sweetest surprise.
Granitas
These fresh and fruity shaved ice desserts are a breeze to make. Throwing a party? Add your favorite spirit for slushy cocktails.
Orange Chiffon Cake
This chiffon cake hosts two forms of citrus—orange juice and orange zest—so that the fluffy, light-as-air cake has a beautiful balance of zippy citrus and floral notes.
Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie with Lemon-Blueberry Topping
This crowd-pleasing classic dessert shows us why icebox pies are a busy cook's best friend.
Tequila-Lime-Coconut Macaroon Bars
These tangy-sweet bars are to-die-for. Think margarita meets piña colada in bar form.
Lemon-Poppy Seed Belgian Waffles
These fluffy waffles are filled with the sweet, lemony flavor of their muffin cousins. Cook up the batter as waffles or pancakes for breakfast or dinner. Finish the fruity flavors with our Blackberry Maple Syrup.
Mango-Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie
If love is a casserole, which we believe it is, then an icebox dessert is the first kiss—simple, sweet, and perfect on warm summer nights.
Lemon-Almond Bars
For quick cleanup and easy serving, line the bottom and sides of the pan with foil before adding the dough.
Easy Orange Rolls
Your family will definitely want to rise, shine, and dine when they smell these rolls baking in the oven.
Double Citrus Tart
Easy as icebox pie, this party-pretty tart pairs the bright fresh flavors of lemon and orange with a crisp gingersnap crust. It's just the right finish for a rich holiday meal, and freezes beautifully.
Luscious Lemon Bars
Classic lemon squares are always a popular dessert at teas, luncheons, and showers. As an added bonus, you can make them ahead and freeze for up to one month.
Lemon Tea Bread
This cake-like bread is drizzled with a sweet citrus glaze, and then sprinkled with grated lemon rind tossed with granulated sugar.
Refreshing Lime Sherbet
When making this tasty sherbet recipe, be careful not to remove any of the white pith underneath when grating the rind, or your sherbet will taste bitter.
Orange-Avocado Salsa
Try using this sweeter salsa as a topping for tacos or seafood. Soaking the onion in ice water takes away some of the sting.
Sweet Citrus Marmalade
Our delicate marmalade flavors are soft enough to spoon over—and soak deliciously into—hot biscuits. This recipe produces a sweeter, less bitter marmalade than what's commonly sold.
Lemon Tiramisù
This tiramisù is dressed to party in shot glasses. Be sure to use soft ladyfingers, found in the bakery or produce section.
Strawberry-Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie
From the satiny sheen of the filling to the mounds of fresh fruit piled on top, there is much beauty in an icebox pie, but none more than its sheer simplicity.
Praline Key Lime Pie
For a showstopping finish, top off this refreshing pie with a garnish of lime slices and lime zest curls.
Lemon-Yogurt Crumb Cake
We love the swirls of lemon curd in this cake, but it's also delicious without it.
Key Lime Pound Cake
Dress up traditional pound cake with a little lime zest and a homemade Key lime glaze for a deliciously tropical dessert.
Luscious Orange Panna Cotta
Panna cotta is a silky custard made without eggs that's often topped with a sauce. We infused orange rinds in this fresh and tasty version and then topped it with Buttery Orange Curd and sweetened orange pieces.
Fresh Citrus Cupcakes
Sweet citrus flavor is packed into each bite of this Orange Buttercream-topped cake. These fruity cupcakes are refreshing yet rich.
Lemon-Orange Chiffon Cake
Serve this decadent spring dessert at your next ladies' luncheon and wow the crowd with edible flowers.
Words can't describe this rich, creamy lemon-infused dessert. We've combined two of our all-time favorite recipes – Lemon Bars and classic cheesecake – to make this perfectly tangy Lemon Bar Cheesecake. The spring dessert recipe is swirled with plenty of buttery lemon curd, and then garnished with beautiful Candied Lemon Slices. Not only does Lemon Bar Cheesecake taste heavenly, it also makes a gorgeous centerpiece in the middle of your party table. This recipe is divine for ladies luncheons and garden parties, but is also the perfect finish to any dinner with company. It has a flaky golden crust, and the total hands-on time is just 40 minutes. A slice of this dessert is sure to wow guests with the layers of candied lemons, lemon curd topping, crisp crust, and decadent cheesecake filling.
To start your Lemon Bar Cheesecake, you'll first need to prepare the crust. The crust is a mixture of flour, powdered sugar, salt, egg yolks, and ice-cold water. Pulse all of these ingredients together in the food processor until the crust starts to form, and add in an extra teaspoon of cold water at a time if your dough needs a little more moisture. When you go to bake the crust, be sure to use a dark springform pan. This will give the crust that golden brown color that you're after. One of the best parts of this recipe is the Quick and Easy Lemon Curd. Although microwaving your lemon curd may sound a bit 1990s, the result is just as smooth and buttery as if you'd cooked it on the stove. Plus, it saves you lots of time – which is especially valuable if you're trying to pull together a full party menu. If you need an even quicker method, you can always use your favorite store-bought lemon curd in the recipe. Once you've pulled together all of the elements of your cheesecake, let it cool completely and chill overnight. This ensures that the cheesecake will be solid enough to slice. Then, just before you're ready to serve, top your Lemon Bar Cheesecake with the remaining lemon curd and your fresh Candied Lemons. We promise that this special touch will take your stunning lemon dessert to the next level.
Elegant Citrus Tart
Topping our tart are Florida-grown Ruby Red grapefruit and navel oranges and the brightest red grapefruit you can buy—the Rio Star from Texas. You can make the dessert in either a rectangular or round tart pan.
Lemon-Cheesecake Bars
These lemony bars are a great make-ahead treat. Use fresh orange juice and zest instead of lemon for a different flavor profile.
The Lemon Cheese Layer Cake
Expecting a twist on cheesecake? You're in for an even sweeter surprise. These layers are filled with a buttery rich lemon curd instead.
Lemon Soufflés
Yes, these feather-light soufflés do look too good to eat. But don't let that stop you! Prep the lemon curd up to 2 weeks ahead and you can serve these in just 30 minutes.
Creamy Citrus Tartlets
These party-perfect bite-size treats are easy to put together with frozen pastry shells and a four-ingredient cream filling. Mix and match flavors using lemon, orange, and strawberry curds. Garnish with fresh mint leaves.
Lemon-Mascarpone Icebox Tarts
These chilled, creamy pies are the dessert equivalent of a swimming hole--so refreshing you can't help but dive in.
Luscious Lemon Cake
Create an impressive stack of zesty lemon layers that's perfect for any casual gathering. Or frost the entire cake for a more elegant presentation.
Key Lime-Buttermilk Icebox Pie
Whisk up a bowl of nearly instant filling, pour it into a foolproof crumb crust, and pop it in the freezer.
Tangerine Pudding
You'll need about six to eight tangerines for the two cups of juice in this recipe. Feel free to substitute any variety of oranges or mandarins if you'd like.
Dolester Miles' Lemon Meringue Tart
"My mother showed me how to make meringues, how to make a good graham cracker crust," Miles says. "I started baking brown sugar pound cakes when I was 15 years old with her recipe." Over the decades, Stitt has offered guidance in French and Italian technique, and now Miles leads a team of cooks—she is quick to point out it's not a solo effort—in preparing enough desserts to feed 400 people each day.
Chocolate-Key Lime Cupcake Pies
This cupcake version of a chocolate-key lime pie is an ideal pick-up dessert for entertaining. Make a crumb crust with chocolate wafers and top with a sweet cream cheese mixture flavored with fresh key lime juice.
Citrus-Walnut Salad
Grapefruit adds sweet-tart flair to this salad of Belgian endive. Flavorful Cumin-Dijon Vinaigrette finishes off the fruity, nutty salad.