Hearty Chicken and Turkey Chili Recipes
When you crave homemade chili, you crave homemade chili. There's something about the savory, smoky, and spicy blend of peppers, meat, and beans that's oh-so-much more delicious when it comes out of your own home kitchen. One of chili's best features is its versatility – you can load it with virtually any ingredient and it still ends in an amazing dinner. Trade your classic beef chili with these turkey and chicken chili upgrades. Whether you're looking for a healthier chili recipe, or simply bored with ground beef, these turkey and chicken chili recipes don't disappoint. With unconventional ingredients like lima beans, sweet potatoes, and quinoa, these chicken and turkey chili recipes are anything but ordinary. Find a hearty and comforting way to use your store-bought rotisserie chicken with our quick and easy White Lightening Chicken Chili, or make a down-home chili favorite by simmering ground turkey in your slow cooker for a rich turkey chili recipe. So set out some bowls, a big serving spoon, and a tray of hot cornbread. These homemade chili recipes are great for dinner tonight, and can be easily frozen for many more dinners to come.
Smoky Turkey-and-Sweet Potato Chili
Chipotle chiles add a kick, but sweet potatoes balance the heat. Adjust the spice in this homey chili by increasing or decreasing the amount of chipotle to suit your taste. Buy the large dried lima beans if you can find them. They really look amazing and also give the chili a decidedly Southern accent.
Slow Cooker Turkey Chili with Quinoa
Healthy and hearty, this quinoa chili will become a family favorite. The recipe calls for a bottle of beer; use your favorite seasonal brew to amp up the flavor. The alcohol will evaporate as the chili simmers in the slow cooker.
White Lightning Chicken Chili
White Lightning Chicken Chili gets its name because it only takes 30 minutes from start to finish to get this one-dish meal to the table. Don't drain the chopped green chiles or navy beans. Serve chili with cornbread.
Slow Cooker Turkey Chili
This slow-cooker chili recipe is as easy as it is delicious. Browning the meat before adding it to the slow cooker brings out the rich flavor of the dish.
Turkey Pumpkin Chili
This should be your go-to chili recipe in the fall. Canned pumpkin helps to mellow out the fire-roasted tomatoes and create a luscious base for turkey and beans.
Instant Pot White Chicken Chili
Put a spin on the traditional beef chili with this Instant Pot White Chicken Chili. A little cream cheese keeps this dish rich and the green chiles give it a kick.
Quick Chocolate Chili
Chocolate in chili? Don't write it off until you've tried it. Cocoa powder lends a rich depth and cinnamon a little unexpected spice.
Chicken Chili
This recipe keeps things easy with the use of a cooked rotisserie chicken. Simply shred and add to the pot to simmer for half an hour, and dinner is served.
Chicken Chili Pot Pie
Here's a combination of two things we love: pot pie and chili. Instead of the traditional pastry crust, however, this version of pot pie gets topped with a dollop of cheesy grits.
White Chicken Chili
Another White Chicken Chili recipe, but this one gets the slow-cooker treatment. Everything simmers together for 10 hours to create a flavorful, tender chili dish.
Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili
Our Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili gets a little help from a can of beer and a can of tomato sauce. Simple, but so darn good.