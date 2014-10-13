Hearty Chicken and Turkey Chili Recipes

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

When you crave homemade chili, you crave homemade chili. There's something about the savory, smoky, and spicy blend of peppers, meat, and beans that's oh-so-much more delicious when it comes out of your own home kitchen. One of chili's best features is its versatility – you can load it with virtually any ingredient and it still ends in an amazing dinner. Trade your classic beef chili with these turkey and chicken chili upgrades. Whether you're looking for a healthier chili recipe, or simply bored with ground beef, these turkey and chicken chili recipes don't disappoint. With unconventional ingredients like lima beans, sweet potatoes, and quinoa, these chicken and turkey chili recipes are anything but ordinary. Find a hearty and comforting way to use your store-bought rotisserie chicken with our quick and easy White Lightening Chicken Chili, or make a down-home chili favorite by simmering ground turkey in your slow cooker for a rich turkey chili recipe. So set out some bowls, a big serving spoon, and a tray of hot cornbread. These homemade chili recipes are great for dinner tonight, and can be easily frozen for many more dinners to come.

Start Slideshow

1 of 11

Smoky Turkey-and-Sweet Potato Chili

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Smoky Turkey-and-Sweet Potato Chili

Chipotle chiles add a kick, but sweet potatoes balance the heat. Adjust the spice in this homey chili by increasing or decreasing the amount of chipotle to suit your taste. Buy the large dried lima beans if you can find them. They really look amazing and also give the chili a decidedly Southern accent.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Slow Cooker Turkey Chili with Quinoa

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili with Quinoa

Healthy and hearty, this quinoa chili will become a family favorite. The recipe calls for a bottle of beer; use your favorite seasonal brew to amp up the flavor. The alcohol will evaporate as the chili simmers in the slow cooker.

3 of 11

White Lightning Chicken Chili

Credit: Photo: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: White Lightning Chicken Chili

White Lightning Chicken Chili gets its name because it only takes 30 minutes from start to finish to get this one-dish meal to the table. Don't drain the chopped green chiles or navy beans. Serve chili with cornbread.

Advertisement

4 of 11

Slow Cooker Turkey Chili

Credit: Photo: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Slow Cooker Turkey Chili

This slow-cooker chili recipe is as easy as it is delicious. Browning the meat before adding it to the slow cooker brings out the rich flavor of the dish.

5 of 11

Turkey Pumpkin Chili

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Turkey Pumpkin Chili

This should be your go-to chili recipe in the fall. Canned pumpkin helps to mellow out the fire-roasted tomatoes and create a luscious base for turkey and beans.

6 of 11

Instant Pot White Chicken Chili

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree; Food Stylist: Rishon Hanners; Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

Recipe: Instant Pot White Chicken Chili

Put a spin on the traditional beef chili with this Instant Pot White Chicken Chili. A little cream cheese keeps this dish rich and the green chiles give it a kick.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 11

Quick Chocolate Chili

Credit: Sheri Castle

Recipe: Quick Chocolate Chili

Chocolate in chili? Don't write it off until you've tried it. Cocoa powder lends a rich depth and cinnamon a little unexpected spice.

8 of 11

Chicken Chili

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Chicken Chili

This recipe keeps things easy with the use of a cooked rotisserie chicken. Simply shred and add to the pot to simmer for half an hour, and dinner is served.

9 of 11

Chicken Chili Pot Pie

Credit: Photo: Rob Howard; Styling: Marcus Hay

Recipe: Chicken Chili Pot Pie

Here's a combination of two things we love: pot pie and chili. Instead of the traditional pastry crust, however, this version of pot pie gets topped with a dollop of cheesy grits.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 11

White Chicken Chili

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: White Chicken Chili

Another White Chicken Chili recipe, but this one gets the slow-cooker treatment. Everything simmers together for 10 hours to create a flavorful, tender chili dish.

11 of 11

Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Melanie J. Clarke

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili

Our Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili gets a little help from a can of beer and a can of tomato sauce. Simple, but so darn good.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next