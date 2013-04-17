21 Delicious Recipes To Make with Cherries
Whether you have an abundance of fresh cherries on hand from your cherry tree, a can of cherry pie filling in your pantry, or a stockpile in the freezer that you’re looking to cook up, these cherry recipes are the perfect way to use up that delicious bounty. From cupcakes to cookies to pie and more, you’ll be surprised by how many different recipes there are to enjoy the flavor of cherries. While we love making cherry-filled desserts, we also enjoy a pop of fruit in our dinner dishes too. The sweet and tart flavors add bright flavor to savory meals. Fresh cherries always inspire us to get cooking or baking, but these recipes take advantage of cherries no matter the season thanks to options that call for cherry pie filling or canned cherries. There’s a recipe for everyone. The hardest part may be deciding which one of these sweet cherry recipes to make first.
Cheerwine Cherry Cupcakes with Cherry-Swirl Frosting
Recipe: Cheerwine Cherry Cupcakes with Cherry-Swirl Frosting
From the filling to the frosting to the cherry on top, there's no shortage of cherry flavor in these Cheerwine-inspired cupcakes.
Pineapple Cherry Dump Cake
Recipe: Pineapple Cherry Dump Cake
As the name implies, all you have to do is dump the ingredients for this easy cake into a baking dish and 45 minutes later you'll be enjoying it.
Cherry Flag Pie
Recipe: Cherry Flag Pie
Use fresh or frozen cherries to create this patriotic treat.
Cherry Delight
Recipe: Cherry Delight
This classic dessert recipe comes together in just 20 minutes making it perfect for potlucks and family dinners.
Chocolate Chip Cherry Cookies
Recipe: Chocolate Chip Cherry Cookies
These sweet treats are the first recipe Southern chef Damaris Phillips ever wrote. The dough can be made-ahead of time and kept in the refrigerator for up to one week and the freezer for up to six weeks.
Cherry-Pecan Swirl Bread
Recipe: Cherry-Pecan Swirl Bread
Homemade bread is a labor of love, but your brunch crowd will be wowed by this masterpiece.
Cherry Bourbon Cheerwine
Recipe: Cherry Bourbon Cheerwine
This totally Southern cocktail is a spin on a refreshing cherry coke.
Cherry Dump Cake
Recipe: Cherry Dump Cake
Can whole pitted cherries in heavy syrup before adding to this easy cake recipe.
Cherry-Basil Fizz
Recipe: Cherry-Basil Fizz
This fizzy drink is made with kombucha and a cherry-basil simple syrup.
Cherry Cola Salad
Recipe: Cherry Cola Salad
This recipe debuted in the May 1980 issue and has stayed proven to be a classic ever since.
Ambrosia Macaroons
Recipe: Ambrosia Macaroons
The classic fruity salad is transformed into macaroons that are topped with a single maraschino cherry.
Christmas Wreath Pastry
Recipe: Christmas Wreath Pastry
Bright cherries are added to this sweet almond ring dessert, which doesn’t just have to be for the holidays.
Three-Layer Mold
Recipe: Three-Layer Mold
Each layer of this congealed salad plays into the overall cool creaminess of the dish.
Holiday Mocha Coffee Fudge
Recipe: Holiday Mocha Coffee Fudge
This fudge is made of chocolate, butterscotch, marshmallows, and pecans and is topped with a bright red cherry.
Cherry-Nectarine Pandowdy
Recipe: Cherry-Nectarine Pandowdy
Use a fork to break the pastry crust on this dessert, and watch as the crunchy crust soaks up the delicious flavor form the cherries and nectarines.
Cherry Pie Bars
Recipe: Cherry Pie Bars
Aside from pantry staples, you'll need just a few ingredients to whip up these cherry-speckled treats.
Cherry Pecan Brie
Recipe: Cherry Pecan Brie
Serving cherry preserves over brie is one of the most simple yet crowd-pleasing appetizers of all time.
Cherry Spice Cake Trifle
Recipe: Cherry Spice Cake Trifle
While we love the homemade spice cake, you can save time by using boxed spice cake mix if preferred.
Sparkling Cherry Limeade
Recipe: Sparkling Cherry Limeade
A fun mocktail you can garnish with margarita salt, limes, and cherries. Add a little tequila and a splash of orange liqueur for an extra kick.
Cherry-Chocolate Thumbprints
Recipe: Cherry-Chocolate Thumbprints
These cookies feature the irresistible flavor combination of cherry and chocolate.
Apple-Cherry Cobbler with Pinwheel Biscuits
Recipe: Apple-Cherry Cobbler with Pinwheel Biscuits
Our twist on apple cobbler is both darling and delectable. Who could resist buttery biscuit dough rolled with almonds and brown sugar baked into a pretty pinwheel crust?