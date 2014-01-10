16 Creative Cauliflower Recipes The Whole Family Will Love
The cauliflower craze is sweeping the South, and we're totally on board. Although the fluffy white vegetable is often compared to broccoli, cauliflower stands out with its delicate taste, soft texture, and versatility. An excellent absorber of herbs, oil, and spices, this fibrous vegetable is a fresh, nutrient-rich alternative to many starch ingredients. If you’re crazy for cauliflower, then it’s time to get crafty. There are so many different ways this veggie can be incorporated into your daily dishes. Swap out potato chips with roasted cauliflower, or pair roasted chicken with steamed cauliflower. Whether you prefer to steam or sauté, you’ll never tire of the different ways to dress up this veggie. Try riced cauliflower for an easy side dish that is lower in carbs. Not sure where to start? Take a look at our favorite cauliflower recipes, and you'll be cooking with cauliflower in no time.
Skillet Cauliflower Mac and Cheese
Get your daily dose of veggies, by mixing in cauliflower to this skillet mac and cheese.
Creamy Cauliflower Soup
This easy soup comes together in under an hour, making it a comforting dish for an easy weeknight meal.
Skirt Steak and Cauliflower Rice with Red Pepper Sauce
Cauliflower rice is a great low-carb option and pairs nicely with this skirt steak.
Cheese Sauce over Cauliflower
Kids will hop on the vegetable train with this loaded cheesy cauliflower dish.
Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Chicken with Cauliflower and Carrots
This roasted cauliflower absorbs the sweet and spicy flavor from this one pan dish.
Chubba Bubba's Broccoli Salad
This easy version of broccoli salad features frozen broccoli plus cauliflower and chopped carrot for added color and crispness.
Easy Cauliflower Casserole
This casserole will trick all the baked mac-n-cheese lovers in your house. It swaps out pasta for veggies and relies on pantry staples like panko and cream of chicken soup.
Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes
Riced cauliflower is added to this beloved mashed potatoes recipe for an extra creamy side dish.
Cauliflower Wings
This vegetarian version of buffalo wings will please everyone at your next party. Coated in batter and punchy homemade sauce, you may even trick some guests into thinking they are the real thing.
Salmon with Pineapple-Pepper Salsa and Coconut Cauliflower Rice
Adding coconut milk to the cauliflower rice in this recipe offers slightly sweet flavor to the side.
Turnip Green Salad Recipe
The vegetable medley makes this dish burst with fresh flavor. The addition of cauliflower makes it filling enough for a meal.
Roasted Cauliflower with Seed Salsa
Sunflower, sesame, mustard, cumin, and coriander seeds and a de arbol chile make the seed salsa that tops this buttery cauliflower.
Creamy Cauliflower Soup with Bacon
Substitute a potato for the usual cream that gives this soup its body. Replace butter with olive oil to make it completely dairy-free.
Loaded Cauliflower Casserole
This dish is the veggie equivalent of a loaded baked potato, but in casserole form.
Roasted Cauliflower
Keep your side dish simple and tasty with this roasted cauliflower.
Sweet Potato, Cauliflower, and Greens Casserole
As a hefty vegetarian main course or as a side, this cauliflower dish delivers big flavor and meaty texture.