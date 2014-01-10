16 Creative Cauliflower Recipes The Whole Family Will Love

By Southern Living Editors
Updated January 22, 2020
Credit: Antonis Achilleos

The cauliflower craze is sweeping the South, and we're totally on board. Although the fluffy white vegetable is often compared to broccoli, cauliflower stands out with its delicate taste, soft texture, and versatility. An excellent absorber of herbs, oil, and spices, this fibrous vegetable is a fresh, nutrient-rich alternative to many starch ingredients. If you’re crazy for cauliflower, then it’s time to get crafty. There are so many different ways this veggie can be incorporated into your daily dishes. Swap out potato chips with roasted cauliflower, or pair roasted chicken with steamed cauliflower. Whether you prefer to steam or sauté, you’ll never tire of the different ways to dress up this veggie. Try riced cauliflower for an easy side dish that is lower in carbs. Not sure where to start? Take a look at our favorite cauliflower recipes, and you'll be cooking with cauliflower in no time.

Start Slideshow

1 of 16

Skillet Cauliflower Mac and Cheese

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Skillet Cauliflower Mac and Cheese

Get your daily dose of veggies, by mixing in cauliflower to this skillet mac and cheese.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

Creamy Cauliflower Soup

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Creamy Cauliflower Soup

This easy soup comes together in under an hour, making it a comforting dish for an easy weeknight meal.

3 of 16

Skirt Steak and Cauliflower Rice with Red Pepper Sauce

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Skirt Steak and Cauliflower Rice with Red Pepper Sauce

Cauliflower rice is a great low-carb option and pairs nicely with this skirt steak.

Advertisement

4 of 16

Cheese Sauce over Cauliflower

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling; Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Cheese Sauce over Cauliflower

Kids will hop on the vegetable train with this loaded cheesy cauliflower dish.

5 of 16

Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Chicken with Cauliflower and Carrots

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Chicken with Cauliflower and Carrots

This roasted cauliflower absorbs the sweet and spicy flavor from this one pan dish.

6 of 16

Chubba Bubba's Broccoli Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chubba Bubba's Broccoli Salad

This easy version of broccoli salad features frozen broccoli plus cauliflower and chopped carrot for added color and crispness.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 16

Easy Cauliflower Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Easy Cauliflower Casserole

This casserole will trick all the baked mac-n-cheese lovers in your house. It swaps out pasta for veggies and relies on pantry staples like panko and cream of chicken soup.

8 of 16

Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Photography: Alison Miksch, Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland, Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes

Riced cauliflower is added to this beloved mashed potatoes recipe for an extra creamy side dish.

9 of 16

Cauliflower Wings

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Cauliflower Wings

This vegetarian version of buffalo wings will please everyone at your next party. Coated in batter and punchy homemade sauce, you may even trick some guests into thinking they are the real thing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 16

Salmon with Pineapple-Pepper Salsa and Coconut Cauliflower Rice

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Salmon with Pineapple-Pepper Salsa and Coconut Cauliflower Rice

Adding coconut milk to the cauliflower rice in this recipe offers slightly sweet flavor to the side.

11 of 16

Turnip Green Salad Recipe

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Katelyn Hardwick

Recipe: Turnip Green Salad Recipe

The vegetable medley makes this dish burst with fresh flavor. The addition of cauliflower makes it filling enough for a meal.

12 of 16

Roasted Cauliflower with Seed Salsa

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards; Prop Styling: Kendra Surface; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Roasted Cauliflower with Seed Salsa

Sunflower, sesame, mustard, cumin, and coriander seeds and a de arbol chile make the seed salsa that tops this buttery cauliflower.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 16

Creamy Cauliflower Soup with Bacon

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling; Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Creamy Cauliflower Soup with Bacon

Substitute a potato for the usual cream that gives this soup its body. Replace butter with olive oil to make it completely dairy-free.

14 of 16

Loaded Cauliflower Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Loaded Cauliflower Casserole

This dish is the veggie equivalent of a loaded baked potato, but in casserole form.

15 of 16

Roasted Cauliflower

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Roasted Cauliflower

Keep your side dish simple and tasty with this roasted cauliflower.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 16

Sweet Potato, Cauliflower, and Greens Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Sweet Potato, Cauliflower, and Greens Casserole

As a hefty vegetarian main course or as a side, this cauliflower dish delivers big flavor and meaty texture. 

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors