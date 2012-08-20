15 Indulgent Caramel Apple Recipes We Can't Wait To Make This Fall

Enjoy all of the flavors of a caramel apple in these decadent caramel apple recipes. Our test kitchen took the pairing of apples and caramel to a decadent new level with a collection of caramel apple recipes that will delight your whole family. Bake up an ooey gooey Skillet Caramel Apple Pie or Apple Butter Pound Cake with Caramel Frosting. Start your day right with Caramel Apple Muffins or a Caramel Apple Coffee Cake. Or treat yourself to a creamy Caramel Apple Dip. The dip's bruleed sugar top makes a great conversation starter at a get together. And for a showstopping end to a dinner party, try our Caramel Apple Cake, which is topped with rings of sautéed apples and drizzled with a heavenly Apple Brandy-Caramel Sauce. It's sure to become your new go-to party dessert. Our childhood favorite is all grown up!