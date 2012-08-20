15 Indulgent Caramel Apple Recipes We Can't Wait To Make This Fall

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Enjoy all of the flavors of a caramel apple in these decadent caramel apple recipes. Our test kitchen took the pairing of apples and caramel to a decadent new level with a collection of caramel apple recipes that will delight your whole family. Bake up an ooey gooey Skillet Caramel Apple Pie or Apple Butter Pound Cake with Caramel Frosting. Start your day right with Caramel Apple Muffins or a Caramel Apple Coffee Cake. Or treat yourself to a creamy Caramel Apple Dip. The dip's bruleed sugar top makes a great conversation starter at a get together. And for a showstopping end to a dinner party, try our Caramel Apple Cake, which is topped with rings of sautéed apples and drizzled with a heavenly Apple Brandy-Caramel Sauce. It's sure to become your new go-to party dessert. Our childhood favorite is all grown up!

Skillet Caramel Apple Pie

Credit: Photo: Stephen DeVries, Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Skillet Caramel Apple Pie

Upgrade classic apple pie by baking it in your cast-iron skillet and drizzling it in a homemade caramel sauce. 

Apple Fritters with Salted Caramel Sauce

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Apple Fritters with Salted Caramel Sauce

Apple fritters are a classic fall dessert that we look forward to baking every year. This dish proves that Granny Smith apples are best enjoyed in a baked form covered in caramel sauce. 

Apple Butter Pound Cake with Caramel Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Apple Butter Pound Cake with Caramel Frosting

Using a homemade slow-cooker apple butter as filling gives this pound cake a rich fall flavor. 

Caramel Apple Cake

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Caramel Apple Cake

This cake is topped with sauteed apple slices and drizzled in a delicious Apple Brandy-Caramel Sauce.

Salted Caramel-Apple Hand Pies

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Katie Jacobs

Recipe: Salted Caramel-Apple Hand Pies

These hand pies require just 20 minutes of hands-on time, are easy to transport, and are filled with fresh seasonal flavors. 

Arkansas Black Apple Pie with Caramel Sauce

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Arkansas Black Apple Pie with Caramel Sauce

Once you experience eating your apple pie with caramel sauce, you'll never want to serve it any other way. Caramel sauce is easy to make and will last up to two weeks in the refrigerator. 

Apple Butter Doughnuts with Salted-Caramel Glaze

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Apple Butter Doughnuts with Salted-Caramel Glaze

Doughnuts can serve as breakfast or dessert. The salted-caramel glaze can also be served over baked apples, yogurt, or ice cream. 

Pecan Pancake with Caramel-Apple Topping

Credit: Luca Trovato

Recipe: Pecan Pancake with Caramel-Apple Topping

This oven-baked pancake casserole recipe turns indulgent fall flavors into a flavor-packed breakfast.

Upside-Down Caramelized Apple Cake

Credit: Jennifer R. Davick

Recipe: Upside-Down Caramelized Apple Cake

Layering apples on the bottom of the cast-iron pan before adding the batter will allow them to caramelize beautifully while the cake is baking. 

Caramel Apple Dip

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Caramel Apple Dip

A sugary spin on a cream cheese classic with a crisp bruléed topping.

Spiced Caramel-Apple Bread Pudding

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine

Recipe: Spiced Caramel-Apple Bread Pudding

Bread pudding is a dessert that's easy to pull together using mostly pantry staples. It'll become your go-to dessert for cool fall evenings. 

Caramel Apple Coffee Cake

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Caramel Apple Coffee Cake

This cake is down-home delicious and so easy you won't believe you started from scratch.

Caramel Apple-Brownie Cheesecake

Credit: Jennifer R. Davick

Recipe: Caramel Apple-Brownie Cheesecake

If the title of this dessert recipe doesn't send you running for the kitchen, then you need to read it again. We've packed all your favorite desserts into one must-try indulgence. Cheesecake, brownies, and caramel apples... What more could you want?

Caramel Apple Muffins

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Caramel Apple Muffins

These are prettiest the day they are made. After standing overnight, the caramel melts into the muffins. (They're still delicious!)

Caramel Apple Ice-Cream Tarts

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Caramel Apple Ice Cream-Tarts

This shortbread crust is the perfect foil for ice cream.

