These Canned Biscuit Recipes Come to The Rescue Any Time of Day
Let's be honest–made-from-scratch biscuits will always have a place on our tables. But shortcuts are also welcome–especially when no one realizes they came from an easy-to-twist tube. We know the biscuit is a sacred thing—a cornerstone of Southern cuisine. But when you're on the move, it doesn't hurt to have a shortcut. These quick biscuit recipes are so good you won't know they came from a can! Turn supermarket canned biscuits into speedy meals and snacks anytime during the day. Whether you're on the hunt for your next Saturday brunch dish or you're in need of a tailgate snack, these recipes with canned biscuits have you covered. Start your Saturday with a cinnamon roll casserole straight from the slow cooker or go savory with a sausage and egg casserole. Warm up your appetite for dinner with our Pull Apart Pizza Bread. And with our Peach Fried Pies recipe, you can even make use of that can of biscuits at dessert.
Sausage, Biscuit, and Gravy Bake
Start the day off with an easy and hearty breakfast option that will feed the whole family. Buttery biscuits layered with sausage, cheese, and green onions make for a savory and delicious meal.
BBQ in a Blanket with Buttermilk-Ranch Sauce
Assemble an easy and delicious lunch with pulled pork, refrigerated biscuits, and your favorite barbecue sauce.
Easy Chicken and Dumplings
Deli-roasted chicken, cream of chicken soup, and canned biscuits make a quick-and-tasty version of classic chicken and dumplings.
Pull Apart Pizza Bread
This fun recipe is like a savory version of your favorite sweet monkey bread. Ideal for family movie night or an at-home tailgate, your crew will love pulling this dish apart to the last crumb.
Peach Fried Pies
Canned biscuits make this summer dessert a breeze to make. Hand pies are perfectly portable for seasonal gatherings like picnics and potlucks.
Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole
One editor said that this casserole was so good, she wished she had two slow cookers to double up on it! "My tiny kitchen was filled with extended family waiting in line for seconds and thirds of this bread-pudding-like dish until every last bite had been scraped directly out of my slow cooker," she wrote.
Chicken Biscuit Sandwiches
Since the slow-cooked chicken filling is homemade and delicious, you can take a shortcut with canned biscuits on this recipe. These biscuit sandwiches are great for a weekend brunch or tailgate spread.
Buffalo Chicken Pull-Apart Bread
Whether in the classic dip, a casserole, or even cauliflower bites, buffalo chicken-inspired dishes dominate tailgate spreads during football season. This version of the classic flavor combination is almost as much fun to make as it is to enjoy.
Sausage, Egg, and Biscuits Casserole
This recipe has everything you love about a hearty breakfast in one casserole dish. It comes together with just six ingredients and a bit of hands-on time.
Biscuit Beignets
We managed to make homemade beignets easy by starting with a can of biscuits. Let the kids help you with this fun baking project for Mardi Gras.
Strawberry Pull-Apart Heart
If this isn't the cutest Valentine's Day breakfast, we don't know what is! Canned biscuits make quick work of forming a heart-shaped treat for your loved ones. A simple strawberry sauce is a pretty and yummy topping.