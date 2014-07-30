Our Best Sweet and Savory Recipes That Use Buttermilk
Just hearing the word buttermilk makes you think rich and delicious, and these recipes show you why that thought is correct. From fluffy waffles to biscuits, these buttermilk recipes highlight how many ways the staple can be used to add depth and flavor to a range of dishes. From the decadent Classic Southern Buttermilk Pie to the zest and spice of Korean Buttermilk Chicken Kabobs, these recipes prove that while buttermilk is a Southern kitchen staple, it can add robust flavor to a variety of meals. So grab a quart and see how these buttermilk recipes can liven up your menu and add delight to your table.
Fluffy Buttermilk Waffles
These are too delicious to save for breakfast. One bite and you'll be a believer, too.
Herbed Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Master the main recipe for Herbed Buttermilk Ranch Dressing, then try one (or all) of the riffs for delicious flavors that will dazzle your greens.
Classic Southern Buttermilk Pie
Silky, sweet, and perfectly decadent—this one is going to have you going in for seconds.
Pork Chops with Dijon-Buttermilk Sauce
A flavorful pan sauce with buttermilk helps keep bone-in pork chops from drying out while cooking
Oven-Baked Buttermilk French Toast
Cooking French toast in a casserole dish is the best way to serve a crowd.
Buttermilk Cornbread
Hear us out: Brown sugar is a great compromise to the much debated sugar or no sugar debate.
Buttermilk Chicken Tenders with Roasted Potatoes and Green Beans
Homemade chicken tenders will be extra tender (and better than takeout) if you marinate them in buttermilk.
Mini Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cakes
You'll hardly be able to bake these little gems before they're devoured.
No-Knead Buttermilk Bread
Your Dutch oven will allow this bread to come together with no kneading required.
Beef Flautas with Buttermilk-Avocado Crema
Having a dipping sauce is essential when serving flautas. This creamy sauce is a mix of avocado, sour cream, buttermilk, and lime juice.
Buttermilk Frosting
Homemade buttermilk frosting is easy to make and requires just four ingredients.
Chocolate-Buttermilk Pudding
This is the perfect chocolately treat. Top with a dollop of buttermilk cream and a sprig of mint for the ultimate dish.
Buttermilk-Soaked, Bacon-Fried Chicken in Gravy
It doesn't get much more Southern than fried chicken that's marinated in a hot sauce and buttermilk marinade. Plus, it's covered in gravy and bacon before serving.
Buttermilk Biscuits
This versatile biscuit recipe only takes five ingredients to make.
Glazed Buttermilk Donut Cake
Buttermilk balances out the sweetness of this donut cake that can be served for brunch or dessert.
Grilled Wedge Salad with Buttermilk-Blue Cheese Dressing
Buttermilk-Blue Cheese Dressing is rich, creamy, and the ideal finish for grilled wedge salads.
Buttermilk Alfredo Chicken Spinach Pasta
Instead of heavy cream, we use buttermilk to give homemade Alfredo sauce a creamy finish.
Buttermilk Pound Cake
Buttermilk Custard Sauce is just the finishing touch this buttermilk pound cake needs.
Air Fryer Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
Using this recipe for air frying chicken tenders will ensure that they're crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.
Buttermilk Spoon Bread
Think of this dish as a savory pudding and versatile side dish that can complete any holiday meal.
Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake
We took the traditional pound cake recipe and raised it a stunning, triple-chocolate twist. This cake means business. A duo of glazes—one creamy chocolate, the other subtle buttermilk—comes together atop this dreamy confection.
Buttermilk Drop Biscuits
Whole grain mustard and chives upgrade drop biscuits to ensure there's flavor in every bite.
Buttermilk-Pecan Pralines
Using paper baking cups will help give every praline the ideal shape. You can remove them from the cups once the candy has set.
Classic Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes
If needed, these creamy mashed potatoes can be made a day ahead of serving.
Buttermilk-Chocolate Cake
This recipe uses cake flour and buttermilk for a light, tender finish.
Gingery Carrots with Pistachios and Coconut-Buttermilk Sauce
Chef Cheetie Kumar serves her tangy Coconut-Buttermilk Sauce over ginger carrots, but it would be delicious over any roasted vegetables.
Parsnip-Buttermilk Tart
Parsnips are given a sweet finish in this three-layer tart that starts with a homemade graham cracker crust and is finished with Pan-Roasted Apples.
Black Walnut-Buttermilk Pie with Hibiscus-Cranberry Relish
Give traditional buttermilk pie an extra punch of flavor with a seasonal Hibiscus-Cranberry Relish.
Buttermilk-Fried Nashville Hot Fish Sandwich
This halibut sandwich was given Nashville's spiciest finish.
Buttermilk-Peach Popsicles
Make the most of fresh peaches with this five-ingredient popsicle recipe.
BBQ in a Blanket with Buttermilk-Ranch Sauce
Assemble an easy and delicious lunch with pulled pork, refrigerated biscuits, and your favorite barbecue sauce.
Buttermilk Chicken and Waffles
Keep waffles warm in a 200° oven up to 30 minutes before assembling.
Cucumber-Buttermilk Soup
Chilled soups are so refreshing during spring and summer months, especially when made with fresh cucumbers.
Carrot-Pineapple Mini Bundt Cakes with Buttermilk-Vanilla Glaze
You'll find buttermilk in both the cake and the glaze of this carrot cake recipe.
Slow-Cooker Buttermilk Grits
Grits made in the slow cooker are great to keep on hand for busy weekday mornings, or make a simple base for a fun weekend grits bar.
Buttermilk-Ricotta Cheese Dip
If you've never tried homemade ricotta, then you're in for a tasty surprise. This will change the way you think about the store-bought kind.
Buttermilk-Glazed Mini Fig Cakes with Vanilla Hard Sauce
Muffin pans make the perfect baking vessels for these little fig cakes.
Buttermilk-and-Honey Chicken Kabobs
A buttermilk marinade ensures tender meat and juicy flavor. The kabobs are delicious on their own, but even better with Toasted Pecan Pesto or Romesco Sauce.
Orzo Salad with Spicy Buttermilk Dressing
The recipe is easy to double, and you'll have most of the ingredients in your pantry, so it's the perfect solution for a last-minute party or potluck.