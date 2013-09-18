30 Bourbon Cocktail Recipes That Are Basically Made for Southern Porch-Sipping

If we had to pick a house beverage for the South, it would likely be a bourbon cocktail. This Kentucky-born spirit is a Southern signature that has made a huge resurgence in the past decade. Now, the old-fashioned is getting new-fashioned makeovers in bars across the South, and there are entire menus devoted to bourbon cocktails. What’s the best way to drink bourbon? You can't go wrong with on the rocks or straight up, but it's hard not to love these jazzy bourbon cocktail recipes. Including classic sippers like bourbon sweet tea, bourbon-spiked Arnold Palmers, and refined Mint Juleps for Derby Day—plus, spritzes and adult slushes that are too tasty to resist!—this list can make a bourbon expert out of any home bartender. So get out your highball glasses and your shaker, because these bourbon cocktails are perfect for quiet nights on the porch and good times to be had.