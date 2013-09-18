30 Bourbon Cocktail Recipes That Are Basically Made for Southern Porch-Sipping
If we had to pick a house beverage for the South, it would likely be a bourbon cocktail. This Kentucky-born spirit is a Southern signature that has made a huge resurgence in the past decade. Now, the old-fashioned is getting new-fashioned makeovers in bars across the South, and there are entire menus devoted to bourbon cocktails. What’s the best way to drink bourbon? You can't go wrong with on the rocks or straight up, but it's hard not to love these jazzy bourbon cocktail recipes. Including classic sippers like bourbon sweet tea, bourbon-spiked Arnold Palmers, and refined Mint Juleps for Derby Day—plus, spritzes and adult slushes that are too tasty to resist!—this list can make a bourbon expert out of any home bartender. So get out your highball glasses and your shaker, because these bourbon cocktails are perfect for quiet nights on the porch and good times to be had.
Bourbon-Peach Iced Tea
Recipe: Bourbon-Peach Iced Tea
Peach offers the most amazing tart, sweet infusion into traditional bourbon sweet tea. It's just the recipe to kick off peach season.
Big-Batch Spiked Arnold Palmers
Recipe: Big-Batch Spiked Arnold Palmers
Spiked with bourbon or rum, this sweet tea is just for the adults. Garnish with fresh mint and lemon slices for a sophisticated presentation.
Basil Bourbon Orange Smash
Recipe: Basil Bourbon Orange Smash
Once you've tried this bourbon-rich, orange-infused smash cocktail, you'll never want to go back to any other summertime refreshment.
Aperol-Bourbon Fizz
Recipe: Aperol-Bourbon Fizz
Everyone's favorite refreshing fizz just got a honky-tonk makeover. Kidding—a little! Turns out, orange liqueur pairs wonderfully with bourbon.
Big Batch Mint Tea Juleps
Recipe: Big Batch Mint Tea Juleps
This iced cocktail features the best of two classic Southern drinks: the mint julep and sweet tea. For best results, sip in a rocking chair on a front porch somewhere.
Cherry Bourbon Cheerwine
Recipe: Cherry Bourbon Cheerwine
Bring back a nostalgic childhood favorite with a boozy twist. This is the most cheerful Saturday drink there ever was.
Shoo-Fly Punch
Recipe: Shoo-Fly Punch
Ginger beer is the flavor secret in this spicy but refreshing cocktail. It gives the best pop of spicy ginger to this crowd-favorite cocktail.
Bourbon Pear and Hard Cider Cocktail
Recipe: Bourbon Pear and Hard Cider Cocktail
Nothing feels more autumn-ready—which bourbon already exceeds at, by the way—than this cider cocktail recipe that is best enjoyed alongside friends or loved ones all season long.
Bourbon Pink Grapefruit Fizz
Recipe: Bourbon Pink Grapefruit Fizz
Have you seen a prettier bourbon drink? No? We didn't think so, either. Tartness from grapefruit and zing from sparkling water make the robust liquor feel warm weather-friendly.
Sweet Tea Mule
Recipe: Sweet Tea Mule
This drink is a boozy spin on the South’s favorite beverage, and we've never been more happy to brew a batch of sweet tea.
Old Fashioned Cocktail
Recipe: Old Fashioned Cocktail
Make this classic even more drinkable with crushed ice cubes to keep the good times going.
Mint Julep Slush
Recipe: Mint Julep Slush
We turned a classic bourbon cocktail on its head with one tiny change (hint: it's slushed ice!). And trust us, it's a game-changer.
Spiced Tea Bourbon Refresher
Recipe: Spiced Tea Bourbon Refresher
This isn't your basic Arnold Palmer, thanks to spiced black tea bags, which go deliciously with the flavors of lemonade, bourbon, and just a touch of sweetness.
Mississippi Mudslides
Recipe: Mississippi Mudslides
Like a chocolate milkshake with an extra kick that makes it even more enjoyable—that's what a Mississippi Mudslide brings to the table.
Spicy Bourbon-Citrus Punch
Recipe: Spicy Bourbon-Citrus Punch
Talk about a happy hour sensation. This bourbon punch is as bright and cheery on the table as it is delicious when it hits your lips.
Gingered Seelbach Cocktail
Recipe: Gingered Seelbach Cocktail
Feel like the coolest cat in town with this champagne drink topped off with a shot of bourbon, bitters, and ginger liqueur.
Frozen Peach Old Fashioned
Recipe: Frozen Peach Old Fashioned
Served ice-cold and topped with fresh mint, these summer-ready peach cocktails will help keep you keep cool all season long.
Bourbon Cola Grenadine Slush
Recipe: Bourbon Cola Grenadine Slush
Homemade cherry-cola, anyone? All it takes to make this frozen cocktail recipe is some Coca-Cola, your favorite bourbon, cherry syrup, and a few maraschinos to garnish.
Triple B Milk Punch
Recipe: Triple B Milk Punch
You don't only get bourbon with this recipe, but also brandy and buttermilk, too. Which is where it gets the name, "Triple B!" This cozy winter drink is perfect for the holidays.
Hot Bourbon-Orange Tea Toddy
Recipe: Hot Bourbon-Orange Tea Toddy
Something about a Hot Toddy really warms the soul, and you'll love whipping up this recipe that uses orange tea and fresh ginger.
Classic Mint Julep
Recipe: Classic Mint Julep
Mint juleps are the quintessential Southern cocktail. All you need for this classic version is fresh mint, mint simple syrup, and bourbon. Leftover simple syrup keeps refrigerated about one week and perfectly sweetens iced tea.
Hot and Cold Bourbon Ginger Slush
Recipe: Hot and Cold Bourbon Ginger Slush
Bet you didn't think there was a spoonful of red pepper jelly in this boozy slush, huh? It's the secret to the subtle touch of sweet heat that complements bourbon and ginger beer.
Big Batch Bourbon Ginger Ale Punch
Recipe: Big Batch Bourbon Ginger Ale Punch
Bourbon, but make it springtime party-appropriate? Even the girliest spread could appreciate this champagne punch with lime.
Alan Jackson's Eggnog
Recipe: Alan Jackson's Eggnog
If it's good enough for a country legend, it's good enough to head up the Christmas family celebration.
Bourbon Apple Cider Thyme Punch
Recipe: Bourbon Apple Cider Thyme Punch
This one's bound to get you in the autumn mood. Bourbon, apple cider, and thyme are a trio made in heaven.
Maple Bourbon Smash
Recipe: Maple Bourbon Smash
Basically a bourbon smash, but made cozy like a Sunday morning with the addition of pure maple syrup, which cuts the harsh alcohol taste for those who need a buffer.
Bourbon Slush
Recipe: Bourbon Slush
This adult slush combines tea, lemonade, orange juice, and bourbon for the ultimate Southern cocktail.
Mississippi Bourbon Punch
Recipe: Mississippi Bourbon Punch
Muscadine wine stars in this spirited concoction of grenadine, bourbon, and a variety of fruit juices and sodas.
Pecan "Milk" Punch
Recipe: Pecan "Milk" Punch
Toasted pecans, cream of coconut, cinnamon, and sweetened whipped cream make it hard to tell if this bourbon concoction is a cocktail or dessert.