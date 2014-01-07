Sip & Flip Book Club: Long Man Party Menu
Long Man
Come along with us as we pore over Long Man by Southern author Amy Greene. Here, you'll find the perfect menu for for sipping and savoring as your book club flips for this set-in-the-South book.
While this set-in-the-South novel takes place during the Great Depression, it seems the small town of Yuneetah is well accustomed to just-getting-by. From the apple trees and corn fields, to Annie Clyde's fried chicken—this novel-inspired menu will transport you and your book club to the East Tennessee town.
Basil-Lemon Moonshine
This fresh cocktail is great on the rocks or combined with fresh fruit juices.
- Recipe: Basil-Lemon Moonshine
Mama's Fried Chicken
Recipe: Mama's Fried Chicken
Receiving glowing reviews, this recipe takes you back to the days when your mother used to fry her famous chicken. It's nothing but sheer Southern comfort and real finger-lickin' good.
Tee's Corn Pudding
This classic recipe has a rich, soufflé-like texture without the hassle. The result is an impressive side dish the entire family will love.
- Recipe: Tee's Corn Pudding
Buttermilk Biscuits
Recipe: Buttermilk Biscuits
This versatile biscuit recipe only takes five ingredients to make.
Watch: The Southern Way to Split a Biscuit
Easy Skillet Apple Pie
Recipe: Easy Skillet Apple Pie
Making an apple pie has never been so easy. Simply toss apples, cinnamon, and brown sugar, and spoon over a refrigerated pie crust in the cast-iron skillet. Top with the other crust and bake.
Watch: Easy Skillet Apple Pie