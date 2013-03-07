18 Dessert Recipes To Make the Most of Fresh Blackberries

By Southern Living Editors Updated June 22, 2022
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

While fresh blackberries are delicious on their own, we think they can be made even more delicious when used to make a sweet and fruity dessert recipe. These blackberry dessert recipes will allow you to savor the bursting fruit flavor of blackberries in a wide range of desserts from traditional cobblers to layer cakes to slab pies and more. So next time you have fresh blackberries on hand, you'll want to make at least one of these sweet recipes. Plus, desserts made with blackberries are always pretty thanks to the rich color of the berry.

While fresh blackberries are great for making summer desserts, these blackberry recipes can also be enjoyed year-round. You can easily substitute frozen blackberries for fresh ones (just make sure to use the equal amount) for any of these blackberry dessert recipes. So, whether you have fresh blackberries to use up or have a frozen batch in the freezer, read on for delicious dessert recipes to use up your bounty of blackberries. 

Blackberry-Peach Cobbler with Praline-Pecan Streusel

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

Recipe: Blackberry-Peach Cobbler with Praline-Pecan Streusel

Is there anything better than a fresh berry cobbler topped with ice cream? Best make that call after you taste this one with our Mascarpone Cream.

Blackberry Jam Cake

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Blackberry Jam Cake

A sweet homemade cream cheese frosting balances out the savory cake layers.

Easy Blackberry Cobbler

Credit: John O'Hagan

Recipe: Easy Blackberry Cobbler

Make the easiest blackberry cobbler ever using fresh berries plus 5 more ingredients. To make it special, top with whipped cream and a mint garnish.

 

Triple Berry Sonker with Dip

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Triple Berry Sonker with Dip

Not only does this triple berry dessert call for 7 cups of fresh blackberries, but it also includes 9 cups of fresh blueberries and 5 cups of fresh raspberries.

Winter Blackberry Cobbler

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Winter Blackberry Cobbler

Take advantage of the abundance of packaged frozen blackberries in the winter months and whip up this special treat.

Berry Chantilly Cake

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Berry Chantilly Cake

You can use 2 cups of whatever mix of berries you prefer to pull this cake together.

Blackberry Floats

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Blackberry Floats

You can be enjoying this sweet treat in just 5 minutes.

Blackberry-Apple Butter Pie Bars

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Blackberry-Apple Butter Pie Bars

We lean on refrigerated pie crusts to help pull these pie bars together a little more easily. 

Black-and-Blue Buttermilk Tart

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Black-and-Blue Buttermilk Tart

Since this pretty tart needs to chill for at least 8 hours before serving, it's a great make-ahead option for any summer gathering.

Mixed Berry Slab Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Mixed Berry Slab Pie

This slab pie is an easy (and pretty!) way to make sure you have enough dessert for a larger crowd.

Charlotte Russe Cake

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Charlotte Russe Cake

This impressive cake actually doesn't require any baking. Just make sure you allow it to set in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours before serving. 

Mini Berry Cobblers

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Mini Berry Cobblers

Use whatever mixture of fresh berries you'd like for these miniature desserts, just make sure you have 4 cups to work with.

Blackberry-Oat Crumble Bars

Credit: Photo: Helen Norman; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Blackberry-Oat Crumble Bars

The not-so-secret ingredient in this recipe—lots of butter.

Peach-and-Blackberry Crisp

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Katelyn Hardwick

Recipe: Peach-and-Blackberry Crisp

Make sure of 3 cups of fresh blackberries in this crisp version of a cobbler.

Deep-Dish Berry Cobbler

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Deep-Dish Berry Cobbler

Don't remove this cobbler from the oven until the filling is bubbling. 

Red Velvet-Berry Cobbler

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Red Velvet-Berry Cobbler

We turned the classic layer cake into a summer-ready treat by layering it with cream cheese ice cream. 

Easy Blackberry Turnovers

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Easy Blackberry Turnovers

If you have leftover turnovers once dessert is over, they'll make a great breakfast treat for the next morning, You can re-crisp them in the oven if desired.

Sallie Ann Robinson's Blackberry Dumplings

Credit: Deborah Whitlaw Llewellyn

Recipe: Sallie Ann Robinson's Blackberry Dumplings

You'll know these sweet dumplings are ready to eat when the dough is the consistency of a doughnut.

By Southern Living Editors