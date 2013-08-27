15 Biscuit Recipes That Belong at Every Southern Table

A recipe that Mama keeps under lock and key? Her beloved homemade biscuits. We understand that it's simply hard to beat Mama's warm, fluffy biscuits, but with these all-star biscuit recipes, we're certainly up to the task.

A biscuit is the perfect Southern breakfast food, ready to be filled with everything from eggs and bacon to fresh fruit jam. With the right biscuit recipe on hand, these homemade breads can easily make their way to the table for any meal.

When you start with the add-ins, these biscuits get even more delicious. From sweet Biscuit Cinnamon Rolls to savory Cheddar Biscuits, you certainly will impress guests by baking a batch of these buttery biscuits. We might be biased, but we strongly believe that these tasty biscuit recipes belong at every Southern table.