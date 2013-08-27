15 Biscuit Recipes That Belong at Every Southern Table
A recipe that Mama keeps under lock and key? Her beloved homemade biscuits. We understand that it's simply hard to beat Mama's warm, fluffy biscuits, but with these all-star biscuit recipes, we're certainly up to the task.
A biscuit is the perfect Southern breakfast food, ready to be filled with everything from eggs and bacon to fresh fruit jam. With the right biscuit recipe on hand, these homemade breads can easily make their way to the table for any meal.
When you start with the add-ins, these biscuits get even more delicious. From sweet Biscuit Cinnamon Rolls to savory Cheddar Biscuits, you certainly will impress guests by baking a batch of these buttery biscuits. We might be biased, but we strongly believe that these tasty biscuit recipes belong at every Southern table.
Sweet Potato Biscuits
The combination of sweet potatoes and buttermilk makes for a fluffy biscuit that tastes incredible when eaten with honey and butter.
Buttery Chive-and-Mustard Drop Biscuits
These drop biscuits make the perfect savory side to any soup or broth.
Pumpkin-Buttermilk Biscuits with Crispy Ham and Honey Butter
Step into the fall season with these pumpkin-flavored biscuits.
Beef Stew with Cheddar Biscuits
These cheesy biscuits serve as the perfect companion to steaming stew.
Bacon-and-Cheddar Skillet Biscuit
Skip the kneading and cutting, and just make one big biscuit. Top each wedge with a biscuit and bacon, and it's a meal.
Biscuit-Bowl Biscuits
Ivy Odom shares her family's one-bowl biscuit recipe. Their biscuit style? Lightly crunchy on the outside, but soft and tender inside.
Blackberry-Lime Drop Biscuits
Drop biscuits are beloved for their no-fuss nature. These will be even more adored for their dash of sweetness and brunch-perfect presentation.
Biscuit Cinnamon Sweet Rolls
Take your biscuit game to the next level with this go-to breakfast treat that's better than the bakery.
Buttermilk Biscuits
Look no further. After trying hundreds of recipes, these no-fail buttermilk biscuits were named the best by our Test Kitchen.
Buttermilk Biscuits with Ham
Delicate enough to melt in your mouth, but sturdy enough to hold a mountain of deli meats, this recipe can be made and frozen up to two weeks in advance.
Biscuits-and-Gravy Skillet Recipe
Biscuit and gravy, but make it a one-skillet dinner. Creamy, comforting sausage gravy forms the bottom of this dish, and pillow biscuits rise on top.
Cornmeal Angel Biscuits
One bite of these delicate biscuits and you'll be hooked.
Fried Chicken Biscuits with Rosemary Hot Honey
The one way to make classic biscuits even better? Sandwich fried chicken and honey in the middle.
Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler
Our favorite biscuit-topped casserole includes loaded bacon biscuits.
Parmesan-Herb Angel Biscuits
Add these cheesy, well-seasoned biscuits to your holiday spread.